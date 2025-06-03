An orchestral celebration of Dr. Dre! Red Kross and Dengue Fever! The Delphonics and The Drifters with the Stylistics! An actual summer night with Lil Rob!

L.A. is beyond rich when it comes to free summer concerts. We always look forward to this time of year, when we can stand side by side with our neighbors in the open air, taking in so many memorable shows and cozy smells under the stars.

To help you discover, or remind you of, all the city has to offer in terms of free summer music, L.A. TACO has put together a guide to the where and when–and occasional who– of L.A.’s free summer concerts. See you there!

A past Juneteenth celebration in Santa Monica. Photo via City of Santa Monica

Juneteenth Celebration ~ Santa Monica

The 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration is being held at Virginia Park in Santa Monica on June 14 from 2-7 PM, promoting the theme “A Family Affair: Unifying, Healing & Restoring.” along with a health pavilion, there will be performances by a Frankie Beverly and Maze-tribute band called Durti-Ryce, plus Pascal Bokar AfroBlueGrazz Band, Nichelle Monroe with her band Butterfly, Stacy McClendon doing spoken word, and West African dancer Daunte Fyall with Daansekou. The day kicks off with drumming from Chazz Ross, DJ QwessCoast, and a performance of the Black National Anthem from William Bryant and the Santa Monica College Emeritus Choir.

2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90405

Thee Sacred Souls at the Levitt Pavilion. Photo via Celinda Aligada/@whrtheswaukends/Levitt Pavilion Instagram

The Levitt Pavilion ~ Westlake

Tucked into the northwest corner of MacArthur Park, the Levitt Pavilion’s summer series is almost too good to be true, reveling in a constant selection of free outdoor shows with seriously incredible programming. Even Stevie Wonder is known to appear with some regularity on the annual night dedicated to his music. This year, such badass talents as L.A.’s legendary Redd Kross and Dengue Fever will play free shows, along with Colombian icon Vilma Díaz with La Sonora, soul favorite Eddie Chacon, and local cumbia punkers Lxs Cochinxs, plus many more nights dedicated to international and/or time-honored sounds.

Near the intersection of W. 6th Street and S. Park View St., 90057

Grand Performances. Photo via Grand Performances.

Grand Performances ~ Downtown

Grand Performances has been organizing free shows in L.A. longer than anyone and is back for its 39th year, with multiple shows planned each week. Among the highlights are an opening night 30th anniversary celebration of Ozomatli on June 14, saxophonist Isaiah Collier and band performing John Coltrane’s a Love Supreme on June 21, an orchestral celebration of Dr. Dre on June 28, the great Angelica Garcia opening for Baby Rose on July 26, the Black Puma’s Adrian Quesada and his psychedelic boleros on August 2, and a 25th anniversary celebration of house music party Deep on August 16, among the many.

350 South Grand Ave. Suite A-4 Los Angeles, CA 90071

DiverCity at Pershing Square ~ Downtown

Pershing Square is hosting a series of summer concerts at its DiverCity series this summer. Check it out: Lil Rob and MC Magic will be playing with Baby Bash and other artists at “Latin Grooves” on July 13. On July 20, a group of serious soul legends, including the Manhattans, Delfonics, Drifters, and Stylistics, will be playing a show with the king of Latin soul, Joe Bataan. And then on July 26, you’ll see Debbie “When I Hear Music” Deb play with Trinere and The Flirts. Also, kids won’t be allowed, so roll 'em up, light 'em up, smoke 'em up without any guilt. Assuming you’d feel guilty in the first place. Things kick off July 6 with Steve Aioki’s Dim Mak and some surprise guests.

532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Emile Mosseri. Image via Mik Bosch via Off the 405.

Off the 405 at The Getty ~ Brentwood

Held on Saturdays in the courtyard of the Getty, Off the 405 showcases talented singers and songwriters who typically have followings of in-the-know indie music lovers. This year, you’ll see shows by Guatemalan cellist and singer Mabe Fratti, folk artist Madi Diaz, Honduran-American artist Empress Of, and Oscar-winning pianist/composer Emile Mosseri.

