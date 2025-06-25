As L.A. continues to find itself under unprecedented occupation and assault by federal boogeymen, it’s important for people to know their rights. And should anyone find themselves or a family member detained, arrested, or disappeared, to have the names of attorneys or legal aid organizations that are available to help them navigate troubled waters in immigration court.
Here are 11 pro-bono or low-cost immigration law resources in L.A., many of which come to us from a flyer that’s been circulating around the city. In addition we have a list of non-profit organizations that can help people facing detention and immigration court, as lawyers with groups like CHIRLA offering legal consultations.
American Immigration Lawyers Association
To find a lawyer across the United States, click the title above.
Immigrant Defenders Law Center
634 S. Spring St. 10th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Rapid response legal resource phone line to help a loved one or community member who immigration enforcement has detained: (213) 833-8283
To inquire about general services: 213-634-0999
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles
1550 W. 8th Street. Los Angeles, CA 90017
General: (800) 399-4529
Lalama Immigration Law
714 West Olympic Blvd. Suite 805 Los Angeles, CA 90015
(833) 838-8472
Catholic Charities of Los Angeles- Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project
1530 James M Wood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 251-3505
Immigration Center for Women and Children
634 S. Spring St. Suite 727, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 614-1165
Kids in Need of Defense (Los Angeles Office)
801 S. Grand Ave. Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Los Angeles Line: (213) 274-0170
Headquarters: (202) 824-8680
El Rescate
1605 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 387-3284
CARECEN
2845 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 385-7800
USC Gould School of Law Immigration Clinic
699 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90089
(213) 821-9627
Buelna Law
Although the East L.A.-based law firm, which has contributed several powerful stories to L.A. TACO, specializes in family, criminal, and personal injury law, its Instagram page Tacos & Law provides plentiful free tips that can help people avoid and manage legal situations.