Punk has never just been about music; it’s about survival, about making something out of nothing, about finding your people wherever you can.

Food has been a part of that from the beginning.

In the mid-1970s, as punk pushed back against authority and convention, it also rejected the polished, corporate food culture that surrounded it. Meals were cheap, improvised, eaten late, and shared among whoever was still standing.

In the Los Angeles of the late 1970s, that ethos played out in the city’s after-hours diners and offbeat restaurants, the places that stayed open when nowhere else would have you.

Oki-Dog, Atomic Cafe, and Madam Wong’s weren’t famous for their menus; they were famous for being there when you needed them. You went because everyone else went, because the lights were on. You could sit for hours over something cheap and be a part of a community.

That spirit hasn’t disappeared; it has only shifted. In Little Tokyo, FunHouse carries the torch as a punk izakaya where the playlists are loud, the beer is cold, and the vibe matters as much as the dishes.

From shows in a Bellflower Denny’s to sold-out marquees, I started asking around, where are the punks eating now?

As they always say, if you want to know something, ask a punk.

The Mainliners. Photo courtesy of Michael Cukr.

THE MAINLINERS

From Hollywood, California, The Mainliners are rooted in the raw spirit of Southern California’s DIY scene. Raised on classic punk records and brought to underground shows by their parents, their sound carries the urgency and bite of bands like Minor Threat and Cerebral Ballzy, bringing a raw, street-level energy to a new generation of West Coast punk.

We met the band at a tattoo pop-up event at Kink Tattoo, where they were selling new merch and their bassist was doing exclusive tattoos. When asked about their style, the singer explained that, while people often assume it’s rockabilly because of the 50s pin-up imagery.

“It actually draws on classic cholo culture,” singer Cash tells L.A. TACO. Their choices in L.A. restaurants fit the bill of being a punk band from Hollywood.

Jackson Fox (drummer): “Tierra Caliente in Cypress Park on Division. They have major mom-and-pop vibes. I get a mulita, a huarache, and a michelada.”

Cash Mathieu (singer): “Los Cinco Puntos has the best meat ever, melts in your mouth. The tortillas are handmade by some sweet old ladies, a classic vibe. When I’m doing a local vibe, of course, I’m at Yucas. At night, I’m at Tiki Ti, having a scorpion or a Ray's Mistake.”

Colin Martin (guitar): “Taco Azteca in Glendale. I used to hop over the fence at my high school to get there. It’s definitely a nostalgia vibe more than anything else, but the carne asada burrito is solid.”

Adrian Morris (bass): “Musso and Frank for the vibes. I always sit in the new room. We go for Christmas and Valentine's Day. Colette’s (Adrian's partner) dad is homies with everybody there, I swear he has his own booth.”

Tierra Caliente ~ 2910 Division St. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Los Cincos Puntos ~ 3300 E. César E. Chávez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Yuca's ~ 2056 Hillhurst Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Tiki-Ti ~ 4427 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Taco Azteca Original Inc. ~ 143 S. Verdugo Rd. Glendale, CA 91205

Musso and Frank Grill ~ 6667 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028

Photo courtesy of Yungatita.

YUNGATITA

Yungatita is the moniker of Valentina Zapata, a Mexican-American, non-binary artist who has been writing and playing music since the age of 14. Raised in Los Angeles under the roof of a working musician, their music reflects that upbringing, shaped by a decade of shifting underground and alternative sounds and influenced by artists as varied as Deftones, Mick Jagger, and Modest Mouse. The result blends punkish attitude with dreamy, whimsical choruses. While her restaurant choices are perfect for a plant-based meal.

Yungatita: “I have way too many favorites. At Vida Pura, I get the breakfast muffin with the added hash brown and the Teddy Bear Latte. I love a good breakfast sandwich, but they aren't easy to find when you're vegan. Vida Pura's breakfast muffin is dense and delicious, especially with whatever hot sauce they use. They're the closest plant-based cafe near me, so I'm always there.

Un Solo Sol. the last couple of times I've gone, I've gone to get their pozole. The green specifically is my favorite. But everything on their menu is delicious and plant-based. The pupusas are a close second. I love this place because you can just taste the intention they put into every dish, and a lot of them are Latin American fusion dishes, so it's like comfort food.

Ruen Pair is possibly some of the best Thai food I've ever experienced. My go-to dish is the tom yum soup with veggies and tofu, with a side of steamed rice. Extra spicy, but not Thai spicy, haha, tom yum is my favorite dish of all time, and Ruen Pair makes it so good. Also, they're often opened relatively late, which fits my schedule pretty well.”

