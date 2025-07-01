Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.



ICE RAIDS

Weekend

Today, June 30th

How to spot misinformation:

Montebello $100,000 relief program for immigrants.

Who to call if you see ICE

A leaked video of Border Patrol questioning their policies

DOJ announces plans to prioritize cases to revoke citizenship

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the City of L.A., Mayor Karen Bass, and the city council, calling its sanctuary city law ‘illegal.’ They keep repeating the “crisis of illegal immigration” line, and that efforts to address it “are hindered” by the city’s refusal to cooperate or share information with federal authorities. They claim that this has led to “lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism” in L.A. and that the sanctuary city policy is the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans witnessed.”