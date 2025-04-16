Perfect chilaquiles don’t just exist in Mexico. The ingredients are simple: a tomato—or tomatillo-based and chile-based salsa, freshly fried tortillas, and an egg, piece of carne asada, or chorizo, creating one of the most satisfying breakfasts ever.

Yet it’s so easy to get it so, so wrong. Contrary to popular belief, chilaquiles are NOT "breakfast nachos." They also don't necessarily work with just any salsa and a bag of totopos (tortilla chips).

We searched Los Angeles for the most delicious chilaquiles it has to offer.

Could we find chilaquiles as satisfying as those we still dream about? Those that you have while vacationing or visiting Mexico.

The answer is yes.

The dish has become L.A.’s unofficial brunch dish, dotting almost every menu, no matter the cuisine. These crispy chilaquiles are protein-packed and have the power to cure the worst hangovers. Trust us on these recommendations. To find these gems, we ate through many soggy and flavorless plates that didn't quite hit the spot, leaving us with a curated list of some of the best spicy and savory chilaquiles you can find throughout L.A.

Chilaquiles rojos, with Mexican rice, beans with cheese, grilled steak, and two sunny-side-up eggs. Photo via Greenleaf Cafe.

Greenleaf Cafe ~ Whittier

This Whittier community gem is a famous hangout for brunch on the weekends. It's the kind of neighborhood gem that will likely stay around forever because the food is always comforting, and the staff makes you feel like family. Their green or red chilaquiles are spicy and served with rice and beans and a nice dusting of cheese. While some will argue that chilaquiles should be crispy, others believe they should be soft to an extent. And Greenleaf serves a plate that gives you the perfect balance of saucy, slightly soft chilaquiles that still provide a good crunch.

7203 Greenleaf Ave. Whittier, CA 90602. Closest transit lines and stop: Norwalk Transit Line 7 - "Mar Vista/Greenleaf" or Montebello Bus Lines Routes 10 and 50 - “Philadelphia/Milton.”

Open: Monday through Saturday from 8 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Photo via @carnes_asadas_pancho_lopez / Instagram.

Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez ~ Lincoln Heights

This place is a good example of how a simple plate of chilaquiles doesn’t always need to be loaded to taste good. Here, you will get chilaquiles that taste like they were made at home. Their salsa roja ones are spicy for those who love a little kick with breakfast, and their green salsa is mild. They are served with Mexican rice and a side of refried beans and only topped with essentials like cheese, cilantro, and, as an option, two fried eggs with a runny yolk.

3326 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031. Closest transit lines and stop: Bus 182 - "Giffin/Avenue 33."

Open: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. to 4 P.M., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 P.M. to 7 P.M., Saturday from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M., and Sunday from 9:30 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Chilaquiles verdes (green) de chorizo served with beans and rice. Photo via Taquería Los Anaya.

Taquería Los Anaya ~ West Adams

The chilaquiles here are the casserole variety and are already made, but there is also a place for this style. Once you order, they toast them in their oven, giving them a fascinating, soft, and crunchy texture. The egg is mixed into the savory sauce, which has a depth of flavor and is mild, much like Texan migas. The chilaquiles are served alongside sour cream and guacamole. And yes, you can top your chilaquiles with any of their protein options, including al pastor and chorizo.

4651 W. Adams Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 37 - “Adams/West (westbound)” or "Adams/Buckingham (eastbound)."

Open: Monday through Saturday, 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. and Sunday, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Comida del Pueblo ~ East L.A.

From his backyard in East Los Angeles, 31-year-old Daniel Navarro serves what he calls "Comida del Pueblo,” which he uses as a saying and as the name for his weekend business.

Here, you will find a hearty plate packed with slow-cooked meats and machaca straight from Sinaloa. Comida del Pueblo's most popular dish is their machaca birriaquiles plate, perfect for anyone’s first time here. The plate combines what Comida Del Pueblo has to offer, a plate full of their totopos made fresh every morning, smothered in red spicy salsa, with plenty of minced onion to provide a sharp contrast.

