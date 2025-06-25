As L.A. continues to find itself under unprecedented occupation and assault by federal boogeymen, it’s important for people to know their rights. And should anyone find themselves or a family member detained, arrested, or disappeared, to have the names of attorneys or legal aid organizations that are available to help them navigate troubled waters in immigration court.

Here are 11 pro-bono or low-cost immigration law resources in L.A., many of which come to us from a flyer that’s been circulating around the city. In addition we have a list of non-profit organizations that can help people facing detention and immigration court, as lawyers with groups like CHIRLA offering legal consultations.

To find a lawyer across the United States, click the title above.

634 S. Spring St. 10th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Rapid response legal resource phone line to help a loved one or community member who immigration enforcement has detained: (213) 833-8283

To inquire about general services: 213-634-0999

1550 W. 8th Street. Los Angeles, CA 90017

General: (800) 399-4529

714 West Olympic Blvd. Suite 805 Los Angeles, CA 90015

(833) 838-8472

1530 James M Wood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 251-3505

634 S. Spring St. Suite 727, Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 614-1165

801 S. Grand Ave. Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Los Angeles Line: (213) 274-0170

Headquarters: (202) 824-8680

1605 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 387-3284

2845 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 385-7800

699 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90089

(213) 821-9627

Although the East L.A.-based law firm, which has contributed several powerful stories to L.A. TACO, specializes in family, criminal, and personal injury law, its Instagram page Tacos & Law provides plentiful free tips that can help people avoid and manage legal situations.