Mexican food is the best cuisine in the world.

It’s a global sensation, too, with its recipes, evolutions, and adaptations found from Tokyo to Eastern Europe to the North Pole. And if Mexico is its sun, then Los Angeles is its moon.

Now more than ever, we need to support Mexican restaurants because their sheer existence is an act of resistance in these times.

To elect L.A.’s best Mexican restaurants, the L.A. TACO team held a special loya jirga, each force of the team picking and fighting for the restaurants they feel are setting the bar ever higher for regional representation or pushing the envelope past tradition to new and ever more astounding heights. These are all places we think will blow you away in one way or another: food, service, vibe, and more often than not, all of the above.

Art by Jesse Jaramillo.

We then set our staff of ta-commandos loose on the city to test whether each restaurant held up to the high standards of their promise and added to the conversation about great Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles. Some rose to the top, while others were cast by the wayside. These are bangers only.

This is a homage to the kinds of places where you’ll be seated, greeted, and presented with a wide menu of dishes and drinks, separate from our annual look at L.A.’s best taquerías.

It reveals a city of honest work and Mexican ingenuity, with restaurants that don’t take shortcuts and always make the extra effort to obtain their ingredients from Mexico, if they can’t find anything local that is their equal. The very restaurants that make this the most exciting city in the world outside of Mexico to enjoy peak Mexican cooking and hospitality.

These are the 43 best Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles.

Nopales a la Mexicana at Borreguitas. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

43. BORREGUITAS ~ POMONA

Pomona has a low-key but solid vegan presence in L.A.’s taco community. Borreguitas stands out above many taquerías in the general Los Angeles area. Their papas con soyrizo, re-chicken (“repollo” aka cabbage, lol), papas con nopales, and fake meat-based al pastor, to name a few, belong in the larger conversation of L.A.’s best vegan tacos. From the tortillas to the “meats” and salsas, these tacos carry the full palate-pleasing flavors that most non-vegan tacos in Los Angeles only pretend to provide. If you have a vegan-skeptic friend, this is the restaurant to bring them to for a lunch that will radically change their outlook.

987 S. Garey Ave. Pomona, CA 91766

Mercado's carnitas on al pastor cauliflower. Photo via Mercado.

42. MERCADO ~ HOLLYWOOD, PASADENA, MANHATTAN BEACH

Mercado, born from the legacy of Highland Park’s beloved El Arco Iris, carries forward the culinary tradition started by Jesse Gomez’s grandparents in 1964. Gomez, honoring his family’s roots, blends traditional Mexican flavors with a modern twist at his upscale eateries across Los Angeles. El Arco Iris, a neighborhood gem that served authentic dishes from Querétaro, Mexico, for over five decades, closed its doors in April 2017. At Mercado, chef Jose Acevedo crafts vibrant plates like signature carnitas with caramelized sugar, blackened mahi mahi with cilantro-lime rice, and fresh guacamole. The restaurants offer a relaxed yet stylish setting, filled with Mexican art and innovative margaritas, earning accolades like a Michelin Bib Gourmand. Jesse Gomez continues to expand his family’s vision, making Mercado a destination for elevated Mexican cuisine accessible to all.

3413 Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90068; 140 S. Lake Ave. Ste. 101 Pasadena, CA 91101; 3212A N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Shrimp and octopus ceviche at Mariscos El Chuy. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

41. MARISCOS EL CHUY ~ HAWTHORNE, PARAMOUNT

Mariscos El Chuy, located at the corner of Hawthorne and 116th, embodies the Mexican American Dream through the Lopez family’s dedication to authentic Sinaloan mariscos.

Jesus “Chuy” Lopez began serving ceviche from his backyard in the 1990s, eventually opening the first Mariscos El Chuy in 2000, followed by a second location on Hawthorne Boulevard. The family, including Chuy’s daughter Mindy, who has helped since childhood, persevered through challenges like the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on their own drivers for takeout and delivery.

The menu features tacos de marlin, aguachiles, and unique dishes like the “Medusa,” a sushi roll that reflects the clan’s Sinaloan roots and innovation.

Despite hardships over the years, Chuy’s belief in the business never wavered. Mariscos El Chuy #2, open daily except Tuesdays, remains a vital part of Hawthorne’s diverse community, serving flavorful dishes to locals and commuters along the 105 freeway.

11613 S. Inglewood Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250; 11433 Hawthorne Blvd. Hawthorne, CA 90250; 7010 Rosecrans Ave. Paramount, CA 90723

Cochinita pibil at Ka'teen. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

40. KA’TEEN ~ HOLLYWOOD

If MXO by Wes Avila were still open on La Cienega, it would have a fairly high place on this list. Unfortunately, the steakhouse shuttered in July, memories of its short ribs chile Colorado still haunting our senses like La Matlalcihua.

While we greatly anticipate whatever comes next from this maestro chef and taquero who founded Guerrilla Tacos, Ka’teen is currently Avila’s sole L.A. restaurant. It’s a sexy, upscale Hollywood oasis accented with firepits, potted palms, and one massive palapa on the eastern flank of the Tommie hotel, that looks like it was beamed up from a trendy Tulum address.

Avila’s menu, which leans Yucatecan while making room for the likes of Baja-style Caesar salads, ‘shroom birria, and blood orange aguachiles, includes cocktails named for cenotes, short rib coated in recado negro, and a cochinita pibil starring heritage pork, Thai chiles, a surprising appearance from tomato and Bell pepper, and a basket of housemade silver dollar-sized tortillas, priced at nearly three times the cost of Chichen Itza’s.

It’s a comfortably stylish scene of clubby flamenco beats and great cocktails, and the food is certainly strong, if not occasionally adding too much gourmet sheen onto dishes we love.

Might we prefer the original to Ka’teen’s perfectly tasty, garlic-forward tacos dorados that clearly riff on Marciscos Jaslisco’s own? Or be content with a more time-tested, tomato slice-less L.A. cochinita pibil at a lower price? We might.

But when the call comes for a group dinner requiring drinks and a more luxurious vibe within walking distance of Hollywood Boulevard, we’ll be the first to throw Kateen’s name in the hat.

6516 Selma Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028

A burrito on the counter at Zacatecas Restaurant. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

39. ZACATECAS RESTAURANT ~ HAWTHORNE

A scorching jalapeño and serrano salsa verde distinguish Zacatecas Restaurant from your typical cenaduría or combo plate joint, making it worth the trip to Hawthorne alone. Let’s be clear—there isn’t a bad thing on the menu, be it the massive Tom’s Burrito (named after one of their many loyal regulars), the stuffed zucchini (stuffed with ground beef and topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese), or their carnitas guisadas in that incredible salsa verde.