Open Saturday and Sunday, check out their Instagram for times and full address details.

Chilaquiles divorciados at Cilantro Lime in DTLA. Photo via @cilantrolimedtla/Instagram.

Cilantro Lime ~ Downtown Los Angeles

This place is a genuine surprise in a nondescript food court in the middle of the Fashion District. Their chilaquiles were our favorite out of all the chilaquiles we tried. It's way worth the drive to downtown L.A. The chilaquiles come with both red and green sauce, cheese, and drizzled crema Mexicana. The sauces both had a very nice spice level that was exactly how we like them. Cilantro Lime will even make you a burrito with chilaquiles in it!

934 S. Los Angeles St. Suite 2. Los Angeles, CA 90015. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 28, 30, 33, 40, 45, 48, 55, 66 or 92 - “Main/9th.”

Open: Monday through Saturday, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Chilaquiles at Los Chilaquiles Mexican Grill photo via Los Chilaquiles Mexican Grill.

Los Chilaquiles Mexican Grill ~ Harbor Gateway

It's almost like a chilaquiles breakfast bar here. You can customize your chilaquiles however you want. We chose the traditional route and ordered red and green. The mild sauces here are a true mild. If you like your chilaquiles to have some heat, which we do, order the ranchera or red morita salsas. You can enhance your chilaquiles with carnitas, rice, guacamole, and beans. So many combinations to choose from, all made right in front of you.

20531 S. Western Ave. Torrance, CA 90501. Closest transit line and stop: GTrans Line 2 - "Western/205th."

Open: Monday through Friday, 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

A plate of chilaquiles verdes with grilled steak, beans, and sour cream. Photo via Los Compadres.

Los Compadres ~ Long Beach

They have three locations, two in Long Beach and one in Norwalk. The chilaquiles here never disappoint. The sauce is spicy, and the totopos are crunchy and cut into squares versus their more popular shape, a triangle. They are served with cheese and sour cream. The chilaquiles come with rice and beans; you can add chicken or carne asada if you wish.

3229 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90804. Closest transit lines and stop: Long Beach Transit Lines 41, 45, 46, and 131 - "Anaheim/Redondo."

11600 Rosecrans Ave. Norwalk, CA 90650. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 62 or 460 - “Rosecrans/Pioneer.”

1144 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Anaheim Street Station" or Bus Line 232 - “Anaheim/Pine.”

Open: Monday through Sunday, 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Chilaquiles at La Casita Mexicana. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

La Casita Mexicana ~ Bell

The Mexican celebrity chef duo behind this iconic Mexican restaurant in Bell, California, have been dubbed the "Kings of L.A. Chilaquiles" in the past, and we think their bold title and claim still hold true. The chilaquiles are always crispy, and the menu offers all the salsas you can imagine for chilaquiles, from your usual salsa verde to mole to a rich pumpkin seed pipian. Their outdoor patio is a small paradise in southeast L.A.

4030 E Gage Ave. Bell, CA 90201. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 110 - “Gage/Otis.”

Open: Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., and Friday and Saturday, 9 A.M. to 11 P.M.

Photo via @laguelaguetza/Instagram.

Guelaguetza ~ Koreatown

Guelaguetza is the unofficial Oaxacan consulate in L.A. From its always festive and inviting ambiance to its excellent mezcal selection, this James Beard Award-winning restaurant makes some of the best chilaquiles in Koreatown, especially its incredibly flavorful mole variation. If requested, it can make them using its hearty tlayuda tortillas, made from Oaxacan heirloom corn. They stay crispy longer and stand out from a regular tortilla. Their quesillo upgrade is worth every penny.

3014 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 28 or 206 - “Olympic/Normandie.”

