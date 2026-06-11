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We’re seeing an uptick in ICE activity again, and the number of reports we’re seeing is starting to match the daily averages from last year, when ICE and Border Patrol burst violently onto L.A.'s streets.

On Tuesday, there were about a dozen incidents reported, while yesterday, Wednesday, we also saw about the same number. Around 15 people were taken by ICE on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Southland.

In North Hills, according to the sister-in-law who spoke with L.A. TACO, a young man was taken by ICE agents as he waited in a car for a co-worker around 5:45 a.m. ICE agents surrounded his vehicle and took him, and chased two other individuals down the street. At least four people were taken in total. The agents were confirmed to be from the Camarillo ICE field office, not Los Angeles. They were later spotted scouting around the Children’s Refugee Center around 9:00 a.m.

In San Diego, a heartbreaking scene was filmed when ICE and ERO were taking a mother from her community as distraught family members cried out.

There was a heavy ICE presence in and around Whittier. At least four confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the library, mainly staying parked in the very front. Mayor James Becerra was seen walking up to one of these vehicles, asking the agent to identify themselves. The agent stated he was refusing to communicate because he was being recorded.

In Downey, agents took a man from his home near Firestone and River School Road. At the Alhambra Courthouse, ICE agents waited in a parking lot and eventually detained one person.

ICE again went to the downtown L.A. ISAP offices, where they took one person on Tuesday. ICE was also spotted taking one person in East Hollywood near Thai Town.

ICE is also still maintaining a consistent presence at the Ventura Government Center. At least one person was observed being detained there yesterday. They took at least one person from the Santa Barbara County North Jail in Santa Maria. In Oxnard, one person was taken around five in the morning. An hour later, VC Defensa stated that an ICE agent broke a volunteer's window while patrolling.

In Ontario, agents followed a family and took one person after performing a traffic stop. ICE was also seen detaining a man in Indio and another man in Encinitas.

ICE was also spotted in Santa Ana a few times and Anaheim. And Siempre Unidos L.A. has confirmed heavy ICE presence in Compton for the last three to four days. They were also spotted on the North Shore conducting a traffic stop and in the parking lot at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

In San Ysidro, an agent was seen near an elementary school. ICE vehicles were also spotted conducting operations in Santa Clarita.

In other ICE-related news you should know: Congressional Republicans approved another $ 70 billion for ICE, bringing its total budget to about a quarter of a trillion dollars. Let me say that again, A QUARTER OF A TRILLION DOLLARS.

Regarding the hunger strikers at Adelanto, one of the main hunger strikers, Kyron Shakeel Swaso, has been transferred around the country and was located at El Paso Camp East, Montana, where, sadly, there was another recent death in ICE detention. Adelanto and Camp East Montana are two of the deadliest ICE facilities in the United States.

The children's phenomenon Ms. Rachel is in Washington, D.C., carrying 545 letters from children who are currently detained.

Speaking of children, Jacob Soboroff reports that ICE is holding an average of at least 25 children a day who are three or under. There have been at least 500 babies and toddlers who have spent significant time in ICE detention. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Tuesday. June 9, Day 369.]

Ontario: (Monday. June 8.) On Baker Ave and 6th Street, 9:00 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents followed a family from their home and conducted a traffic stop as they approached 7th Street. One person was taken.

San Ysidro: On South Vista Avenue, 9:02 a.m. An ICE agent in their vehicle was seen driving around the area near an elementary school.

Indio: On Monroe Street, around 6:32 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen detaining a man.

Santa Ana: On 800 W. Santa Ana Blvd, 7:19 a.m. ICE identified vehicles seen leaving near the Santa Ana Credit Union.

Anaheim: On Sherrill Street and Stonybook Drive, 7:15 a.m. At least two confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the area. No one was taken.

North Hills: On 8923 Orion Ave, around 5:45 a.m. According to the sister-in-law who spoke with L.A. TACO, a young man was taken by ICE agents as he waited in a car for a co-worker. ICE agents then surrounded his vehicle and took him, as well as chased two other individuals down the street. At least four people were taken. The agents were confirmed to be from the Camarillo ICE field office, not Los Angeles.

North Hills: On 15435 Rayen Street, 9:00 a.m. ICE agents were lurking and scouting around the Children’s Refugee Center.

Compton: On 139th Street and Wilmington Avenue, around 8:18 a.m. Heavy ICE agents and vehicles in the area. Siempre Unidos LA confirmed that ICE agents have been regularly roaming Compton over the last three days.

Los Angeles: At the ISAP office on 316 W 2nd Street, around 1:12 p.m. L.A. TACO was on the ground and confirmed with witnesses who provided us with footage that three masked ERO/ICE agents took a man from the office upstairs. Only one vehicle, a blue Ford, was used.

Ventura: County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S. Victoria Ave., around 8:50 p.m. VC Defensa confirmed the presence of ICE agents at the detention facility at the government center.

San Diego: At an undisclosed neighborhood in City Heights, around 8:00 a.m. video footage shows ICE and ERO agents taking a mother from her community. Video footage shows a family member screaming out while distraught.

Encinitas: Near Leucadia, one man was abducted in the area as reported by community watchers.

[Wednesday. June 10. Day 370.]

Oxnard: On Yucca Street, around 5:00 a.m. VC Defensa confirmed that ICE agents took an individual from the area.

Oxnard: On Pancho Rd., around 6:00 a.m. VC Defensa stated that during a patrol, an ICE agent broke a volunteer's window.

North Shore: On Yawl Ave., ICE agents were seen conducting a traffic stop.

Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County, North Jail on 2301 Black Road, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the jail once again. At least one person was taken after release.

Costa Mesa: At the South Coast Plaza on 3333 Bristol Street, around 6:20 a.m. Local community watchers confirmed ICE agents were present in a parking lot at the mall.

Whittier: At the Whittier Public Library on 7344 Washington Avenue, around 10:42 a.m. At least four confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the library, mainly staying parked in the very front. Mayor James Becerra was seen walking up to one of these vehicles, asking the agent to identify themselves. The agent stated he was refusing to communicate because he was being recorded. The mayor walked away after the agent continued to refuse to identify or explain their reason for being near the library. 2nd post.

Downey: Near Firestone Boulevard and River School Road, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents took an individual from their home in a residential area near this intersection.

Alhambra: At the Alhambra Courthouse on 150 W. Commonwealth Avenue, around 10:20 a.m. ICE agents were confirmed at the courthouse parking lot in the morning. Local community watchers confirmed that at 10:20 a.m. one person was detained and transferred to ICE custody.

Los Angeles: On 5500 Hollywood Boulevard. ICE agents were seen taking one person from the area.

Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Avenue, around 1:59 p.m. ICE agents were seen at the detention facility and took at least one person, and returned to the field office in Camarillo on 321 Cortez Circle shortly after.

Santa Clarita: Abajo Drive and Festividad Drive. ICE vehicles and agents in the area conducting operations as posted by community watchers.

Santa Ana: Bristol Street and Memory Lane, 11:25 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

GENERAL NEWS