But perhaps the best option of all is the off-menu birria de res, a flavor bomb that focuses on a slow-roasted beef shank, served with a side of perfectly cooked refried beans and rice that make you feel like you’re at your cousin’s quinceañera back in Guadalupe, the largest city and designated Pueblo Magico of Zacatecas.

This restaurant of the same name isn’t beautiful like that but it’s the kind of place you bring your parents to, the go-to spot for construction crews on a lunch break, and even the kind of place a couple from out of town keeps coming back to because they fell in love with it on a trip four years ago when their flight at LAX got delayed and it was the only place open.

13737 S. Inglewood Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250

A torta ahogada at El Rey. Photo via L.A. TACO archives.

38. TORTAS AHOGADAS EL REY ~ HUNTINGTON PARK

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better torta ahogada in Los Angeles County than the namesake at Tortas Ahogadas El Rey. Father-and-son duo Francisco and Abraham Mota started with their El Rey concept in Arizona before settling in the heart of Southeast L.A. about a decade ago. More recently, Abraham and his wife, Karla Ramald, opened The Basket Taco Co. taking some of El Rey’s favorite Guadalajaran dishes and a few modern takes on different Mexican staples to Whittier’s snazzy new food hall, centering Abraham’s love for tacos de canasta.

But the star of both concepts is the torta ahogada. If you’ve never heard of or had a torta ahogada, allow us to explain this Guadalajara-born sandwich in a way that will both help you but kill us inside a little—it’s like a French dip meets a viral Hot Ones clip. Or like an Italian beef sando crossed with an aguachile so spicy you may delude yourself into thinking you’re on The Bear.

In all sincerity, a torta ahogada at El Rey is made with a crusty birote salado smeared with refried beans, stuffed with carnitas, then drowned in a fiery chile de árbol sauce and served so messy that you can have it served inside a plastic bag.

Another star worth mentioning at El Rey and Basket Taco is the carne en su jugo, a deeply savory dish where thin cuts of beef are stewed in their own juices with bacon, beans, and a green tomatillo broth. It’s smoky, hearty, and restorative—the kind of bowl that feels like it was designed to cure heartbreak, hangovers, and homesickness in a single slurp.

6503 Pacific Blvd. Huntington Park, CA 90255; 11537 Garvey Ave. El Monte, CA 91732

The Basket Taco Co. ~ 7012 Walnut Grove Dr. Whittier, CA 90601

Saby's Cafe nixtamalizes and grinds their own blue corn tortillas. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

37. SABY’S CAFE ~ MAR VISTA

Saby’s Cafe had long been a dependable corner cafe for its Mar Vista neighbors to grab tortas cubanas, casual fish tacos with housemade tortillas, breakfast burritos, carne frita, or an afterschool licuado, with healthy, fresher-than-typical ingredients.

Everything changed when mother-and-son team Graciela and Javier Diaz took over in 2020 from owner Sabina Aguilar. Today, you’re likely to find weekend lines out the door, from the mornings through lunch.

These identifiable Westsiders come for the chilaquiles, matcha drinks, and rancheros divorciados. But the most savvy queue up for whatever is being served on, in, or around the blue corn masa the restaurant nixtamalizes and shapes itself into compulsory, CDMX-centered antojitos, like elongated machetes topped with chorizo and carnitas, grilled and fried fish and shrimp tacos, and quesadillas stuffed with squash blossom and ‘shrooms. There are even blue corn lattes for all who love the smell of masa harina early in the morning.

And though the blue corn tortillas have us hooked, the crowds can still depend on always solid morning fare like hulking tortas de chilaquiles and chipotle breakfast burritos. And they keep coming.

12900 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90066

El Valley's Coloradito. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

36. EK VALLEY ~ CULVER CITY

Culver City’s EK Valley grew out of Epy’s Kitchen (that’s where the “EK” comes from), a food truck founded by its chef-owner, Epifanio Garcia, who grew up in San Miguel del Valle, Oaxaca.

Over 13 years, this small restaurant on Washington Boulevard has evolved into one of the prettiest nooks to enjoy Oaxacan food in Los Angeles, where a mural of a not-playing Frida Kahlo calmly watches the breezy outdoor patio from a vibrant orange wall. Inside, the colorful rooms are decorated with masks, mirrors, flaming hearts, and bucolic wheatpastes, as much a gallery of folkloric art as it is a dining room.

The artistry and beauty of the dishes stand up to the restaurant’s outer aesthetic, with enchiladas, chicken thighs, buttermilk-breaded chiles, and even burritos shellacked with moles and reverently cross-stitched with crema, the fruit-forward mole negro a shimmering obsidian, the coloradito a deep rich cedar, with the option to pick between dark or white meat.

If, against all odds, mole doesn’t drive you, you’ll still meet satisfaction with molcajetes mixtas packed with Oaxaca’s holy trinity of tasajo, cecina, and chorizo, tacos with beef barbacoa that’s been cooked for seven hours, or the lesser-seen wonder of nopal wrapped in shrimp scampi.

With a table on the patio, a cold cucumber-lemonade, and the welcoming smiles of EK Valley’s staff, you will feel … what’s the word? Happy. And in 2025, that’s priceless.

6121 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

Vegan pozole at Un Solo Sol in Boyle Heights. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

35. UN SOLO SOL ~ BOYLE HEIGHTS

Worthy vegan Mexican cuisine usually comes with the qualifier, “Well, it’s good for vegan Mexican anyway.” Un Solo Sol bucks the need for these modifiers, standing on its own as simply great food that also happens to be vegan.

Celebrating its quinceanera this year across from Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza, El Salvador-born owner Carlos Ortez lives up to his restaurant’s planet-encompassing name, offering plant-based dishes that skip the use of fake meats for vibrant vegetables and spores, and serving recipes from India, Lebanon, Peru, Central America, and Iran alongside them. In addition to its majority of Mexican offerings such as shiitake mushroom pastor wraps, lentil-based picadillo, and spud-stuffed taquitos.

Ortez started Un Solo Sol as a provider of hot meals to private and charter schools, until budget cuts forced him to stop. He opened Un Solo Sol’s brick-and-mortar location in 2010, with the health of the community at the forefront of his efforts, neighbors gathering under a circular mural showing the cycles of nature and human-borne destruction from the light yellow walls.