Vida Pura ~ 422 N. Ford Blvd. East Los Angeles, CA 90022

Un Solo Sol ~ 1818 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Ruen Pair ~ 5257 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Kristine Nevrose. Photo by OGV Photography.

KRISTINE NEVROSE

Kristine Nevrose is a Los Angeles–based noise-punk band that folds in jagged metal elements and a taste for the avant-garde. Drawing inspiration from experimental cinema of the 1960s through the 1990s, the band pairs unsettling atmospheres with explosive sound. Vocally, the range moves from the fierce delivery of Vi Subversa of Poison Girls to the unhinged intensity of The Stalin, creating something confrontational, cinematic, and distinctly their own.

Kristine Nevrose: “Via Mar seafood restaurant. I get their fish tacos. I love it cuz it’s very cost-effective, and you can bring your own beers. My friend Danielle from GWAR took me here for my first time and loved it ever since. Very fresh too.”

“Via Mar Seafood Restaurant actively participates in community events and initiatives. The restaurant hosts local gatherings and supports nearby businesses, fostering camaraderie among residents. This involvement not only enhances the restaurant’s reputation but also strengthens community ties.”

5111 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Julian Smith from Spiritual Cramp. Photo courtesy of @shevakafai/Instagram.

SPIRITUAL CRAMP

Spiritual Cramp emerged from the late-2010s California coastal hardcore scene with a sound that moves fast and refuses to sit still, punk urgency colliding with post-punk swagger, new-wave bounce, and flashes of reggae and ’90s alternative. Originally rooted in San Francisco but now largely based in Los Angeles, the band feels like a kind of rude-boy renaissance for the modern West Coast underground. Julian Smith's rhythmic backbone draws from drummers like Chris Dangerous, Jon Theodore, and Stewart Copeland. And yes, if you’re wondering, drummer Smith, a longtime resident of Northeast L.A., is also available for session work.

Smith: “My pick is easily Chuy’s Tacos Dorados in DTLA," Smith tells L.A. TACO. "I preferred the old location with the roll-up doors, but I’m a Cal-Mex freak from growing up in Arizona, and crunchy tacos are a major food group. Madison and I split the 10-pack of beef tacos. They’re perfectly fried, decked with cold cheddar cheese and pickled onions. Doesn’t have to be fancy to be perfect.”

300 S. Santa Fe Ave. Unit A. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Photo courtesy of Joyce Manor.

JOYCE MANOR

Joyce Manor is pop-punk even your toughest punk friend will enjoy listening to. The Torrance trio–composed of Barry Johnson, Chase Knobbe, and Matt Ebert–built their reputation on short, hook-packed bursts of pop-punk that feel raw, urgent, and instantly memorable, blending power pop, pop-punk, and emo in punchy, ultra-short songs and sharp alt-rock melodies. Influenced by artists like Blink-182, The Smiths, Guided by Voices, and Weezer, the band pairs upbeat energy with lyrics about broken homes, drunken nights, and strained relationships.

Barry (singer): “When I get home from tour, the first thing I have to do is get a chile colorado burrito from Los Compadres. It’s not on the menu, but holy shit, it’s so goddamn good and my favorite thing in the world.”

3229 E. Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804

Photo courtesy of The Linda Lindas.

THE LINDA LINDAS

The Linda Lindas are an L.A.-based punk band beloved for their sharp hooks, fearless energy, and outspoken spirit. Formed in 2018 by Bela Salazar, sisters Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza, and their cousin Eloise Wong, the band quickly became one of the most exciting young voices in modern punk. They broke out in 2021 when their blistering performance of the song “Racist, Sexist Boy” went viral, introducing a new generation to punk that’s loud, joyful, and unapologetically political.

Eloise (bass, vocals): “Funhouse is not just an Izakaya-style Japanese restaurant. It's a shrine to punk rock. Carrying the legacy of the Atomic Cafe, it's covered in flyers and band photos, and always blasting loud, fast music. It's run by my friend, Tsubasa from Rough Kids, Psychoactive, and The Sacred, and his friends who play in bands, too. The delicate textures and rich flavors of their vegan eel, made from eggplant, and their mountain fries are to die for.”

Bela (guitar, vocals): “Las Cazuelas in Highland Park is an institution for my family and me. I love the pupusas revueltas and the desayuno típico. This place is super nostalgic. We go when we’re celebrating something or just when we’re craving pupusas. My family and I have been going to Las Cazuelas for 20 years, and it always feels like such a treat. There’s something for everyone here, and I’ll keep coming back for another 20-plus years.”