1200 Getty Center Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90049

Photo by Monica Orozco, via Museum Associates/LACMA.

LACMA’s Latin Sounds ~ Hancock Park

In addition to its Jazz at LACMA summer series, LACMA is organizing Latin Sounds shows at the museum’s Dorothy Collins Brown Amphitheater in the early evening. Colombia’s Las Guaracheras kicks things off this Saturday, June 7, with Oskar Cartaya & The Enclave on June 14, and Son Habana on June 21.

5905 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036

Baby Rose playing KCRW Summer Nights with Angelica Garcia in July. Image via KCRW Summer Nights.

KCRW Summer Nights ~ Various Locations

We admit. We miss the free shows at the Pier that KCRW used to organize with major artists until it went south when they booked Kahlil right as his ticket got punched and a shitton of kids showed up and began wilding out. Now you’ll find the shows going on around town, led mainly by the station’s DJs, instead of the likes of names like Marcia Griffiths, Patty Smith, and Jim James. Anyway, things kick off at Benny Boy Brewing on June 7, followed by highlights like The Altons on June 28 at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes and family-friendly Yo Gabba Gabba DJ Lance Rock on August 2 at Pasadena’s Kidspace Museum.

Summer of Salsa at La Plaza De Cultura y Artes~ Downtown

Eso! Agua! La Plaza has a Summer of Salsa series planned for certain Friday nights in Downtown, led by L.A.’s Super DJ Robby. Gabrielito y La Verdad will play on July 11, followed by Arsenio Rodriguez Project on August 8. In September, just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, Conjunto Oye appears on September 12. Shows are all ages, so bring the kids.

501 N Main St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

A crowd at Burton Chace Park. Photo via Marina Del Rey tourism board.

Annual Summer Concert Series ~ Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey has a short slate of musicians you’ve heard of playing, along with food trucks and picnic space, for free over a few dates this summer. Curious what Cee-Lo “Fuck You” Green has been up to? Catch up with dude on July 19th at Marina Del Rey’s waterside Burton Chace Park. Lifelong dream of hearing Corinne Bailey Rae do “Put Your Records On” in person? She’ll be there July 26. Ozomatli follows on August 2. And honestly, everyone should witness St. Paul & The Broken Bones live at least once in their lives. You have just that chance on August 16. First come, first served.

13650 Mindanao Way Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

A crowd at the Skirball. Photo via Skirball Cultural Center.

Skirball Cultural Center ~ Brentwood

The Skirball has four concerts planned for mid and late summer. Rodrigo Amarante plays with Helado Negro on July 17, followed by La Perla and Meridian Brothers on July 24, Dominican electro-Caribbean band MULA with Colombia’s Frente Cumbiero on July 31, and JOJO ABOT with Say She She on August 7.

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049

Free concerts on the Pier. Photo via The Pier Redondo Beach.

Free Concerts On the Pier ~ Redondo Beach

This summer series held right on the Redondo Beach Pier is admittedly more of a tribute band stronghold than the best place to see real legends, with tributes to the B-52s, Weezer, The Eagles, Tom Petty, Oasis, and the Grateful Dead all planned to take the stage, along with some lesser known independent groups. All we can say is: 1) It’s free. And the real Oasis is not. 2) Take enough boomers, and maybe it won’t matter whether it’s the real Fred Schneider/Bob Weir/Joe Walsh up there or not.

Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Concerts in the Park in Manhattan Beach. Photo via Concerts In the Park.

Concerts In the Park ~ Manhattan Beach

So, sort of the same situation in Manhattan Beach, where a tribute band-heavy lineup graces the stage at the amphitheater in Polliwog Park. Among the bands, there’s a Beatles tribute, hard rock covers of Zeppelin, Sabbath, and Nirvana by Amplified, The Doobie Doubles bridging classic rock and yacht rock, and Savor taking on the hits of Carlos Santana, among others. Things kick-off on June 29th with the Satin Dolls, who have a WWII-vintage USO-inspired show, so get your lighters up to demand “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B!” Woooooo!

1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266