We are loyal to the assertive flavors of the mushroom al pastor-based enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas and wading in a sauce of deep, rich red, and the clean pleasures of the pozole (taken from a recipe of Ortez’s ex-wife, Patricia) that tastes much more like Guerrerense homecooking than anything associated with Rachel Ray, whether you get it with shrooms or tofu.

An extra benefit is the way you feel when you leave Un Solo Sol: light, nourished, and energized enough to lift some weary troubadour’s tuba down the steps to the E line. Or at least with enough stamina to sit and listen to Ortez rail against U.S. debt, should you get this environmental engineer and social activist started.

1818 E. 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Iberico al pastor and seabass at Encanto. Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.

34. ENCANTO ~ LOS FELIZ

Encanto lives up to its name, providing an enchanting experience centered on wood-fired cooking and cocktails like the guava picante with housemade habanero bitters, plus Baja wines and a long list of agave spirits.

From a whole boneless branzino with pipian verde that melts in your mouth to Iberico pork al pastor fajitas that glisten with salsa macha, dinner at this charming restaurant won’t disappoint. It’s low lit, cozy, and tastefully appointed in mid-century style, making for an intimate setting to enjoy delicious dishes with small groups, with subtle accents to its Mexican spirit in place of any naco tchotchkes or thirsty Catrina murals.

The skirt steak’s juicy interior is encrusted with perfectly charred ends and served with salsa morita. For an unforgettable bite, place the al pastor and bell peppers over a handmade blue corn tortilla, made with maize sourced from El Metate, a family-owned tortillería in Santa Ana. Then, drizzle the salsa macha and cilantro salsa on top. The salsas balance each other out, while a frozen paloma makes you understand what they mean when they call this place “Loz Feliz.”

2121 Hillhurst Ave. Los Feliz, CA 90027

Pescado mojo al ajo at El Dorado Sinaloense. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

33. EL DORADO SINALOENSE ~ SYLMAR

A Sinaloan citadel in Sylmar, El Dorado’s trophies include a framed Tomateros jersey and an extra-large Sinaloan coat of arms painted on its walls, right next to a TV blasting banda music. Members of the Culichi family who own the restaurant may greet you from behind the counter, which comes draped in a nocturnal photo of Culiacán Cathedral.

Your meal will begin with thin, slightly tart chips that are a level beyond the norm, served with a warm white bean dip, all but impossible to stop eating. Even as Mazatlan-style mariscos towers, brimming cocktails, and plates loaded with aguachiles negros start heading your way.

You’ll make room for El Dorado’s vast menu of Sinaloan specialities regardless. Whether it be morning machaca and asada-laden breakfast plates, bowls of menudo blanco–more beige than blanco–or intimidating armies of sesame seed-spread camarones capeados and adorable salchipulpos (hot dogs carved to resemble octopi).

We particularly treasure the smoky, flaky pescado al mojo de ajo, topped with amaranth and served with fluffy, thick handmade tortillas and pickled onions, from its crispy edges to its tender, garlic-glazed tilapia meat.

And if you’re the kind of person who’s ever eaten a barely identifiable chunk of vegetable-and-cheese straight off your table because you can’t stop gobbling what’s in front of you, El Dorado’s fat tacos gobernador, fused with cheese, fish, cream, and marlin, will assuredly be your kind of thing.

11840 Foothill Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91342

Tlayuda mixta at Quiadaiyn. Photo via Quiadaiyn.

32. QUIADAIYN ~ MAR VISTA

The Westside's best Oaxacan restaurant just keeps getting better, recently adding a comfortable outdoor patio in back hung with papel picado and a whole Hawthorne tortilleria-and-restaurant named Maria’s to its already brilliant roster of molotes, chile de agua-marinated shrimp ceviche and chile de agua rellenos, five housemade moles (including moles chichilo y verde), and a bowl of the most tender barbacoa de chivo in town.

Descended from their parents’ catering business, sisters Melissa, Miriam, and Elizabeth Martinez launched Quiadaiyn in 2018, taking over the space of a longstanding ho-hum Mexican restaurant and naming it for their grandfather’s ancestral Zapotec summit. The family also operates Yagul Cafe in Downtown Santa Monica.

Not only is the cooking fantastic, coming from a painstaking commitment to quality and a deep pride in their heritage, but they treat you like you’re part of the family, too. Whether you’re stopping by for a small-batch mezcal at the full bar, or simply want a quick nopal-topped horchata with some chapulines on the side.

12326 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90066

Chilaquiles at Venice Bakery. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

31. VENICE BAKERY ~ PALMS

No place is closer to the hearts of Venice Bakery’s most loyal customers than this cherished spot. Since 2009, some patrons have have come every single morning to enjoy their daily freshly baked pan dulce and sugarless café de olla, and traditional pan de muerto come Día de los Muertos time. Visitors flock for the crispy chilaquiles served with black beans and fried plantains, a tribute to the bakery’s Cuban roots. We will back up the fact that they’re the best chilaquiles on the west side in a dark alley. Or a bright one.

Pro tip: Ask for the specials, which sometimes feature comforting pozole verde or other dishes that are slightly harder to find around L.A.

10943 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034

A chicken in chipotle sauce-filled puffy taco at Bar Áma. Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.

30. BAR AMÁ ~ DOWNTOWN

At Bar Amá, chef Josef Centeno’s “bizarro take” on the San Antonio Tex-Mex cooking that raised him, the most famous dish you can order isn’t even on the menu. Always available, yet only as an off-menu item by request, Centeno’s signature “puffy taco” is a taco-style that is seen all over Texas and the southwest, but is all but non-existent here in Los Angeles.

Centeno’s version of the iconic puffy taco is built on a flash-souffléd tortilla made with masa from a local, undisclosed tortillería where one of Bar Amá’s staff members’ family works. It puffs up like a pillow and crackles like a burning pile of dry wood when you bite into it. The tortilla is filled with your choice of shrimp, “ranchero chicken,” Kennebec potatoes that are chopped and then formed into Centeno’s version of a hashbrown, or mushroom birria, and then topped with thinly chopped iceberg lettuce, various salsas, and a sprinkle of crumbled cheese.

You can fulfill your South Central Texan cravings with the Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated chef’s squash blossom quesadillas, hefty bowls of queso, hen of the woods mushroom birria, chile rellenos, and crispy half chicken with sriracha, as well as a certain Texan version of blue cheese.

But the ten commandments of L.A. tacos state that you shall not leave Bar Ama without enjoying a puffy taco. And your life will be better for it, no matter what eternity holds for your soul.

