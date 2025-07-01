Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
Weekend
- Pasadena Mother taken
- Santa Ana Citizens beaten
- Kids selling mom's tamales
- HLP taco stand employees abandon the stand
- ICE abducts taqueros in Eagle Rock
- Taco stand found abandoned in South LA
- Union del Barrio is taking care of abandoned Street stands
Today, June 30th
- Caught Leaving Dodger Stadium
- ICE staging around Dodger Stadium
- Home Depot in Hollywood on Sunset
- Home Depot Cypress Park
- Home Depot Cypress Park Violent arrest
- Home Depot Cypress Park via Jacob Soboroff
- Home Depot North Hollywood
- Lincoln Heights
- Ventura Sheriff’s glad they’re here
Montebello $100,000 relief program for immigrants.
A leaked video of Border Patrol questioning their policies
DOJ announces plans to prioritize cases to revoke citizenship
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the City of L.A., Mayor Karen Bass, and the city council, calling its sanctuary city law ‘illegal.’ They keep repeating the “crisis of illegal immigration” line, and that efforts to address it “are hindered” by the city’s refusal to cooperate or share information with federal authorities. They claim that this has led to “lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism” in L.A. and that the sanctuary city policy is the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans witnessed.”