Funhouse ~ 116 Judge John Aiso St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Las Cazuelas ~ 5707 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo courtesy of Spunk.

SPUNK

Formed in 2019 in Hacienda Heights while the members were still in eighth grade, Spunk came together on a shared love of loud, fast music. Their influences stretch from the melodic roots of The Beatles to the horror-punk energy of Misfits, blending classic songwriting instincts with raw aggression. The result is a refreshing take on old-school punk that pushes right up against metal, delivered with the urgency and attitude of a band that grew up on the sound.

“Our favorite restaurant is probably Tacos Indiana in East L.A., always a must after a show in Downtown," Spunk tells L.A. TACO. "The burritos are probably the best item; they are always phat, plus there’s a little cat that usually chills with you while you eat. The go-to move is a carne asada burrito with a horchata.”

1057 S. Indiana St. Los Angeles, CA 90023

Photo by Sandy Honig, courtesy of Fat Tony.

FAT TONY

Fat Tony is a Houston-born artist now based in Los Angeles, whose music pulls from both hip-hop and punk’s restless energy. His label once described him as “somewhere between DJ Screw and Bad Brains,” a comparison that makes sense once you know his roots playing in punk bands around Houston.

Tony says his biggest musical contribution has been his work as Fat Tony himself, alongside a stretch of DIY show-bookings from 2004 to 2011, starting in high school and continuing well into the years that he jokes he probably should have been finishing college. Among the highlights was Black Christmas, a holiday show series at the beloved venue Mango’s featuring performances from artists like B L A C K I E and Speak.

Fat Tony: “My number one Los Angeles restaurant is Skaf’s. My go-to dish is the vegetarian combo cause it has the best of Skaf’s on one plate: falafel, hummus, tabouli, cabbage salad, baba ganoush, let me stop before I get an appetite. Look, don’t walk by Skaf’s after you’ve had lunch. They got mind control devices. You gon think you’re starving and walk right in. And you'd better call me to join when you do. I also gotta highly recommend the fried cauliflower dish. Don’t even question it. Just drizzle lemon all over it, and find the tahini asap.”

Skaf's on York ~ 367 N. Chevy Chase Dr. Glendale, CA 91206

Photo courtesy of Hurt Hawks.

HURT HAWKS

Self-proclaimed song-and-dance man Hurt Hawks hails from sunny Arcadia, a lonely suburb of Los Angeles, home to Santa Anita Park, a regular haunt of American Poet and Novelist Charles Bukowski. Ironically enough, and due in part to his poetically transgressive lyrics and performances, Hurt Hawks has been referred to as Charles Bukowski with a Casio keyboard. One could admittedly claim that he’s just some drunk who accidentally stumbled onto a stage one night and kept getting asked to come back, but that’s just part and parcel of Hurt Hawks’ true genius.

Hurt Hawks: “Clearman’s North Woods Inn has been my favorite restaurant for as long as I can remember. It's a staple of the San Gabriel Valley, where I was born and raised. With its “snow-covered" log cabin/cozy hunting lodge vibe featuring taxidermy, paintings of naked women on the walls, and peanut shells on the ground, this place has it all. It truly was a great place to come of age and for this young weirdo's imagination to run wild.”

“While all the steak entrees are great options, the star of the show really is the salad and cheese bread. You can scarf down some red cabbage and blue cheese salad—I recommend getting both together—and a hefty plate of cheese bread with an ice-cold 24-ounce Coors Light on draft and perhaps a few of their signature old-fashioned cocktails, and you'll be greased up and good to go, baby. I saw 'The A-Team'’s Mr. T dining there. I heard him make a low, powerful guttural grunt in his signature tone as he consumed a piece of steak.”

7247 Rosemead Blvd. San Gabriel, CA 91775

Photo by Brooks Gallo, courtesy of OP-ED.

OP-ED

OP-ED sounds like The Kinks if someone cranked up the tempo and tossed the rulebook. Based in Los Angeles, if you can call it living, they carry a healthy indifference toward whether you’re paying attention or not. Catch them March 25 at The Silverlake Lounge, with new singles, “Rank Amateur” and “Snitch Angels,” arriving in June.

