L.A. TACO’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Perfume for goths, elk burgers, ICE piñatas, graffiti books, and 18 other items that should get your gift-giving wheels turning.

11:36 AM PST on December 12, 2025

Three black anti-ICE t-shirts side-by-side on a store's table.

T-shirts at Espacio 1839. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

Don't panic.

You have 13 days before Christmas. And, two days before Hanukkah, in which case, you should probably panic if you didn't buy anything for anyone.

Regardless, we want to make your life easier with a bunch of cool shit we see out there that you can buy for a loved one, or to simply get your gift-giving gears turning in the right direction.

The direction that leads to interchangeable bongs and elk steaks and plant benches and piñatas that look like the agents of Babylon, toy cats in tempura shrimp hats, and perfume for goths.

That kinda thing.

a white long sleeve t-shirt featuring a cartoon cat giving a tattoo
Photo courtesy of Toons Mart.

Why should Chevy dealerships get all the fun flying Felix's face around? Mister Cartoon designed these t-shirts and long-sleeves centered around the wonderful, wonderful cartoon cat, doing things like getting up on walls, cruising, and inking people up. Typical cat stuff.

Find them on ToonsMart.

a tiny bench used to hold two succulent pants
Photo courtesy of The L.A. Garden.

Plants are people, too. And sometimes they may just wanna take a break from their intense schedules and chill. In which case, they'll need one of these too-cute, hand-painted agave Tu Y Yo benches from Boyle Heights' The L.A. Garden.

Order online here.

a bottle of hot sauce

Forget Labubu. Forget Furby. Forget that little bitch Tickle Me Elmo. All the kids really want this year is a bottle of L.A. TACO's own all-natural taco sauce, made by L.A.'s great El Machete 1923 specifically to go on tacos, using jalapeños grown by our publisher and a touch of habanero.

Order a bottle here on L.A. TACO's Shop.

a woman's hand playing a boardgame
Photo courtesy of Nöl Collective.

Nöl Collective is a Palestinian-based fashion and goods company dedicated to uplifting women artisans and their handmade work, with products that are hand-embroidered, handwoven, and naturally dyed by family-owned businesses from Gaza, Ramallah, and more. Bargis is a two-player strategy board game popular across The Levant, and the Nöl Collective has crafted their own version for sale.

Order here. For more great handmade gift ideas from Palestine, see here.

a pinata in the shape of an ICE agent
Photo courtesy of LaTienditaDeToni/Etsy.

It's been a hard, frustrating, tragic year. But we think we know what might make everyone feel momentarily just a little bit better (hands over wooden palo/aluminum bat/laser chainsaw).

Find one in the L.A. piñata district or order online.

a woman wearing a head covering embraces her young child
Photo courtesy of Human Appeal.

Rather than fatten the pockets of Jeff Bezos, make a donation online to Somalia Emergency under your giftee's name to help Somalian families in need get hygiene products and food.

We also have a list of 31 non-profits helping embattled immigrants in California right here that can always use your support.

Jamaica also needs crucial assistance right now and the Peter Tosh Foundation is seeking funds to for "trusted local organizations and community leaders distributing food, clean water, emergency supplies, temporary shelter, as well as materials for home and school repairs" in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

a gift basket of snacks and ingredients including chili oil, pecans, coffee, crackers, and plantain chips
Photo courtesy of Prosperity Market.

L.A.'s Prosperity Market showcases the work of Black farmers, makers, food producers, and chefs. And it's offering different gift sets featuring its favorite vendors, full of things everyone likes. Like fresh coffee, smoked oil from Alta Adams, Got Damn sauce, candied pecans, Ace Naturals' soaps, and body butters.

Check out the sets online or visit Prosperity Market's mobile farmers market.

two women operate a woodworking machine together
A Women + Intro to Woodworking class in progress. Photo courtesy of Allied Woodshop.

It's been said that people don't need stuff, they need experiences. So an introductory wood-working class at East L.A.'s Allied Workshop would be perfect. They also hold classes in making spoons, chopsticks, and sculptures. So yeah, they'll still wind up with "stuff," but it's the thought that counts, right?

