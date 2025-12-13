Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Thursday, December 11th. It’s day 188.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Upland: On Arrow between Benson and Central, around 5:40 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of an individual near a Pit Stop Auto Collision store.
- Claremont: On Arrow and Mills, around 5:58 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a gardener from his work truck.
- Upland: Near the Lowe’s on Benson and Foothill, around 8:45 a.m. Community watch teams verified that at least four known ICE vehicles were seen in the area.
- Upland: At the Cable Airport Parking lot on 1749 W. 13th St., around 10:55 a.m. At least four known ICE vehicles were seen. We’re unsure if anyone was taken.
- Upland: On 18th and Euclid, around 11:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. Community watch teams then found an abandoned work truck north of 18th on Euclid.
- Oxnard: On South H Street, around 6:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen and confirmed by community watch teams as having kidnapped at least three people.
- Oxnard: On Fremont Way, around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping one person in a residential neighborhood.
- San Diego: On Imperial Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Federal agents took a person at this intersection.
- San Diego: Near the Home Depot on 355 Marketplace, around 7:45 a.m. Community watchers took notice of various federal agent vehicles in the area near the Home Depot on Imperial Avenue and legally documented their presence and details. These included a masked agent and a vehicle with a Lyft sticker.
- Escondido: On the freeway, around 8:30 a.m. Border Patrol was seen having pulled over a vehicle. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
