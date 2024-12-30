Look no further than L.A. TACO to stay up to date on L.A.'s food scene. We were the first to bring you news of the opening of critically acclaimed restaurants like Tijuanzo, A Ti, and Komal, along with so many finds throughout the city in our features, guides, and weekly members-only newsletter.
But when it comes to the most-read food stories of 2024, we'll let our dear readers speak for us. These were L.A. TACO's most-read food features of the year.
"The Taco 69"
In October, we agonizingly rounded up and ranked(!) L.A.'s best tacos. Which newcomer was at the tippy top? See for yourself right here.
Tijuanazo's Opening in East L.A.
Related to the #1 taco on our 69 was the news of a Tijuana-imported taqueria of great renown that came to East L.A. for the first time to serious acclaim, with "some nuanced similarities but specific differences that leap out," according to Memo Torres.
How Is Underwood Farms' Sriracha?
Eight years after Underwood Ranch had a legal falling out with famous sriracha-maker Huy Fong Foods, the jalapeño farm is now making their own sriracha sauce. We broke down the taste, ingredients, and look of the bottle compared to the San Gabriel Valley classic.
L.A.'s 13 Oldest Restaurants
The oldest L.A. restaurants are physical spaces where communities unite. Places where the staff knows regular customers by name, where fry cooks become urban legends, and where you can most tangibly see the city breathing and moving as a living thing.
Komal Opens as L.A.'s First Craft Molino
Before L.A.'s first craft molino was raved about by the New York Times or placed on The L.A. Times' 101 Best Restaurants list, you read about Komal and its ethically sourced white, blue, and red heirloom Mexican corn on L.A. TACO. We even threw in some molotes de platano to make the medicine go down.
Why Is a Grocery Giant Suing a Beloved Local Taco Truck?
In which we try to understand why Ralphs has banned the staff of Gracias Señor from its stores and is trying to get a restraining order against the owner, as the DREAMer just tries to make a living serving food everyone adores.
Mexicali-style Burritos For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers
These are the not french-fried filled burritos of San Diego, the beans-rice-and-meat burritos of Los Angeles, or the everything-and-your-mama burritos of San Francisco that most average civilians are familiar with. These are laborers' burritos sold out of a cooler. Satisfying in the simplest way possible.
Pan Dulce... For Dogs?!
Adriana Montoya has opened L.A.'s first panadería for pets in southeast Los Angeles, including a menu of all the pan dulce classics, plus doggie guayaberas, and even 'Paw-cifico' cold ones to crack open with your loyal canine familia.
Punks For Palestine's ‘Bring Your Own Meat’ Grilling Parties
"Punks for Palestine" has raised more than $15,000 for Palestinian families so far. The benefit's organizer, Kristine Nevrose, who also has her own punk band, hopes to continue throwing these communal grilling-and-punk-based benefit shows. "I have the privilege of cooking, and food is the best thing to give." The next show is this Sunday.