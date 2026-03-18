We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Have you ever wondered what the messages we get at L.A. TACO during a raid sound like? I’m going to read you a heartbreaking one from today and show you the clip. Now it’s much longer, so it's been edited for brevity.

“They were at their job site as gardeners. I drove around for fifteen minutes. Then the compa called me again and left the line open. He didn't say anything to me, but there was screaming on the line in the background. "They're taking him, help! Amy help! Don't take him! That's my dad!" It was awful. So I raced back, parked, and started filming. The dad was already in the ice vehicle. He's the only one kidnapped at this location. However, prior to this, my contact's brother was also kidnapped at their home (I believe) that morning. They didn't know for sure that it had happened since no one was around to see it, but they couldn't get in touch with him. We now have confirmation that he was indeed taken.”

ICE is still active. We’re seeing a couple of incidents on average on the weekends and an average of around seven incidents each day during the week right now, and while the quantity may be lower, the quality of these kidnappings remains brutal, inhuman, and unjust. Let’s catch you up since Friday’s post.

On Saturday, in National City, a man, a woman, and possibly a minor were kidnapped from in front of a middle school. On Sunday in Escondido, ICE agents kidnapped a man in front of an auto shop.

On Monday, we had the incident I mentioned first in this video. Another person was taken in Fallbrook in front of a food store, another father was grabbed in Lennox on Eastwood and 111th, and people continued to be taken from their ISAP check-ins at DTLA’s hidden office on Hill and 2nd.

Today, Tuesday, they were also very active, with another violent kidnapping in Paramount, where an agent brutally tackled a man inside a Home Depot, tearing his shirt and forcing him into a vehicle. In Downey, a woman was documented being kidnapped outside the courthouse as she screamed and cried. A man was also kidnapped early this morning in East L.A. ICE vehicles were present in Santa Barbara and Santa Ana today.

In Escondido, where ICE and Border Patrol activity remain consistent, three SUV’s surrounded a vehicle and took another father, leaving his teenage daughter behind. In a separate incident, unmarked vehicles believed to be ICE rammed their vehicles into another truck trying to block him in; that truck drove away, and we’re unsure if he was captured or not.

In other news, Border Patrol’s tiny terrorist, Greg Bovino, is retiring. An Afghan war veteran who helped the U.S. special forces died less than 24 hours in custody after being kidnapped while getting his kids ready for school on Friday, sparking questions. After all, we know ICE has murdered at least another detainee, that’s if you don’t count the dozens of deaths by medical neglect as indirect murders as well.

There are also horrifying reports of how our children are being treated, forced to sign as adults, subjected to virginity tests, and, in other reports, minors are becoming pregnant in detention centers and isolated from others.

I feel that when we find out the extent of the abuses not just to adults, but especially to minors and our daughters, none of us will be prepared to fully accept it, knowing many stood by when the masses could have collectively done something about it, applying relentless pressure, and fighting for these kids at least. As always, stay safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Saturday. March 14. Day 282.]

National City: In front of a Middle School. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped a woman and a man, and possibly a minor, from their vehicle.

[Sunday. March 15. Day 283.]

Escondido: In front of John’s Auto Pros on 11795 E Valley Pkwy. ICE agents were recorded as they kidnapped a man from the front of the auto shop.

[Monday. March 16. Day 284.]

San Diego: ICE agents were seen detaining at least one person in a residential neighborhood. The agents followed a father and his two kids in their vehicle from Escondido. In video footage posted to social media, residents repeatedly demanded a warrant for what appears to be a targeted operation, but agents refused. They took the father in this incident, but had picked up one of his sons earlier from their home. Two other sons were seen confronting the agents, asking for a warrant, which was not provided. One of the sons, a minor, was pepper-sprayed before the agents took off with their father. In the Del Mar area, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen detaining at least one person in a residential neighborhood. The agents followed a father and his two kids in their vehicle from Escondido. In video footage posted to social media, residents repeatedly demanded a warrant for what appears to be a targeted operation, but agents refused. They took the father in this incident, but had picked up one of his sons earlier from their home. Two other sons were seen confronting the agents, asking for a warrant, which was not provided. One of the sons, a minor, was pepper-sprayed before the agents took off with their father.

Fallbrook: On 311 N Main Ave. ICE agents were seen in front of the food store. Community watchers believe one person was taken.

Westminster: On Burning Tree St and McFadden Ave. ICE vehicles were seen in the area.

Los Angeles: In Lennox on Eastwood Ave and 111th St, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a father.

Los Angeles: At the ISAP Office on Hill St and 2nd St. ICE agents kidnapped two people during their check-in.

[Tuesday. March 17. Day 285.]

AT L.A. TACO

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