Open: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 A.M. to 9 P.M., Friday through Saturday, 9 A.M. to 10 P.M., and Sunday, 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Chilaquiles at Venice Bakery. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

The first bite of the salsa-smothered totopos wakes your taste buds to the brisk and sensational flavor of its sazón. It’s an addictive flavor that’s aided and abetted by the still-very-crunchy texture of each totopo. As if the near-perfect flavor and texture weren’t enough, the bite only gets better as you dive into the pool of silky black beans next to them. The kicker in these chilaquiles is that they are served with a side of fried plantains, which act as a bit of dessert on the same plate; they honor the Cuban history of this west L.A. bakery.

10943 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 33 - “Venice/Midvale (westbound)” or "Venice/Girard (eastbound)."

Open: Monday through Friday, 6 A.M. to 2 P.M., and Saturday and Sunday, 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.

El Huarachito Chilaquiles divorciados.

El Huarachito ~ Lincoln Heights

Northeast L.A. heads know this hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Lincoln Heights for having the most homiest-tasting chilaquiles. The vibe is like hanging out at your tía’s house. The chilaquiles are crunchy and plentiful. You can have it topped with fried and carne asada if you’re starving. The best part? Is that you can wash it all down with a blood-red vampiro juice, which is a refreshing combination of juiced beets and oranges. - Javier Cabral

3010 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 45 or 182 - “Broadway/Griffin.”

Open: Monday through Sunday, 7 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Photo via Metro Balderas.

Photo via Metro Balderas.

Metro Balderas ~ Northeast Los Angeles

This place deserves a spot on the list for their commitment to serving you either pinto or black beans, depending on the salsa you choose for your chilaquiles. If you choose their peppery red, you get pinto beans! If you choose their tart green, you get their black beans. The onions are slightly sauteed with the carne asada, which adds another layer of flavor. Plus, they even include a toasted piece of crusty warm bolillo bread to sop up every last little bit of what might be the best beans served in northeast Los Angeles.

5305 N Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Highland Park Station" or Bus Lines 81 or 182 - "Figueroa/Avenue 54.”

Open: Monday through Sunday, 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Photo via Homegirl Cafe.

Homegirl Cafe ~ Chinatown

This recommendation initially came from readers, who told us we had to try Homegirl Cafe’s chilaquiles. The cafe is part of Homeboy Industries, which serves more than just food. It offers second chances to women and men who are at-risk former gang members and helps them rejoin the community through education and work at its cafes.

Here, the friendly staff whips up chilaquiles with red or green salsa, your choice of chicken, carnitas, or refried eggs. They are served with black beans, cotija cheese, cilantro, guacamole salsa, sour cream, sesame seeds, and pickled red onion.

130 W. Bruno St. Los Angeles, CA 90012. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Chinatown Station" or Bus Line 45 - “Broadway/College.”

Open: Monday through Friday, 7 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Photo via @guajillorestaurant/Instagram.

Guajillo Restaurant ~ Huntington Park

This neighborhood spot is great for breakfast. While they are known for serving their famous white pozole made with pata (pork feet), their chilaquiles are their second-best dish.

Here you will find both green and red salsas for the chilaquiles, but as for toppings, you have quite an array of options, from carne asada, chicken, chorizo, and chilaquiles with some huevos rancheros instead of the most commonly used fried egg. And much like some other places in L.A., they serve their chilaquiles with a side of cut-up bolillo for you to soak up every drop of salsa and yolk mixture at the end of your plate.

6480 Santa Fe Ave. Huntington Park, CA 90255.

Open: Monday through Sunday, 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Chinatown Station" or Bus Line 110 - “Gage/Santa Fe.”

Photo via @chismosacafe/Instagram.

Chismosa Café ~ Covina

Chismosa Café in West Covina is home to the Taro-Chata, the Chai Gurl, and the East Los Chisme Drip. You can’t go wrong with ordering their West Cochina Burrito loaded with braised pork in salsa verde, bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheese, and crema. But their chilaquiles are also worth ordering here.

They have five options to choose from: the traditional red or green salsa chilaquiles, their chismosa chilaquiles, which come with their red guajillo salsa, their toppings, and your choice of chicken, bacon, or pork belly. One of the more popular dishes is a chilaquiles plate that comes topped with barbacoa. They also have vegan options for our non-meat eaters.

