The heartbreaking scenes continue throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, as I.C.E., Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), and an untold number of masked government goons keep up the aggressive abductions of our friends, families, and neighbors all over the region.

As we hate to see our communities living in fear, we wanted to give you the most trusted and prevalent tips we see for those who encounter I.C.E. or another government agency at their door, as provided by organizations such as @IceWatchSocal and CHIRLA's My Rights Page.

Here's what is recommended if I.C.E. comes to your door:

DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR TO A HOME OR CAR

I.C.E. is not allowed to enter anyone's home without you a judicial warrant; one that's been signed by a judge. Ask for that to be slipped under the door or displayed through a window. A judicial warrant, according to CHIRLA, will bear the name of a state or federal court on top, such as "Supreme Court of the State of California," will be signed by a judge, and does allow agents to enter a home.

An administrative warrant, on the other hand, is more likely to have "U.S Department of Homeland Security" on top, and be signed by an I.C.E. supervisor, not a judge. This reportedly does not allow an I.C.E. agent to enter a home.

DO NOT SAY A WORD OR ANSWER QUESTIONS

Anything you say can be used against you in court. Respectfully say, "I am exercising my 5th Amendment right to remain silent." Do not say anything other than that until you've received the advice of an attorney.

DO NOT SIGN ANYTHING

Do not sign anything put in front of you, as you could incriminate yourself and sign over your rights. Do not sign a thing until you've received the advice of an attorney.

ASK TO SPEAK TO AN ATTORNEY

Say "I would like to speak to my attorney." It is your right to speak to an attorney. To reemphasize, do not speak to anyone, answer questions, or sign anything without getting the advice of an attorney.

REPORT THE RAID

If you or another witness to the raid is able, they should film it or document it by taking notes, or however else possible. Except for times when you are on federal property, you are allowed to film. Record whatever time, badge numbers, names, car descriptions, and number of agents. Call 888-624-4752 and report the raid or activity to the Los Angeles Raids and Rapid Response Network.

If you're in Orange County, call the O.C. Rapid Response Network hotline at 714-881-1558. You'll find other numbers to local rapid response networks here, including those in Long Beach, San Diego, and Ventura.

HAVE YOUR PAPERS IN ORDER AND ACCESSIBLE

Make sure you have your real documentation at hand, including IDs, birth certificates, marriage licenses, DACA documents, Visas, green card, social security cards, and work permits. DO NOT give anyone any false documentation or carry any false documentation on your person, as that is a crime in itself and could only make your situation worse.

Make sure to have the number for the Consulate of your country of origin handy and make sure everyone in the household knows where to find that number, so that your detention can be reported.

If you have children, it is helpful to have a Caregiver Authorization Affidavit signed and accessible, to give a trusted familiar the right to make care-taking decisions for your child, should you be separated from them. Make sure their school and doctors numbers, medications and medical conditions, and birthrates are all listed somewhere accessible for that authorized person to reference.

DO NOT GIVE UP HOPE

Yes, these are dark, troubling times in the United States. Yes, you may be entering a terrible ordeal full of confusion and feelings of extreme helplessness discomfort, and loss. However possible, try not to lose hope, no matter how much the system is designed to make you.

Familiarize yourself and your loved ones with the attorneys and groups that are offering low-cost or pro-bono legal aid to detainees and those abducted before you may need them. Have a number for one posted for family to see in the event of your abduction and make sure they all know what to do should you be taken.

Make sure your loved ones are familiar with CHIRLA's number for people in L.A. to try and locate a detainee: 213-830-7911.

Remember that there are laws, legal professionals, and organizations on your side, many of who are trying to fight to end your suffering, connect you with loved ones, change the laws allowing these questionable detainments and deportations to occur, and even get you out on bail.

Remember that there is a whole segment of society who doesn't want this happening and wants to see you free to defend your right to be in this country without harassment.