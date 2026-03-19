We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
ICE came out in full force today with almost 20 incidents, a number we haven’t seen since Border Patrol was still around, but ICE just did that on their own today, taking at least 12 people that we could confirm. Also, little Liam Conejo Ramos will be deported with his family; an immigration judge has ended his asylum case.
Today, ICE was everywhere, including Carpinteria, Ventura, San Gabriel, Glendale, Long Beach, L.A., Cathedral City, Rancho Cucamonga, Vista, Santa Ana, and especially heavy in Fontana and San Diego. In San Diego, they forcibly pulled a woman out of her vehicle near the University of San Diego and also grabbed another woman near the California Western School of Law. Agents grabbed another person from their vehicle near 47th St. and Imperial in San Diego, as well as grabbed someone from the Vista Courthouse.
ICE was at two more courthouses today as well, according to rapid responders, taking someone from the Long Beach Courthouse, and rolling deep again and again to the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse with at least five vehicles, but it sounds like they just burned gas sitting in their cars with the AC on without taking anyone today. Those agents' vehicles were seen staging at the Lucky Strike bowling alley before heading to the Rancho Courthouse.
In Fontana, a vehicle spotted at the Lewis Library and Technology Center early in the morning was later seen pulling someone on Whittram, but we don’t have any confirmation that they were taken. We have a similar report of ICE pulling over a vehicle on Arrow Ave, but we don’t know if they were taken. Somebody was taken on Merril Ave, their red truck was left behind.
In Carpinteria, seven vehicles showed up in a residential neighborhood. They pepper-sprayed a community member and kidnapped one person, possibly a second unconfirmed one. Now I want to bring your attention back to yesterday’s incident at the Paramount Home Depot. We got more information on how it all played.
A family member reached out to L.A. TACO and confirmed that ICE agents had first detained the Home Depot man’s brother at the brother’s home around 5:30 a.m. The man who was later detained at Home Depot came by the home to speak with his sister-in-law about what happened before heading to Home Depot. It appears that ICE then followed him to Home Depot, where he was detained. The brother was in court earlier today, but we don’t have an update as of yet. ~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
[Wednesday. March 18. It’s day 286.]
- Paramount: [March 17th Update] In the early morning before yesterday’s Home Depot detainment. A family member reached out to L.A. TACO and confirmed that ICE agents had first detained the Home Depot man’s brother at the brother’s home around 5:30 a.m. The man who was later detained at Home Depot came by the home to speak with his sister-in-law about what happened before heading to Home Depot. It appears that ICE then followed him to Home Depot, where he was detained. The brother was in court earlier today, but we don’t have an update as of yet.
- Carpinteria: On Nipomo Dr and Linden Ave, around 6:39 a.m. Community watchers were notified of ICE activity in the area. After arriving on scene, they had a short altercation with an ICE agent aiming his pepper spray at a community watcher. At least one person was taken, with a potential second.
- Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 8:30 am. Community watchers verified at least one ICE vehicle stationed in the parking lot.
- San Gabriel: On 1901 S San Gabriel Blvd, around 6:47 a.m. In video footage, we see ICE agents in a residential area at an early morning hour. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Glendale: On Justin Ave and 5th St, around 9:27 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the neighborhood. Rapid responders received a tip about the vehicle and, after confirming it as ICE, went to document the agent who eventually drove off.
- Long Beach: At the Courthouse on 275 Magnolia Ave, around 10:43 a.m. According to rapid responders, ICE agents were seen at the courthouse taking at least one person.
- Los Angeles: At the ISAP Office on Hill St and 2nd St. Throughout the morning, an anonymous source confirmed with L.A. TACO that ICE took at least four people during their ISAP check-in, including three men and one woman. Five of these agents were unmasked and in plain clothes.
- Cathedral City: On 35850 Date Palm Drive, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping one person.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Lucky Strike bowling alley on 7930 Haven Ave, around 7:30 a.m. Community watchers noted that ICE agents were in the bowling alley parking lot before heading to the Superior Courthouse at 8303 Haven Ave.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 7:40 a.m. At least five ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot by 7:55 a.m., and seven by 7:55 a.m. According to community watchers who stayed to observe legally, no detentions were carried out this morning.
- Fontana: At the Lewis Library and Technology Center on 8347 Sierra Ave, around 8:20 a.m. An ICE vehicle was parked in the very front of the library.
- Fontana: On 16900 Arrow Ave, around 8:30 a.m. At least two ICE agents pulled over a white sedan. There was no confirmation if the driver was taken.
- Fontana: On 15500 Merrill Ave, around 9:24 a.m. Community watch teams verified that ICE agents kidnapped at least one person. Their red truck was left behind.
- Fontana: On 15299 Whittram Ave, around 9:25 a.m. According to community watchers, the same vehicles seen in front of Lewis Library pulled over a vehicle in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken. No confirmation has been given.
- San Diego: On 3910 W Point Loma Blvd, around 9:00 a.m. Community watch teams verified that ICE agents kidnapped at least one person. In video footage, we can see a man being chased by ICE agents and running through the parking lot of a taqueria.
- San Diego: Near the California Western School of Law on 225 Cedar St, around 10:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen apprehending and handcuffing a woman who was just off to the side of the law school.
- San Diego: Near the University of San Diego on 5998 Alcala Park Way, around 11:50 a.m. ICE agents forcibly took a woman out of her vehicle near the university and took her away.
- San Diego: On 47th St and Imperial Ave, around 3:30 p.m. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents taking a man into their vehicle. At least two unmasked Border Patrol agents were present during the detainment in uniform, and three unmasked agents in plain clothes. At least three marked CBP trucks and one marked CBP SUV.
- Vista: In front of the Vista Courthouse - North Division on 325 S Melrose Dr., ICE agents were seen handcuffing and taking one person.
- Santa Ana: On Main St and St. Andrews Pl. ICE agents seen in the area by community watchers.
AT L.A. TACO
- Civil Rights Icon, Dolores Huerta, Concealed Two Children After Cesar Chavez Raped Her
- Border Patrol Intercepts Vessel Holding 23 Migrants West of San Clemente Island
- Trump Revokes Commercial Licenses for Thousands of Immigrant Truckers
- Former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino to Retire by April
- 13 Anti-ICE Anthems Ranked
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 03/18/26 - Columbia Law professor testified before congress about unlawful care of babies, toddlers, and children at Dilley Detention Center via mike.hixenbaugh.
- 03/17/26 - 8 anti-ICE protesters Texas found guilty of providing “material support for t-rr-rism” via vocalpolitics.
- 03/17/26 - ICE plans national “wellness checks” of immigrant children using Private Industry via andrea.xo444.
- 03/17/26 - ICE agents using META glasses as body cams not GOV issued via thedylanschmidt.
- 03/17/26 - ICE financially incentivized to let people die in custody via volitionmaximus
- 03/18/26 - An immigration judge has ended the asylum claims for 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his family.