118 W. 4th St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Chilaquiles at Café de Olla in Burbank. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

29. CAFÉ DE OLLA ~ BURBANK

Cafe De Olla is a Burbank gem named after Mexico’s favorite morning beverage, crafted with cinnamon and piloncillo, draws many visitors, who face a wait to secure a table in the cozy interior or on the sidewalk. While the coffee is a major attraction, the menu truly shines, featuring unique dishes like poblano chilaquiles omelets and dulce de leche French toast alongside classic American brunch staples. The restaurant also offers lunch and dinner options, though many prefer to pair their coffee with breakfast.

2315 W. Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Bistec at El Guajillo. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

28. GUAJILLO RESTAURANT ~ HUNTINGTON PARK

When craving authentic Mexican cuisine that evokes the nostalgic flavors of Mexico, visit Guajillo Restaurant in Huntington Park. Unlike the older generation of Mexican restaurants, such as El Coyote or Casa Vega, which adapted their dishes to available ingredients, Guajillo remains true to its roots. As the sister establishment to the original Guajillo in Mexico City, it offers a menu that transports diners across the border with every bite.

From the hearty chilaquiles to the savory bistec ranchero, each dish is crafted with traditional techniques and fresh ingredients. The restaurant’s warm ambiance and colorful decor reflect the lively spirit of Mexican culture, creating an immersive dining experience. Guajillo’s commitment to authenticity has earned it praise among locals and visitors alike, making it a standout in Huntington Park’s saturated Mexican restaurant scene.

6480 Santa Fe Ave. Huntington Park, CA 90255

Pozole rojo at Pozolería Doña Ana. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

27. POZOLERIA DOÑA ANA ~ PACOIMA, PANORAMA CITY

Nothing makes us happier more quickly than a bowl of unwatered down, full-flavored steaming broth and the taste of home cooking, which is why you’ll find us so often at L.A.’s only brick-and-mortar pozolería specialist, Pozolería Doña Ana. Of course, we’ll throw in a chile relleno plate or the albondigas because they are amazing here, too. But its Doña Ana’s Nayarit-style sazon that keeps us coming back. No matter what delicious dish you order, never resist the temptation to get a side order of their crispy tacos dorados filled with picadillo, covered in a saucy tomato broth, too.

14551 Nordhoff St. Panorama City, CA 91402; 10345 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Pacoima, CA 91331

Aguachile and oysters at Mazatleco Express. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

26. MARISCOS EL MAZATLECO EXPRESS ~ SOUTH GATE

At Mariscos El Mazatleco Express, chef-owner Jesús Castañeda treats aguachile like a sacred art form. The shrimp? Flown up from Mazatlán by his father. The limes, chiles, and spices? Sourced directly from mercados in Tijuana, where Castañeda still shops himself.

Castañeda’s aguachile verde is all about balance: big butterflied shrimp cured just long enough in lime to stay tender, bathed in a jade-green salsa of six different chiles, including serrano, chiltepín, and a few secrets Castañeda keeps close to his heart. Cucumber, onion, and avocado play backup, but the sauce is the headliner—a tidal wave of briny heat that lingers long after the last bite. The burn is sharp but clean, the acidity electric, the flavor as dynamic as a full banda playing your favorite corrido tumbado on the beaches of Sinaloa in the middle of another scorched earth summer.

3411 Tweedy Blvd. South Gate, CA 90280

Madre's barbacoa tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

25. MADRE ~ WEST HOLLYWOOD, TORRANCE, CULVER CITY, VALENCIA

At Madre, Ivan Vasquez has built a temple to the Oaxacan spirit, both literally and figuratively. The restaurant's awe-inspiring mezcal collection is a core part of its identity, exclusively showcasing brands owned by Oaxacan families. Agave-curious diners will find a treasure trove of rare, small-batch expressions unavailable anywhere else, a lot of times with the restaurant’s own blends of agaves. The incredible liquid journey is perfect with their antojitos, like the crispy empanadas de flor de calabaza or a tamal swimming in a puddle of delicious mole negro. Madre is a bastion of OaxaCalifornia and Indigenous resistance that is also trendy for a Oaxacan spot, somewhere you can feel like you're a part of the dining conversation in L.A. while gently “kissing” some mezcal, as Vasquez calls the action of taking little sips instead of shooting it.

801 North Fairfax Ave. #101 Los Angeles, CA 90046 ;1261 Cabrillo Ave. Torrance, CA 90501; 10426 National Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034

Valencia: 27007 McBean Pkwy. Valencia, CA 91355

Chicharrón furikake-topped albacore tostada with Gil's grandmother's sesame salsa. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

24. THREE FLAMES L.A. ~ WESTCHESTER

Chef Josh Gil, a resilient culinary "pirate," has revived the beloved Tacos Punta Cabras menu at Three Flames L.A., a 52-year-old strip mall gem in Los Angeles, all while battling stage four colorectal cancer. His signature vermillion fish tacos on handmade corn tortillas, scallop cócteles, and cauliflower ceviche with cashew crema are back, delighting his die-hard fans who missed these dishes for years.

Gil has also introduced new dishes like a shrimp patty burger and an albacore tostada topped with his Chinese-Mexican grandmother’s smoky sesame salsa, showcasing yet again his cutting-edge take on mariscos. The restaurant merges two of his concepts: Tacos Punta Cabras and Hamburguesas Punta Cabras, with the offerings of Three Flames’ Mongolian BBQ offerings, retaining the latter’s noodles to honor the legacy of the restaurant he took over.

Gil oversees operations with help from former Mírame executive chef Anthony Rodriguez. Three Flames Mongolian BBQ, opened on March 1, 2025, features local tap beer, Mexican wines, and an off-menu “mongolito” taco blending Mongolian and Mexican flavors, reflecting Gil’s creative spirit and determination.

5608 W. Manchester Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045

Chilaquiles verdes con chorizo served with beans and rice. Photo via Taquería Los Anaya.

23. TAQUERÍA LOS ANAYA ~ WEST ADAMS

Considering the recent influx of people and businesses to West Adams, you could argue that Taquería Los Anaya was ahead of its time. The Anaya brothers opened the restaurant over ten years ago, proving serving high-quality food doesn't have to come at a high neighborhood cost. A trio of tacos can come with juicy and seasoned chicken topped with a savory, sweet mole with a bright, lively red salsa. Carne asada is prepared from thick angus steak. And a tender beef Barbacoa can be served with its own salsa and unique garnish. Taquería Los Anaya is one of those rare gems where good tacos are only the introduction to an incredible menu.