Danny Dodge: “Dan Sung Sa, when we feel like we deserve to drink from a pail. Remember when you could smoke in there? Kouraku to admire the art of resin-preserved Japanese comfort food. We have a favorite secret bar in Little Tokyo, but they asked us not to blow them up. The Prince, when we want Korean fried chicken, and to push someone else’s buttons for a change. We all like Canter's, but Matt loves it so much he gets it to go and brings it to other restaurants.”

Dan Sung Sa ~ 3317 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Kouraku Japanese Ramen & Grill ~ 314 E. 2nd St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

The Prince ~ 3198 1/2 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90005

Canter's Deli ~ 419 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036

Photo by Harper King, courtesy of Nick Aguilar.

NICK AGUILAR

Nick Aguilar is a pillar in the Los Angeles music scene. Nine times out of ten, he's the drummer of the band you are seeing that night. Originally from San Pedro, he is well known for his contributions to the Long Beach music scene, including serving as the long-term booker for Alex’s Bar. He joined Frankie and the Witch Fingers in 2022, a proto-punk, psych-rock band known for making you feel like your brain is melting. His drumming style is influenced by Bill Ward, George Hurley, Murph, Clyde Stubblefield, Jabo Starks, John Bonham, Mitch Mitchell, Dave Grohl, Jaki Leibzeit, Josh Freese, and Mario Rubalcaba, to name a few.

Nick: “My favorite restaurant is the Coffee Cup Cafe in Long Beach. It’s always packed on the weekends and with good reason. They’re fast, consistently delicious, and are very generous with their portions; you really get a bang for your buck. Not only is their breakfast good, but their lunch kicks ass too. I like that their menu is huge too; they scratch any itch I’m craving at the moment. Some of my favorites: the Sunrise Fiesta Bowl, Sal’s enchiladas and eggs, the Lite and Lean Omelette, Power Tuna Sandwich.”

Coffee Cup Cafe ~ 3734 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90814

Photo courtesy of Hunx and His Punx.

SETH BOGART AND SHANNON SHAW (HUNX AND HIS PUNX)

Hunx and His Punx is a punk-pop band formed in 2008 by singer Seth Bogart, also known as Hunx, after his time in the pop group Gravy Train. The band blends punk energy with 1960s girl group–inspired bubblegum pop. Following lineup changes and Bogart’s move to Los Angeles, the band re-emerged with Shannon Shaw.

Seth: “I love Gloria’s in Highland Park. The food is good, the staff is friendly, and one of my queer punk friends works there.”

Shannon: “I love the La Golondrina truck in El Sereno. I get the bean and cheese burrito with a chile relleno inside. As for a sit-down spot, I love Capri Club. I love the hamachi crudo, the calamari and burrata.”

Gloria's Cuisine LA ~ 231 N. Avenue 50, Los Angeles, CA 90042

La Golondrina Catering ~ 4820 Huntington Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90032

Capri Club ~ 4604 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041

Photo courtesy of Guppy.

GUPPY

When we asked singer J to describe Guppy's music, they responded with “secular guitar music, indie rock, but idgaf, call me whatever you want,” which was all the information we needed. Guppy was born in a garage in Glendale in 2017. They get inspiration from Snooper, the Magnetic Fields, the B-52s, and the Beach Boys. Guppy is a modern take on punk that feels refreshing and unique.

The band immediately erupted with feedback on their favorite spot, Foxy’s Restaurant in Glendale.

Ian (drummer): “Best diner coffee in Los Angeles. Makes me jazzed and also shit.”

J (singer): “I personally like that they have individual toasters on every table,.’

Marc (bassist): “Greatest ambiance in L.A. by far. A frame architecture with a fireplace on each side of the dining room. Almost as if the restaurant is hugging you.”

Marc, Ian, and J used to live down the street from Foxy’s.

Singer J tells L.A. Taco “We all lived in a house together in Glendale, and the garage there is where Guppy started. Foxy’s is a big part of the lore.”

Foxy's ~ 206 W. Colorado St. Glendale, CA 91204

Photo by Anthony Torres, courtesy of FRANX.

FRANX

FRANX is rooted in Los Angeles, but its members come from all over. Jose grew up in the San Gabriel Valley, Leslie in Orange County, Sasha in Boston, and Trent in Michigan. Now all based in L.A., the band brings together their different backgrounds into a shared sound shaped by classic and underground punk influences, including Dicks, New York Dolls, Dead Boys, Johnny Thunders, Rudimentary Peni, Dystopia, and Ceremony.