Gift certificates can be purchased here.

two kids' books on Selena next to a rose flower
Photo courtesy of Lil' Libros.

A-B-C-D-Bidi-Bidi-Bom-Bom! Lil' Libros has this adorable, bilingual kid's book about the life of Selena that will be perfect for any toddlers or little people in your life. Or adults in the early stages of learning Spanish

Find it in bookstores, gift shops, or online.

two stuffed toy cats dressed in tempura shrimp hats
Photo courtesy of Anime Station.

Speaking of kids, or not-kids-who-like-kid-stuff, Anime Station has adorbs characters like Mofusand cats, Hatsune Miku, and heroic anime heroes for days in Little Tokyo. The shop also sells figurines, manga, and Pokemon cards—a perfect spot for you to score something for the trinket-lover in your life.

Shop online or visit in Rowland Heights, 1370 Fullerton #101 Rowland Heights CA 91748 or Little Tokyo, 330 E. 2nd St. #A Los Angeles, CA 90012

soccer jerseys
Photo courtesy of Espacio 1839.

"Chinga La Migra" futbol jerseys and anti-ICE shirts from Espacio 1839. So much better than ones that advertise Emirates Airlines or LAFC or anything that doesn't just blatantly say "Fuck Ice" in any language.

Check them out at Espacio 1839, 1839 E. 1at St. Los Angeles, CA 90033

a black advent calendar. one of the compartments is pulled out, showing the perfume inside
Photo courtesy of Immortal Perfumes.

Warning: You only have 13 days left to gift this gothic perfume advent calendar to the beautiful brooding dark soul in your life who wants to be the best-smelling wraith at Bar Sinister.

Purchase a calendar here.

Photo via Alto Canto.

Alto Canto High Proof Blanco is new to the market, made via the tahona method 9,000 feet above the Jalisco sea level in pipones, packing a 48% ABV, and containing nothing but agave and spring water. And the bottle just happens to fit really well into your peoples' stockings, so it must be fate.

Found at Total Wine & More in L.A. and The Living Room in Hollywood. Order online here.

a book cover showing graffiti art
Photo courtesy of Beyond The Streets.

The galleries of Beyond The Streets bring eccentric, overlooked, and typically underground works of art to the forefront. Their gift shop store is full of fun shit like books on graffiti, The Germs, Teen Angels, and GWAR, and spray cans in tribute to the Circle Jerks and AIKO. The zine you see above is a compilation of graff stickers from the late Dave Schubert, a visual treat and a great find for the eclectic artist or adhesive fiend in your life.

Order online.

Gallery address ~ 434 N La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036

a gift basket of alcoholic drinks
Photo courtesy of Redbird.

Redbird's James Beard Award finalist cocktail bar is making the holidays easy. They've got take-home nightcaps you can pick up in person for $16, with recipes like Lily of the Valley (mixe with Scotch and cachaca) and Badmaash (blending J.W. Black Label with sweet vermouth, garam masala liqueur, and coconut). If that's not booze to survive the family this season, they also have cocktail kits that come with everything you need to build its in-house classics the Maple Leaf and Red Eye.

Order here.

photo of cooking student standing at a counter
Photo courtesy of La Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes is known for creating community through exhibits, celebrations, and events. They also offer a series of cooking classes. The next "Hecho con Amor" class is on Saturday, January 24, where students will learn how to make multi-colored corn tortillas from scratch and how to press edible flowers for garnishing. Tickets are $55 each, and this class will be taught by Marlene Aguilar, founder of the food project Irekuarhikua. This would be a great gift for the home cook in your life.

Buy tickets here.

LA Cocina de Gloria Molina teaching kitchen ~ 555 North Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

There's always something we want at The Academy Museum Store. Like "Jaws"-inspired beer can stress balls, Ponyo key chains, and this big coffee table book about the representation of cyberpunk as seen on the big screen.

Order online or find it in person at The Academy Museum Store, LACMA West, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036


Photo courtesy of Vitae Glass.

