ICE

11 Pro Bono or Low-Cost Immigration Law Resources In L.A.

Should anyone find themselves or a family member detained, arrested, or disappeared, to have the names of attorneys or legal aid organizations that are available to help them navigate troubled waters in immigration court.

11:00 AM PDT on June 25, 2025

As L.A. continues to find itself under unprecedented occupation and assault by federal boogeymen, it’s important for people to know their rights. And should anyone find themselves or a family member detained, arrested, or disappeared, to have the names of attorneys or legal aid organizations that are available to help them navigate troubled waters in immigration court.

Here are 11 pro-bono or low-cost immigration law resources in L.A., many of which come to us from a flyer that’s been circulating around the city. In addition we have a list of non-profit organizations that can help people facing detention and immigration court, as lawyers with groups like CHIRLA offering legal consultations.

American Immigration Lawyers Association

To find a lawyer across the United States, click the title above.

Immigrant Defenders Law Center

634 S. Spring St. 10th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Rapid response legal resource phone line to help a loved one or community member who immigration enforcement has detained: (213) 833-8283

To inquire about general services: 213-634-0999

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles

1550 W. 8th Street. Los Angeles, CA 90017

General: (800) 399-4529

Lalama Immigration Law

714 West Olympic Blvd. Suite 805 Los Angeles, CA 90015

(833) 838-8472

Catholic Charities of Los Angeles- Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project

1530 James M Wood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 251-3505

Immigration Center for Women and Children

634 S. Spring St. Suite 727, Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 614-1165

Kids in Need of Defense (Los Angeles Office)

801 S. Grand Ave. Suite 550, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Los Angeles Line: (213) 274-0170

Headquarters: (202) 824-8680

El Rescate

1605 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 387-3284

CARECEN

2845 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 385-7800

USC Gould School of Law Immigration Clinic

699 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90089

(213) 821-9627

Buelna Law

Although the East L.A.-based law firm, which has contributed several powerful stories to L.A. TACO, specializes in family, criminal, and personal injury law, its Instagram page Tacos & Law provides plentiful free tips that can help people avoid and manage legal situations.

Read More:

