Look no further than L.A. TACO to stay up to date on L.A.'s food scene. We were the first to bring you news of the opening of critically acclaimed restaurants like Tijuanzo, A Ti, and Komal, along with so many finds throughout the city in our features, guides, and weekly members-only newsletter.

But when it comes to the most-read food stories of 2024, we'll let our dear readers speak for us. These were L.A. TACO's most-read food features of the year.

"The Taco 69"

The #1 taco in L.A. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

In October, we agonizingly rounded up and ranked(!) L.A.'s best tacos. Which newcomer was at the tippy top? See for yourself right here.

Tijuanazo's Opening in East L.A.

Taco de adobada at Tijuanazo. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Related to the #1 taco on our 69 was the news of a Tijuana-imported taqueria of great renown that came to East L.A. for the first time to serious acclaim, with "some nuanced similarities but specific differences that leap out," according to Memo Torres.

How Is Underwood Farms' Sriracha?

Underwood Farms Sriracha. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

Eight years after Underwood Ranch had a legal falling out with famous sriracha-maker Huy Fong Foods, the jalapeño farm is now making their own sriracha sauce. We broke down the taste, ingredients, and look of the bottle compared to the San Gabriel Valley classic.

L.A.'s 13 Oldest Restaurants

Chicken-fried steak and eggs at Saugus Cafe. Photo by Jake Hook for L.A. TACO.

The oldest L.A. restaurants are physical spaces where communities unite. Places where the staff knows regular customers by name, where fry cooks become urban legends, and where you can most tangibly see the city breathing and moving as a living thing.

Komal Opens as L.A.'s First Craft Molino

Taco at Komal Molino. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Before L.A.'s first craft molino was raved about by the New York Times or placed on The L.A. Times' 101 Best Restaurants list, you read about Komal and its ethically sourced white, blue, and red heirloom Mexican corn on L.A. TACO. We even threw in some molotes de platano to make the medicine go down.

Why Is a Grocery Giant Suing a Beloved Local Taco Truck?

Rudy Barrientos at Gracias Señor. Credit: Gracias Señor Taqueria.

In which we try to understand why Ralphs has banned the staff of Gracias Señor from its stores and is trying to get a restraining order against the owner, as the DREAMer just tries to make a living serving food everyone adores.

Mexicali-style Burritos For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers

A pile of different burritos form El Cachanilla Burritos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

These are the not french-fried filled burritos of San Diego, the beans-rice-and-meat burritos of Los Angeles, or the everything-and-your-mama burritos of San Francisco that most average civilians are familiar with. These are laborers' burritos sold out of a cooler. Satisfying in the simplest way possible.

Pan Dulce... For Dogs?!

Adriana Montoya, owner of La Pawnaderia in Downey poses inside of her bakery with her dog cosmo. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Adriana Montoya has opened L.A.'s first panadería for pets in southeast Los Angeles, including a menu of all the pan dulce classics, plus doggie guayaberas, and even 'Paw-cifico' cold ones to crack open with your loyal canine familia.

Punks For Palestine's ‘Bring Your Own Meat’ Grilling Parties

Punks for Palestine at a bring your own meat party.

"Punks for Palestine" has raised more than $15,000 for Palestinian families so far. The benefit's organizer, Kristine Nevrose, who also has her own punk band, hopes to continue throwing these communal grilling-and-punk-based benefit shows. "I have the privilege of cooking, and food is the best thing to give." The next show is this Sunday.