They loved Legos as a kid. They love bong tokes as an adult. Bring their two passions together with one of Vitae Glass' "build your own bong" waterpipes, which lets them get creative by switching out and adding various bases, mouthpieces, and rings. You always knew they'd accomplish great things.

Order here.

a candle made from a Russian grenade that allows users to burn the Kremlin wick. in the background is a gift box wrapped in blue and yellow ribbon
Photo courtesy of MemorySteel.

This is a perfect gift if you're relatives are, say, Ukrainian or Georgian or Polish or members of Pussy Riot or something. It's a natural soy wax candle made from a 40-mm grenade casing recovered in Donetsk, with a very flammable wooden Kremlin serving as the wick.

Order online here.

tools for building a fingerboard with a bright yellow deck
Photo courtesy of L.A. Skate Co.

Admit it, your finger skate skills have fallen off since middle school. L.A. Skate Co. is an independent skate shop selling boards and accessories in Hollywood, including this fingerboard set that comes with a printed deck, trucks, lock nuts, CNC wheels, and tools. Sick stocking stuffer for kids looking to style on their peers still stuck on fidget spinners.

Order online or visit the shop.

5401 Santa Monica Blvd. Hollywood, CA. 90029

a bottle of cockerel alcohol
Photo courtesy of Warbringer Bourbon.

They make aguardiente in Oxnard now. Sespe Creek does, anyway, by roasting dent corn grits over mesquite and adding rye to the mash bill. It also has a rooster crowing on top of a pile of bones on the label and is named "Big Cockerel." So, you probably have a good idea of who this goes to already.

Sold online and at multiple physical locations.

various packages of elk meat for cooking
Photo courtesy of First Light Farms.

Elk meat! And one of those things that people want but don't realize they want it. So it will be a total surprise when they unwrap a big box of First Light Farms' natural, New Zealand pasture-raised elk steaks and ground elk. Very shiny nose not included.

Order online here.

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Julianne Le

Julianne Le is a recent grad from UCLA where she majored in English and minored in Asian American Studies. Maybe it's because she isn't jaded yet, but she is super eager to peek into the overlooked corners of L.A. and write about them. Le is the former editor-in-chief of UCLA's Pacific Ties Newsmagazine and was a finalist for the Associated Collegiate Press' "Podcast of the Year" award in 2024.

ICE

Ten Damning Revelations in Congressional Probe Into U.S. Citizens Unlawfully Detained by Federal Immigration Agents

“At least you’ll have an exciting story to tell when you go back to school,” one federal agent told a detained 15-year-old child with special needs. The report includes three U.S. Citizens from the L.A. area, speaking out for the first time and a six-year-old child with autism kidnapped in Massachusetts.

December 12, 2025
Food

Weekend Eats: Steak Au Poivre Ramen and a Holiday Market For Palestine

Plus a new modern Indian restaurant with pork vindaloo croquettes and a breakfast spot for chicken katsu and waffles.

December 12, 2025

L.A. Taco Guides

The 24 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

Banana leaf tamales, tamales filled with savory corn pudding, sweet tamales, and those that can only be described as "unique." Los Angeles really is the best U.S. city for tamal season.

December 11, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: CBP MIA In Recent ICE Raids; LA County Approves Mask Ban

A breakdown of California and Los Angeles County's new laws banning ICE and local law enforcement from wearing masks or concealing their identity and agencies.

December 10, 2025
Food

Why Are We Paying $40 for Matcha Powder?

The matcha shortage, fueled by social media trends and compounded by many farmers retiring and young people not continuing the craft, and manufacturing limitations, has driven matcha powder prices through the roof. However, experts say it's not all bad and that there are solutions.

December 10, 2025
Food

This Pop-Up Is Reviving OG Filipino-Style Clay Pot-Baked Coconut Rice Cakes

Otto Markel is tradition-obsessed. He soaks the rice, and eventually plans to cook it over live fire, evoking the communal feel of Christmas midnight mass in the Philippines, where bibingka is traditionally prepared and enjoyed outside the church. 

December 10, 2025