When you visit, check out the quirky L.A. décor like the prayer candles emblazoned with the faces of Kobe Bryant and Selena. This place is perfect for a good brunch and chisme time with the girls.

1905 W Badillo St. West Covina, CA 91790. Closest Metro lines and stop: Foothill Transit Line 190 - "San Bernardino/Azusa Canyon."

Photo via @donchilaquiles_/Instagram.

Don Chilaquiles ~ Koreatown

One knows when you are about to try a bomb spot. Maybe it’s the smells coming off their comal, they come highly recommended, or perhaps it’s in the name, like Don Chilaquiles in Koreatown. They are home to the chilaquiles torta, which comes stacked with your choice of green or red salsa and protein.

But we recommend their classic chilaquiles. You can get their loaded al pastor chilaquiles, which have the al pastor freshly cut off the spinning trompo, or perhaps you want some carnitas to fuel you up. No matter what protein you choose, you can’t go wrong in a place that specializes in and has perfected a good plate of chilaquiles that are so good you can eat them on their own. They do have other locations in Long Beach, North Hollywood, and La Puente.

601 S Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90005. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro D Line - "Wilshire / Western Station" or Bus Line 720 - “Wilshire / Vermont.”

Open: Tuesday through Sunday, 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Photo via @carnitaselartista/Instagram.

Carnitas El Artista ~ Inglewood

For true Michoacán-style carnitas, there are few options in the entirety of Los Angeles on par with Carnitas El Artista. Inglewood is fortunate to have this champion of confit pork, serving a family recipe for carnitas that is four generations old, stewed in traditional hefty copper pots for impeccable quality, and served with love and pride. And while their carnitas are good in a taco, we recommend getting their loaded carnitas chilaquiles, which seem to bust at the seams when ordered for takeout and are piled high when you eat at the restaurant.

510 N. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 212 - “La Brea/Hazel” or Metro K Line - "Downtown Inglewood Station."

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 A.M. to 6 P.M., Wednesday 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Saturday and Sunday 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Photo via @picaresca.cafe/Instagram.

Picaresca Café ~ Boyle Heights

Picaresca Barra de Café is beloved within and beyond the Boyle Heights community. It offers a wide menu that includes breakfast burritos, an array of coffee and lattes, and, you guessed it, chilaquiles. While you will find the classic red and green salsas here, the chilaquiles we recommended are enfrijolados, covered in beans. Rather than a salsa, refried beans are poured over your crisped-up tortilla chips and topped with cheese, sour cream, avocado, and onion.

2931 East 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90033. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 605 - “4th/Evergreen.”

Open: Monday through Saturday, 7 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Photo via @carolinatamales/Instagram.

Carolina Tamales ~ Bellflower

For another taste of Sinaloa, you will want to go to Carolina Tamales, another place known for one dish, but really, all the food is good. Here, the main attraction is Carolina’s famous tamales and barbacoa, but their chilaquiles are just as good and filling.

They have red and green salsa and chilaquiles with a tangy chipotle sauce. All come with a side of rice and your choice of regular refried beans or frijoles puercos.

9342 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, California 90706. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 127 - “Alondra/Clark."

Open: Tuesday through Saturday, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Photo via @taquearte.california/Instagram.

Taquearte ~ Pico Rivera

Another place that deserves to be on this list is Taquearte in Pico Rivera. Here, you don't have to worry about your chilaquiles not being covered in enough sauce, or the restaurant skimping out on meat or toppings. At this place, you are ensured a plate drowning in their salsa roja and salsa verde. And although a hefty amount of salsa is poured over your chilaquiles, they still manage to keep a crunch. Their toppings include NY steak, pork chops, chicken, and chorizo. And all plates come with fried eggs.

4518 1/2 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 266 - “Normandie/Beverly Road."

Open: Monday through Saturday from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Editor's Note: Did we miss your favorite spot? Drop it in the comments!