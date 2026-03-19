We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

ICE came out in full force today with almost 20 incidents, a number we haven’t seen since Border Patrol was still around, but ICE just did that on their own today, taking at least 12 people that we could confirm. Also, little Liam Conejo Ramos will be deported with his family; an immigration judge has ended his asylum case.

Today, ICE was everywhere, including Carpinteria, Ventura, San Gabriel, Glendale, Long Beach, L.A., Cathedral City, Rancho Cucamonga, Vista, Santa Ana, and especially heavy in Fontana and San Diego. In San Diego, they forcibly pulled a woman out of her vehicle near the University of San Diego and also grabbed another woman near the California Western School of Law. Agents grabbed another person from their vehicle near 47th St. and Imperial in San Diego, as well as grabbed someone from the Vista Courthouse.

ICE was at two more courthouses today as well, according to rapid responders, taking someone from the Long Beach Courthouse, and rolling deep again and again to the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse with at least five vehicles, but it sounds like they just burned gas sitting in their cars with the AC on without taking anyone today. Those agents' vehicles were seen staging at the Lucky Strike bowling alley before heading to the Rancho Courthouse.

In Fontana, a vehicle spotted at the Lewis Library and Technology Center early in the morning was later seen pulling someone on Whittram, but we don’t have any confirmation that they were taken. We have a similar report of ICE pulling over a vehicle on Arrow Ave, but we don’t know if they were taken. Somebody was taken on Merril Ave, their red truck was left behind.

In Carpinteria, seven vehicles showed up in a residential neighborhood. They pepper-sprayed a community member and kidnapped one person, possibly a second unconfirmed one. Now I want to bring your attention back to yesterday’s incident at the Paramount Home Depot. We got more information on how it all played.

A family member reached out to L.A. TACO and confirmed that ICE agents had first detained the Home Depot man’s brother at the brother’s home around 5:30 a.m. The man who was later detained at Home Depot came by the home to speak with his sister-in-law about what happened before heading to Home Depot. It appears that ICE then followed him to Home Depot, where he was detained. The brother was in court earlier today, but we don’t have an update as of yet. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Wednesday. March 18. It’s day 286.]

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS