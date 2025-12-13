Skip to Content
Daily Memo: ICE Prowls Around L.A. and San Diego, Kidnapping at Least Seven Individuals

ICE agents continue terrorizing southern California, kidnapping many including a gardener taken from his work truck.

9:12 PM PST on December 12, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday, December 11th. It’s day 188.

TODAY’S RAIDS

  • Upland: On Arrow between Benson and Central, around 5:40 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of an individual near a Pit Stop Auto Collision store.
  • Claremont: On Arrow and Mills, around 5:58 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a gardener from his work truck.
  • Upland: Near the Lowe’s on Benson and Foothill, around 8:45 a.m. Community watch teams verified that at least four known ICE vehicles were seen in the area.
  • Upland: At the Cable Airport Parking lot on 1749 W. 13th St., around 10:55 a.m. At least four known ICE vehicles were seen. We’re unsure if anyone was taken.
  • Upland: On 18th and Euclid, around 11:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. Community watch teams then found an abandoned work truck north of 18th on Euclid.
  • Oxnard: On South H Street, around 6:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen and confirmed by community watch teams as having kidnapped at least three people.
  • Oxnard: On Fremont Way, around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping one person in a residential neighborhood. 
  • San Diego: On Imperial Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Federal agents took a person at this intersection.
  • San Diego: Near the Home Depot on 355 Marketplace, around 7:45 a.m. Community watchers took notice of various federal agent vehicles in the area near the Home Depot on Imperial Avenue and legally documented their presence and details. These included a masked agent and a vehicle with a Lyft sticker.
  • Escondido: On the freeway, around 8:30 a.m. Border Patrol was seen having pulled over a vehicle. We are unsure if anyone was taken.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Memo Torres
Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