4651 West Adams Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016

Papadzules by Chichén Itzá. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

22. CHICHÉN ITZÁ ~ HISTORIC SOUTH CENTRAL

Yucatán-style Mexican food is a world in itself with profoundly deep flavors. In Los Angeles, no better place exists to try all the classic dishes from this region than Chichén Itzá. Their papadzules, smothered in a velvety sauce made just from pepitas, are a must-order, featuring soft corn tortillas bathed in a rich pumpkin seed sauce and filled with hard-boiled eggs.

The dish achieves its deepest flavor through their incredible heirloom corn tortillas, crafted fresh next door by Komal, a dedicated tortillería that uses traditional nixtamalization on heritage corn varieties. Every bite is a direct connection to ancient Mayan culinary traditions, lovingly prepared. It’s a truly special culinary experience hidden within a vibrant community marketplace.

3655 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Carne en su jugo at Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

21. CARNES ASADAS PANCHO LOPEZ ~ MONTECITO HEIGHTS

When in the mood for a particular style of regional Mexican food from the state of Jalisco, there are only a handful of options in L.A. that satisfy that specific craving. Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez sits at the top of that small list.

The restaurant is a patio perched on a hillside with a vibe that reminds us of a Mexican roadside stop. Maybe because it’s the only restaurant around for a few blocks.

We always get the carne en su jugo, a beef stock-enriched tomatillo-based soup with al dente pinto beans and shaved beef, and a handful of crispy bacon bits for extra rib-sticking properties. Dip a freshly made corn tortilla into the bowl with every spoonful you eat, and you probably won’t be hungry until the same time the following day. If you are a sandwich person, their torta ahogada is the best in northeast Los Angeles.

3328 Pasadena Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90031

Pulpo Jarocho at Sol 626. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

20. SOL 626 ~ WHITTIER

When you think of a typical Mexican restaurant, you envision sombreros, murals, and margaritas. But Sol 626 is anything but typical. It specializes in southern Mexican cuisine, featuring ornate dishes from regions such as Puebla, Oaxaca, and Veracruz. From juicy cochinita pibil served on black bean–filled panuchos to velvety moles like a pipian made from toasted pumpkin seeds, everything is prepared with intention and care.

The “pulpo jarocho,” grilled Spanish octopus marinated in achiote, orange juice, guajillo, hoja santa, served with rice, veggies, avocado salsa, sauteed jicama in adobo sauce, and a panucho tortilla, is a flavor bomb and worth a trip to Whittier alone.

14323 Whittier Blvd. Whittier, CA 90605

A molcajete at Pez Cantina. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

19. PEZ CANTINA ~ DOWNTOWN, PASADENA

Pez Cantina is your tucked away concrete palapa tucked in the heart of Bunker Hill’s steel and glass jungle, a passion project opened by chef Bret Thompson and his wife, Lucy Ramirez Thompson.

Inspired by the spirit of Loreto, Baja California, and Lucy’s Mexican culinary roots, this Mexican seafood house brings coastal vibes to Downtown L.A. near iconic landmarks like the Disney Concert Hall and OMNI Hotel.

After a long day of buying low and selling high or puzzling over Jeff Koons’ sculptures, Pez Cantina offers an oasis of fresh seafood, cocktails with sustainable agave, and semi-tropical good vibes at a consistently superior level.

The molcajete—loaded with medium-rare steak, meaty grilled nopales, fat shrimp, and chorizo in sizzling salsa—is a shareable masterpiece, arguably the best in L.A. For a lighter bite, their raw ahi tuna tostadas with avocado crema, chile oil, sesame, and crispy shallots pair perfectly with a cold beer.

401 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90071; 61 N. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103

Amor y Tacos. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

18. AMOR Y TACOS ~ CERRITOS

Michelin Bib Gourmand–honored chef Thomas Ortega pushes Mexican cooking into bold, playful territory at Amor y Tacos. His menu is full of seasonal riffs and local twists: Thanksgiving stuffing-packed tamales around the holidays, Hatch chile salmon during peak summer, and even craft cocktails that nod to both sides of the border.

And yes, they got the tacos, but we really recommend the carnitas en salsa verde: half a pound of pork shoulder braised until it falls apart at the touch of a fork, then submerged in a tomatillo-bright salsa verde that’s equal parts zippy and comforting. The plate gets finished with seasonal vegetables, a crumble of salty cotija, fresh cilantro for brightness, and shards of crunchy chicharrón for snap.

Another standout is the Coca-Cola-glazed pork belly, a dish that leans into sweetness and nostalgia while landing with pure indulgence. Beyond that, dishes like the short rib taco, Doritos chilaquiles, and mole tots are just more proof of Ortega’s fearless approach—each one playful, unexpected, and delicious in its own way.

13333 South St. Cerritos, CA 90703

La Diosa de Los Moles. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

17. LA DIOSA DE LOS MOLES ~ BELL GARDENS, MONTEREY PARK

If you are aware of animal cookies being the “secret ingredient” used to make some moles, you’ll likely appreciate the complex and singular versions served at chef Rocio Camacho’s place, La Diosa de Los Moles, where moles are crafted with unexpected ingredients like white chocolate, tequila, roses, mint, and pistachios.

Though we’ve known her cooking for years as L.A.’s “mole queen,” her Camacho dubs herself the Goddess of Moles, setting about as high a bar anyone can, before she pole vaults over your expectations.

While no two moles are alike, these have a thick, creamy texture, nutty undertones, and complex range, from sweet to spicy—if not both—and are always intriguing.

7891 Garfield Ave. Bell Gardens, CA 90201; 1965 Potrero Grande Dr. Monterey Park, CA 91755

Mayan octopus tostada at Ceviche Project. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

16. CEVICHE PROJECT ~ SILVER LAKE

Octavio Olivas Benitez is one of L.A.’s most iconic figures. One that this new generation of trendy modern Mexican establishment needs to recognize. The man left a career in law to be true to his raw fish-loving heart. He is not only one of L.A.’s most dapper figures in the Mexican restaurant scene, but he was also arguably the city’s first ceviche specialist, who first started treating Mexican-style ceviche seriously by using sushi-grade sashimi in 2011. Benitez has also been bumping fuzzy '70s cumbia music exclusively on vinyl long before everyone else started doing it.