Jose (drummer): “There are two restaurants that we collectively frequent as a band. The first one is Ave 26 Tacos in Little Tokyo. The other is Taqueria Frontera in Cypress Park. Ave 26 is open late, quick, and delicious. Taqueria Frontera has some of the best asada and al pastor in town.”

Tacos La 26! ~ 353s Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Taqueria Frontera ~ 700 Cypress Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Shamon Cassette. Photo by @dancefloormurder/Instagram.

SHAMON CASSETTE

Raised around radical punk and experimental hip-hop, Shamon Cassette was first introduced to music through an uncle who was signed to Alternative Tentacles after being discovered by Jello Biafra in San Francisco. Running in the same circles as the Dead Kennedys and other underground punk acts, this uncle was known as a “raptivist,” creating music that felt like hip-hop to some and punk to anyone paying attention. That influence became the foundation of Cassette’s own approach to music.

Shamon Cassette: “My favorite is Pink and Boujee in Boyle Heights. I get the pink chilaquiles and pink glitter latte. I love it because it’s pink and tastes really yummy. It’s Latina-owned and very detail-oriented. Every time you go, everyone there is wearing pink and dressed really cool. It’s like, pink is the new black. There was even a London telephone booth painted pink that you could take pictures with after eating your yummy pink food.”

Pink and Boujee ~ 1908 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Photo courtesy of @corrediabloband/Instagram.

CORRE DIABLO

Corre Diablo is a Los Angeles-based punk band formed in 2016, blending emo-tinged grit with sharp sociopolitical commentary. Led by songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist Xavier Delgado, with drummer Saul Arredondo and bassist Jay Calixto, their sound channels the urgency of The Menzingers, Iron Chic, Hot Water Music, Jawbreaker, and The Get Up Kids. Committed to the community, they regularly support groups such as Border Angels and Mutual Aid LA Network.

Xavier: “Our first picks aren't quite restaurants. Burning Bridge Brewery and Lucky Nick's Pizza pop-up. For a more traditional setting, Brooklyn Avenue Pizza in Boyle Heights. After the party, hazy IPA from the brewery. You can't go wrong with the margherita from both pizza spots. Pizza and beer, what's not to love?”

L.A. TACO couldn’t agree more.

Burning Bridge Brewing ~ 555 W. Allen Ave. #11, San Dimas, CA 91773

Lucky Nick’s Pizza ~ Check their Instagram for locations

Brooklyn Avenue Pizza ~ 2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Clarion playing live at Denny's. Photo courtesy of @nathan109pics/Instagram.

CLARION

Clarion is a fired-up shoegaze/post-punk band formed during a shared East L.A. lockout by Saya Oliva, Anthony Sanchez, and Javier Flores. Drawing from the raw, confrontational energy of bands like Sonic Youth, HUM, and Black Flag, Clarion blends shoegaze haze with post-punk tension and noise-driven abrasion. Their sound is anything but polished. It’s loud, chaotic, and emotionally charged. Whether on a stage, floor, backyard, or Denny's, Clarion turns chaos into catharsis with performances that are impossible to ignore.

Anthony (guitar): “Oh, man. This is a hard one. I think it really depends on my mood at the moment. The no-brainer for me would be Burrito La Palma. I usually just get their birria burritos. I usually enjoy these with my family, so they give me a sense of home! There is just something about this meal that helps me decompress after a long day or a long tour.”

Burritos La Palma ~ 5200 Monte Vista St. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo courtesy of Bitchkiss.

BITCHKISS

Bitchkiss channels the sleazy, swaggering spirit of The Cramps with a sharp edge that recalls early L.A. punk like X. Fronted by singer Gabrielle Cherrie, the band thrives on chaotic, unapologetic energy. Cherrie commands the stage with a mix of crude humor and magnetic presence, once joking during a show at Silverlake Lounge that the whole building smelled like “pussy farts.” Equal parts trashy, theatrical, and unfiltered, Bitchkiss feels like the band that would be playing the high school prom in a film by John Waters.

Gabrielle Cherrie: “Our favorite restaurant in L.A.? It’s our favorite restaurant in the world: Taco Bell. Any Taco Bell location. No matter how filthy and horrible it may be, we’ll be there. It’s a post-show ritual for us. We leave the show as quickly as possible so we can rush to get there. Then we blow all the money on crunchwraps. We’d like to sell our souls to Taco Bell, if they’re interested. We’ll write a jingle for them. Our band really represents their key demographic - depraved, perverted, shameless, and hungry.”

Taco Bell ~ 6747 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028