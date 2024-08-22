From the timeless allure of "BYOB" (Bring Your Own Booze) to the evolution of "No Snappers" and "Snappers Will Get Snapped On," acronyms and coded language consistently grace the esteemed art found within print gig flyers from L.A.'s DIY punk scene. Most of these notorious terms are meant to give you a heads-up about the night's entertainment.

But never in 50 years of underground punk shows have we seen B.Y.O.M., short for "Bring Ya Own Meat." The phrase adorns the flyer for this Sunday's third "Punks for Palestine" benefit show, which will continue raising money for the 40,000 people killed by Israel in Gaza, as well as for people suffering from conflicts in Congo and Sudan. The organizers plan to have an open grill for attendees to cook freely at the show.

"As soon as I got a grill, I became obsessed with feeding people," Kristine Nevrose tells L.A. TACO. "It's the best thing ever."

Nevrose and DJ Vishus are the organizers of the show, specifically the second and this upcoming third show. The idea for Punks in Palestine was a collaboration with Jezel Huapaya, a vendor behind LA Cheetah, and Abdullah EL-Khatib, the Palestinian-Jordanian singer of the Arabic punk band Inqirad, who will headline the show this Sunday.

Nevrose says that the inspiration for the community grill component came arrived at the second "Punks for Palestine," benefit when Nevrose threw a bunch of veggie burgers on her new grill, and everyone enjoyed the communal feast.

"Vishus and I are both like the mamma bears," Nevrose says. "We have a maternal instinct about it and want to ensure that everyone at these benefit shows has something to eat."

Punks for Palestine. Photo via Kristine Nevrose (far right).

Their first "Punks for Palestine" benefit show was held on November 5th attracted 500 people and raised more than $10,000. The organizers invited Palestinian-owned Anwar's Kitchen to sell food at 1st Street Billiards in Boyle Heights, where the event was held. "Punks for Palestine II" was an art exhibition that raised $5,000.

This upcoming third Punks for Palestine show is also expected to bring in thousands of dollars while also marking the event's first fashion show. Nevrose and Vishus contacted Palestinian-American model, influencer, and human rights activist Gigi Hadid to confirm the best human rights organization to donate to, as they committed to giving 100% of the proceeds from the first two shows.

As for the vibe at these gatherings, which are intentionally held during the day on Sundays to keep it family-friendly (and not just another noz-fueled bash on a weekend night), Nevrose tells L.A. TACO:

"It's wholesome. It feels like you're in punk heaven. Everyone is nice. Everyone is eating. No one is doing drugs and there to support Palestine any way they can."

Nevrose's own band, SOH played the first benefit. For this Sunday's show, a local punk band with a Palestinian-Jordanian singer, Inqirad, is headlining.

"It's important to always have actual Palestinians present at these actions," Nevrose says.

Nevrose, along with Midnight Hour in the San Fernando Valley, who raised $20,000 at a Jewish hardcore show in November last year, has helped L.A.'s DIY punk scene donate more than $35,000 to Palestinian families.

"Punks always show up and if they don't have the money to donate, they stay and help clean up afterward," Nevrose says. "Everyone does their part."

Nevrose was inspired to launch the benefit shows by a life-changing trip she took to Palestine in 2019.

"I got to see the atrocities that Israel has been committing in Gaza before October 6 with my own eyes and I'm never going to fall for the propaganda that the IOF is trying to push," she says. "We're not afraid of speaking up."

She says that so far, no Zionist activists have shown up to any of their benefits trying to start trouble.

She hopes to continue throwing these communal grilling-and-punk-based benefit shows.

"I have the privilege of cooking, and food is the best thing to give," she says.

Punks For Palestine III ~ August 25, 4-10 p.m., Town Square L.A.