Ceviche Project evolved through various pop-ups over the years, including collaborations and travels, before establishing the first brick-and-mortar location in Silver Lake in April 2019. To this day, Benitez remains loyal to his craft of preparing high-quality raw or lime-cooked seafood preparations at a 28-seat ceviche bar, known for innovative dishes like tai snapper ceviche with pineapple and cancha, and a Mayan octopus tostada layered with shrimp ceviche with baby tomatoes, burnt habanero salsa, and avocado mousse. You can taste his influences from Peruvian and Japanese raw seafood traditions, but it’s all his own style.

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

A spread at Bizarra Capital. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

15. BIZARRA CAPITAL ~ WHITTIER

In the heart of Uptown Whittier, pioneering Mexican chef Ricardo Diaz has built Bizarra Capital into a playground where Mexican tradition collides with modern flair. Dishes rely on ancient Aztec ingredients like huitlacoche—the prized blue corn fungus sometimes called Mexican truffle—delivered in modern forms, such as deep-fried quesadillas.

Diaz’s spin on sopa de fideo transforms the noodle soup into a customizable spread, with up to 21 mix-ins ranging from chorizo and smoked sausage to cilantro chutney and pickled jalapeños.

But the old-meets-new philosophy is best captured in the chef’s rice-and-beans: a generous, bowl-style plate layering slow-cooked creamy beans with seasoned rice, juicy grilled shrimp, crispy bacon, chorizo, sliced avocado, and a smoky morita cream. It’s hearty, shareable, and a perfect snapshot of what Bizarra does best—turning comfort food into a communal feast.

12706 Philadelphia St. Whittier, CA 90601

A "Taco Gloria" at Gloria's Cocina Mexicana. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

14. GLORIA’S COCINA MEXICANA ~ DOWNEY

When hungover, head to Gloria’s Cocina Mexicana for a perfect Sunday revival, starting with a café de olla served with Maria’s cookies, followed by a michelada, a choice from their homestyle selection of dishes, like milanesa, enchiladas suizas, or a soul-satisfying bowl of menudo served with handmade corn tortillas. Just as long as you finish with Gloria’s taco: flame-cooked asada in a juicy, roasted-tomato-based salsa ranchera, topped off with a strip of grilled nopal and a thick cut of fresh panela cheese. They have a TV too, so you can keep eating and drinking over several hours of football until the pain goes away.

7401 Florence Ave. Downey, CA 90240; 401 N. Euclid Ave. Ontario, CA 91762

Camarones al tequila at Coni'Seafood. Photo via L.A. TACO archives.

13. CONI'SEAFOOD ~ INGLEWOOD, MAR VISTA

You’re six miles from the ocean, sitting around a table boxed in by a concrete retaining wall on the back patio of Coni’Seafood in Inglewood. But through the magic of its mariscos, you’re transported onto the sands of Sayulita, cold beers backing plates of bare-naked, head-on shrimp, translucent as their tails wade in a pool of pale-green, piquant ambrosia. Coastal is truly just a state of mind.

What began in 1987 as Vicente Cossio and Magdalena Garcia’s backyard restaurant, Mariscos Chente, is today Coni’s, the realm of his daughter, Connie, and her own progeny, including daughter Blanka Córdoba, who oversees the restaurant’s second location in Del Rey.

Coni’s may have forged a reputation on its legendary pescado zarandeado, a whole butterflied snook grilled into a masterpiece of patchworked caramelization and supple fish flesh, but when you don’t have 45 minutes to wait for it, nothing will do you wrong here.

With over a dozen ways of preparing shrimp, and mariscos sourced in Nayarit and Sinaloa, you’re guaranteed real deal Pacific flavors, be it in a mango-topped ceviche marinero swimming in a dark salsa negra, a dozen oysters on ice, lightly fried camarones cucarachas you crunch with the head-on, tostadas piled with marlin pate, vast squiggles of tilapia chicharrones, sweet langostinos, or the smoky marlin tacos that feel like a tortilla-wrapped gift from the city itself.

You can even come and just nurse a michelada with the restaurant’s bright green and thoroughly addictive jalapeño salsa to find your existence affirmed. For there may be other things to do on a hot Saturday than sit here eating fresh and vibrant seafood. But we’ll forever question whether there are better things to do.

And for those inevitable overcast days, no problem, the caldo de camaron and that flaky, eternally giving snook will stand up to the chill.

3544 W. Imperial Hwy. Inglewood, CA 90303; 4532 S. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90066

Arracherra with carrot mole at Chulita. Photo by Erick Galindo for L.A. TACO.

12. CHULITA ~ WEST ADAMS, VENICE

It’s pretty ballsy to fly the “Alta-California” flag in L.A.’s sprawling regional Mexican scene—where that term too often translates to “we have blue tortillas.”

But Chulita actually walks the walk. The menu is mostly from scratch and reads like a love letter to masa and market produce: heirloom blue-corn tortillas from Masienda (or housemade cassava flour ones if you identify with being grain-free), smoky salsas with just the right sting, a carrot mole that slaps under an arachera steak, coliflor queso fundido that stretches like a TikTok cheese pull, but tastes like your grandma made it for an afterschool snack, and a brunch huarache that is advertised on the menu as “Mexican avocado toast”—but somehow it plays perfectly as a microcosm for what Chulita is: a delicious slice of Mexican culture turned photo ready.



But Chulita isn’t purely superficial. It’s remarkable and earns that Alta California title with gusto. The head-turner is the pescado zarandeado—grilled wild corvina seabass laid over a stunning cauliflower purée with sautéed kale and a dusting of “Mexican furikake.”

5160 W. Adams Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016; 533 Rose Ave. Venice, CA 90291

Cacao's chile relleno. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

11. CACAO MEXICATESSEN ~ EAGLE ROCK

Cacao Mexicatessen is home to Eagle Rock’s most delicious and revered taco: a duck carnitas on Kernel of Truth Organic’s blue corn tortilla. While it may be inspired by Enrique Olvera’s version, Cacao has been serving theirs since 2009. They immediately impressed Jonathan Gold, who immortalized them in a review.

Owner Andrew Lujan and his chef-sister, Christy, were also among the first in the city to offer dishes inspired by Valle de Guadalupe. They offer local craft beers, Mexican wine, and a decent selection of tequila to complement their array of gently elevated Mexican dishes.

There isn’t a dish that hasn’t pleased us, including vegetarian options like a chile relleno plate served with slices of fried avocado. Still, here, it's all about the confit duck carnitas: crispy, tender, and juicy. It’s one of L.A.’s best tacos that has been consistently delicious for 16.

