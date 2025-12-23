This year, we took the bold step of ranking L.A.'s best Mexican restaurants, along with shaking up our annual guide to the best tacos in town. Along the way, we watched as Mexico tried to free itself from GMO corn and a titan of Tequila was sued for not being everything it claims to be. These were L.A. TACO's most-read food features of the year.

1. Announcing the Winners of TACO MADNESS 2025 by L.A. TACO Staff

After a grueling online fight between L.A.'s best taqueros, a champion was crowned at our TACO MADNESS festival in Downtown L.A., where an alligator trompo from the city's most diabolical taqueros nearly stole the show.

The move to at least ban Mexico’s planting of GMO corn is President Claudia Sheinbaum’s way of fighting back against Mexico losing its war against the import of American-grown GMO corn in Mexico.

3. The 69 Best Tacos in Los Angeles, Ranked by L.A. TACO Staff

Our annual rankings of the top 69 tacos in Los Angeles. As the L.A.'s first and only publication dedicated to finding the best tacos, we are excited to present you all with this year's list. It's the guide to end all other taco guides and it is dedicated to our members who support us and to the best damn city in the world—complete with a map. Happy 69ing. TACOS FOREVER!

4. The 43 Best Mexican Restaurants in Los Angeles, Ranked by L.A. TACO Staff

L.A. TACO's staff tackled a ranked list of the local restaurants that are raising the bar for Mexican food. These are the places that make this the most exciting city in the world outside of Mexico to enjoy peak Mexican cooking and hospitality.

5. Twelve Iconic Tacos to Try When Visiting Los Angeles by Javier Cabral

Tacos vary by region in Mexico, but in L.A. you can find many styles in one single place. We've published this guide in collaboration with Financial Times listing the 12 best taquerías to blow your mind. Plus, five essential rules for finding the city's next best taco.

6. Casamigos and Don Julio Cited In Massive Lawsuit Over Adulterated Tequila by Javier Cabral

The lawsuit filed by three plaintiffs in the United States District Court Eastern District of New York allege that Diageo is "falsely marketing its highly popular tequila brands and selling adulterated tequila to consumers.”

7. The 20 Best Chilaquiles in Los Angeles by Claudia Perez and Janette Villafana

Chilaquiles are L.A.’s unofficial brunch dish, dotting almost every breakfast menu, no matter the restaurant. However, contrary to popular belief, chilaquiles are NOT "breakfast nachos." They also don't necessarily work with just any salsa and a bag of totopos (tortilla chips). We found the best ones for you to try, from Pico Rivera to West Adams.

Tsubasa Muratani of FUNHOUSE. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Punk rock-rooted stories continued to dominate L.A. TACO this year, showing the real connection between counterculture and food. Tsubasa Muratani's punk izakaya in Little Tokyo is as delicious as it a relic of L.A.'s underground punk culture that has existed since the 70s. Definitely try Muratani's sashimi plate and "vegan unagi eel" made from expertly cooked Japanese eggplant.

Chicken-fried steak and eggs at Saugus Cafe. Photo by Jake Hook for L.A. TACO.

9. The 13 Oldest Restaurants In Los Angeles That Have Been Open For 100 Years Or Longer by Jake Hook

In today’s L.A., it’s harder than ever to run a restaurant successfully. With rising rents and runaway inflation, it’s a bonafide miracle to make it even ten years nowadays. So, for a restaurant to make it to 100 years old is very impressive and shows that they’re masters at what they do. They must be doing something right if they’ve been around for a century or more.

A spread from Hart Bageri in Copenhagen. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

10. British Baker Richard Hart Insults a Nation—And Shows What He Doesn’t Get About Mexican Bread by Javier Cabral

Fallen baking hero Richard Hart painted a big target on his back for talking smack about Mexico's working-class bread culture. Everyone from influencers to publications got their two cents in but you all made our last single-subject food essay of the year one of our most popular as well. Never underestimate the connection between Los Angeles and Mexico, and the allure of a concha.

