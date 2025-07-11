An off-duty United States Border Patrol officer was charged with assaulting a Long Beach police officer as well as resisting arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday afternoon.

Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, 29, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including three felony counts of resisting arrest, one felony count of battery on a peace officer, and various misdemeanor charges for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm.

A lawyer for Adrian Martinez, a 20-year-old American citizen who was arrested by federal agents at a Walmart parking lot last month, said in a statement that Hodgson was "involved" in the arrest of their client. "This agent happened to not have a mask on the day of Adrian’s arrest, and because of that, he was quickly identified and connected to the incident in Long Beach," The Miller Law Group said. Hodgson was also reportedly involved in the arrest of Job Garcia, a United States citizen who was arrested while filming a raid at an East Hollywood Home Depot.

“The conduct exhibited by Mr. Hodgson, a border patrol agent who has the duty to uphold the law and protect its citizens, is unacceptable and deeply troubling,” said L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a press release announcing the charges against Hodgson.

“No one is above the law, regardless of their position or badge. Law enforcement officers have a responsibility to always conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism. Our office will pursue prosecution accordingly to ensure justice is served.”

The charges stem from a July incident that went down at a restaurant in the Shoreline Village in Long Beach, the D.A.’s office said in a news release. Hodgson is accused of entering the women’s restroom and approaching a female while intoxicated and armed with a handgun and a firearm magazine.

In the parking lot of the restaurant, Hodgson was approached by a security guard who saw him holding the magazine in his hand and the firearm in his waistband, according to the D.A.’s office.

Later, Long Beach police officers responded to the scene and observed the off-duty Border Patrol agent “intoxicated and unwilling to cooperate with their commands as they tried to detain him,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

While authorities tried to take Hodgson into custody, “he became agitated and physical with the officers, injuring one of them.”

Hodgson was arrested on July 7 and released on July 9. He pleaded not guilty to six felony and misdemeanor charges and is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Ethna Theresa Burns, according to online court records reviewed by L.A. TACO.

His next court date is July 17. Hodgson faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if he is convicted, according to the D.A.’s office.

Martinez's attorneys said that Hodgson's arrest "confirms the fears many have right now regarding violent, unaccountable and unhinged federal agents roaming the streets."

"Masked agents are violently and lawlessly kidnapping and warehousing our community members–citizens and non-citizens alike," the firm said. "We strongly support the push of legislators to unmask law enforcement agents to increase accountability and will continue to fight against the violent and inhumane administration’s actions. "