1576 Colorado Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041

Aguachile roll at El Barrio Cantina in Long Beach with chef Ulisses standing in the background. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

10. EL BARRIO CANTINA ~ LONG BEACH

When El Barrio Cantina landed on Retro Row in 2021, it shook up Long Beach’s Mexican food scene with a Chicano swagger that’s pure Ulises Pineda Alfaro. This ain’t a traditional Mexican restaurant—it’s part nightclub come weekends, part agave bar, and full cantina: with chicharrón de salmon, the best tacos de papa in the universe, cauliflower esquite, and pretty much an entire menu dedicated to Mexican drinking snacks.

Recently, Alfaro added a new Mexican sushi menu, complete with lime-marinated shrimp “aguachile rolls” and sushi rice that isn’t mushy or overcooked, partly thanks to Alfaro’s business partner, who is half Japanese, and half Mexican, Jesse Duron, who worked as a manager for high-end omakase spot, Hamasaku.

The Mexican sushi is only available after 5 PM, but paired with mezcal-heavy cocktails or a craft beer from Tijuana, it’s always a good time at Barrio.

1731 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90802

Machacado at El Huarachito. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

9. EL HUARACHITO ~ LINCOLN HEIGHTS

Sure, you can get Mexican food pretty much anywhere in L.A. But for the kind of breakfast or lunch common only to the kitchens of abuelas, tías, and mamás, head to this El Huarachito in Lincoln Heights.

Dive into the locals’ favorite—chilaquiles paired with a sweet café de olla—or ask for today’s specials. It may be a carne en su jugo, a unique guisado of carne negra, a legit Jalisco-style goat birria in a tomato-based broth, or a solid picadillo. Regenerate with soul-satisfying guisados while Esther, the owner, livens the vibe with her bantering spirit.

3010 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90031

Ribeye taco at Amor a Mi. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

8. AMOR A MI ~ BURBANK

After running through the gamut of Mexico’s restaurant scene, this newish restaurant is Enrique Soltero’s first solo project in the U.S.

Still, he’s no stranger to L.A.’s Mexican food scene, having showcased his talent with tacos by working with L.A.'s best, like Balam and Evil Cooks, and helping Josh Gil launch Miraté.

At Amor A Mi, you can experience his unique take on Mexican food with subtle global influences and only the best ingredients. Like rib-eye steaks from Creekstone Farms, served with huitlacoche or as a taco over a fresh blue-corn tortilla.

During the day, you can order from their taco menu, which includes elevated classics like barbacoa de borrego on heirloom corn tortillas, chicharron en salsa verde on a freshly-made flour tortilla, or something innovative like a chino poblano, or smoked kurobuta pork belly marinated in pastor-chino adobo, with tepache gastrique on a blue corn bao. As for the dinner menu, it’s constantly changing with new creative surprises we can’t wait to meet.

2007 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Date Mole with duck confit. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

7. A TI ~ ECHO PARK

Andrew Ponce, a Mexican-American chef from Los Angeles, is paving his own path with his style of modern Mexican cooking, shaped by the Bestia school of thought, as he worked there, as well as Taco Maria, for years before branching out to start his own thing.

Alongside partner Anna Kawanishi, Ponce blends classical techniques with Mexican flavors, drawing from his Michoacán and Zacatecas heritage. However, he is very open about only going to Mexico once as a child, so his creative direction with his food is exclusively Angeleno-style.

Dishes like a tuna tostada, which appears on almost every table, features akami (lean bluefin tuna), lemon aioli, salsa negra. His TACO MADNESS-winning duck confit with smoky date mole showcases his innovative approach.

Ponce’s mission is to elevate Mexican cuisine. Despite initially facing challenges in finding investors for a permanent location, he found a new home and slowly built his loyal clientele at an Echo Park strip mall. A Tí’s “date night-level” tacos, made with premium ingredients like Kernel of Truth Organics masa, justify their price with bold creativity and meticulous craft.

1498 W Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Beef rib taco at Komal. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

6. KOMAL ~ HISTORIC SOUTH CENTRAL

Why did it take so long for L.A., the undisputed best taco city in the United States, to get its own craft molino (mill) and tortillería? One that nixtamalizes nothing but ethically sourced, heirloom corn from Mexico? Even Bushwick, Brooklyn, got a great one of its own in 2022.

It took owner and chef Fátima Juárez to usher in this new era of taco literacy in Los Angeles at Komal. She worked at Holbox for years, introducing heirloom corn tostadas and tortillas to their menu, before deciding to open her own concept.

Komal’s recently expanded menu features eight antojitos, which are mostly masa-based, and all priced under $10 an item. Their new taco de costilla with home fries is a bonafide street food masterpiece on a tortilla, inspired by the working-class tacos you find on any given intersection of Mexico City. It features a six-inch handmade tortilla with a seared slice of tender deboned flanken rib and crispy homemade French fries that may remind you of the potatoes your mom used to cook for you when you were still a picky eater. It’s a simple taco that satisfies deeply, especially with a couple of spoonfuls of her salsa cruda de tomatillo to cut through it all.

3655 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Empanada de mole amarillo with a red and green salsa. Photo via Guelaguetza.

5. GUELAGUETZA ~ KOREATOWN

Los Angeles has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to Oaxacan cuisine. But James Beard Award-winning Guelaguetza exists in a category all of its own, flourishing at the heart of the conversation about what makes L.A. dining great, well beyond its place as the de facto headquarters of OaxaCalifornia.

Driven by a roots-deep love for Oaxaca and L.A.’s large Oaxacan diaspora, husband-and-wife Fernando Lopez and Maria Monterrubio created this welcoming homebase of murals, live music, and mezcal that brings the southern state and all its culinary landmarks to the streets of KTown, with an unmatched commitment to quality and tradition. Today, their children, Fernando Jr., Elizabeth, Paulina, and Bricia Lopez, have made it even more of a vital destination, bonded to Oaxaca but truly of Los Angeles.

This is the place to come for massive, eye-grabbing tlayudas topped with grilled tasajo, chorizo, and cecina, horchata stained red by its bobbing cactus fruit, memela samplers, banana leaf tamales filled with pollo and slathered in mole negro, hot chocolate frothed on the spot, chips drizzled in mole coloradito to match your Oaxacan Old Fashioneds, tacos with barbacoa de chivo, tetelas made with blue corn, flor de calabaza empanadas de de mole amarillo, atole, and moles in multiple shades. Or even just a masa cup full of chapulines to pair with a beer and a lively, loud rendition of “Dios Nunca Muere” blaring from the stage.

