Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Featured

Daily Memo: June 27th ICE Recaps in L.A.

I.C.E. continues its raid of taco stands into the weekend leaving a number of them abandoned, but returned to the Home Depots on Monday. More kids of street vendors are seeing taking over their parents food operations. Is Border Patrol questioning itself? Plus the DOJ has been busy.

9:47 PM PDT on June 30, 2025

Photo via Jacob Soboroff on instagram

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

Weekend

Today, June 30th

How to spot misinformation: 

Montebello $100,000 relief program for immigrants. 

Who to call if you see ICE

A leaked video of Border Patrol questioning their policies

DOJ announces plans to prioritize cases to revoke citizenship

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the City of L.A., Mayor Karen Bass, and the city council, calling its sanctuary city law ‘illegal.’ They keep repeating the “crisis of illegal immigration” line, and that efforts to address it “are hindered” by the city’s refusal to cooperate or share information with federal authorities. They claim that this has led to “lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism” in L.A. and that the sanctuary city policy is the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans witnessed.” 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

4th of July Carne Asada: As American as Hot Dogs and Burgers

Hot dogs and hamburgers are American classics. But they were once immigrant foods too—German sausages and minced meat patties that got Americanized into something new. Carne asada is on that same trajectory.

June 30, 2025
Events

Early Birdz’ ‘Coffee Raves’ Offer L.A. An Inclusive, Sober Morning Dance Party 

Amid all the chaos and unrest going on in Los Angeles right now, this incredibly inclusive event celebrates all religions and people, said one two-time attendee.

June 30, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Video

What the Recent SCOTUS Decision Means For Birthright Citizenship

The conservative majority at SCOTUS dropped a bomb on Friday when it ruled in favor of ending birthright citizenship … or did it? We explain.

June 28, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: June 27th ICE Recaps in L.A.

ICE raids in Los Angeles targeted street vendors today. Also what happened in Huntington Park? ICE and the FBI retaliating? And a U.S. Citizen is released.

June 27, 2025
Street Vending

Santa Ana Couple Steps Into A Street Vendors’ Shoes, Taking Over Their Shift And Buying Them Out

Marisol Magaña and Andrew Roa took over a raspado cart for the day to raise money for a vendor who was afraid to go out, but needs money to send to her young children in Mexico.

June 27, 2025
Taco Members Only

Weekend Eats: These Pink Pupusas Benefit Street Vendors

Plus, Georgian meat pies, Korean pork, Michelin-recognized fish sandwiches for a cause, and a Choose-Your-Own burger adventure on Sunset.

June 27, 2025
See all posts