Any one of those things stands as a life-affirming testament to the joys of getting to eat in Los Angeles, where restaurant owners and chefs have the privilege of cooking the dishes their communities miss most from back home. And the rest of us can still get a taste of the brilliance that comes of it.

3014 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006

Tom yum aguachile. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

4. EVIL COOKS ~ EL SERENO

Corazón Abierto, Evil Cooks’ brick-and-mortar restaurant, is part rock concert/part kitchen laboratory, offering an array of stunning tacos, tortas, and burritos, with everything from “The Rock Lobster,” a deep-fried lobster flauta, to “The Poseidon,” a taco made with octopus flame-roasted with a blow torch

They also have asada, pollo, and a take on al pastor, as well as a plethora of vegan options. And every night, the chefs will come up with new chalkboard specials like frijoles en mole or a Mexican-Thai-fused tom yum aguachile.

But the real move is to slide into Evil Cooks’ wild side with for reservation-only “Kamikaze” omakase, a multi-course, free-form show that defies expectations. Case in point: their riff on beef Wellington, where tender pork ribs are swaddled in phyllo and crowned with cotton-candy-like Persian pashmak. It’s over-the-top, theatrical, and rooted in Mexican richness and fine dining technique—precisely the kind of beautifully rebellious dish you’d expect from chef-owners Alex and Elvia García.

If you don’t get a chance to book a seat at their sold-out Kamikaze dinners, don’t fret. Saddle up to the taco bar and ask chef Alex to make you whatever he wants. I promise you won’t regret it.

3333 N. Eastern Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90032

Erizo ceviche at Holbox. Photo via Holbox.

3. HOLBOX ~ HISTORIC SOUTH-CENTRAL

Holbox, a James Beard-nominated mariscos stall in Historic South Central’s Mercado La Paloma, earned its first Michelin star for its Mexican-style seafood restaurant in 2025, bringing L.A. mariscos into a new stratosphere of international fame. Opened in 2017 by second-generation chef Gilberto Cetina Jr., the restaurant specializes in Yucatán-inspired dishes, utilizing heirloom corn from Oaxaca and Mexico for its tacos and tostadas.

Angelenos line up for its signature dishes, such as the pan-seared Maine diver scallop taco with chile x'catic salsa, or erizo ceviche, featuring revered and creamy echinoderm gonads harvested from Santa Barbara by Stephanie Mutz, which have garnered acclaim, including a coveted spot in L.A. TACO’s annual Best 69 Tacos list.



Previously honored with Michelin’s Bib Gourmand from 2019 to 2023 and named the L.A. Times’ 2024 Restaurant of the Year, Holbox reflects L.A.’s diverse Mexican culinary spirit. Cetina’s innovative touches, like dry-aged tuna caught nearby in the Channel Islands and seafood sausages, elevate the casual stall’s offerings. Representing South Central with pride, Holbox stands out as the only Michelin-starred restaurant in the area that does not serve alcohol.

3655 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Duck carnitas at Damian. Photo via @damiandtla/Instagram.

2. DAMIAN ~ ARTS DISTRICT

Anyone who had the privilege of dining at Mexico City’s iconic modern Mexican restaurant Pujol before the pandemic was eagerly awaiting Enrique Olvera’s plans in Los Angeles, the second-largest population of Mexicans outside of Mexico City.

That moment arrived in 2020 with the opening of Damian in the Arts District, backed by a dream team from Mexico City to ensure the restaurant matched Pujol’s exceptional standards. Olvera appointed Jesús “Chuy” Cervantes to lead the kitchen, where he crafts much of the menu, showcasing his talent in dishes that captivate the palate.

Damian is the quintessential “date night” Mexican restaurant, where appetizers like kampachi ceviche with sliced green tomato and tostadas made from heirloom corn nixtamalized in-house rival the allure of the entrees, natural wines, cocktails, and desserts.

It’s the kind of place where, if money were no object, one might declare, “Fire the menu!” to sample every dish. The restaurant’s minimalist-tropical design transports diners far from Los Angeles, a feeling that lingers through the final bite of their vegan oat milk chamomile soft serve.

Damian recently drew controversy for hosting a third-party event this month attended by conservative figures Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, when the restaurant was closed to the public that day. Carlson and Gabbard have publicly supported stringent immigration policies, with Carlson advocating for Trump’s immigration agenda and Gabbard endorsing the recent wave of violent abductions by federal agencies. The presence of these figures at a celebrated Mexican restaurant sparked criticism due to the raids’ impact on Latino communities. However, Damian alleges that it did not provide food or services and was unaware of the guest list. Still, its ambition, its execution, and its willingness to do earned its place on this list

2132 E. 7th Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90021

Flautas de mercado. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

1. LA CASITA MEXICANA ~ BELL

When Casita Mexicana chefs Jaime Martín del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu opened their Bell institution in the late 1990s, the odds were stacked against them. The neighborhood was better known for corruption scandals and gang turf wars than regional Mexican dining. Local families were accustomed to one-dollar tacos, not $20 plates of chile en nogada or mole poblano built from dozens of hand-sourced ingredients.

Yet the chefs’ vision ultimately prevailed. They won over the community, the critics, and eventually, even celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, the legendary Jonathan Gold, and the James Beard Foundation, which has nominated them for awards three separate times.

Today, you’ll find families, celebrities, and food lovers from all over the world snacking on their famous mole chips, seated on Casita’s beautiful outdoor patio, or ordering a glass of Mexican wine in their lovely dining room.

Their food is what they call comida de apapacho—meals that comfort, embrace, and linger in one’s memory. Take their cochinita pibil. It’s the kind of meal that will haunt you in the best ways—like a Kendrick Lamar lyric you can’t get out of your head.

The pork glistens in achiote, slow-roasted until it falls apart into house-made tortillas dyed pink, green, and yellow. Order it with a side of frijoles rojos, earthy and slow-simmered, that taste like they were stirred with a family secret. Their mole poblano is a meditation in fire and patience, with dozens of ingredients transformed by blade and flame until they fuse into transcendence. At breakfast, they serve the undisputed best chilaquiles in the city. Even their simple "Flautas del Mercado," stuffed with shredded chicken, are a contender for the best in the city.

What really sets La Casita apart isn’t just the technical brilliance or critical acclaim; it’s heart. It may look and feel like you’re eating at a world-class eatery, but each bite hits like Sunday dinner at your grandma’s, where you can almost hear her whisper, “ponte las pilas.”

4030 E. Gage Ave. Bell, CA 90201