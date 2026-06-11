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He Went To Celebrate The Lakers Win. And Came Home With His Arm Broken By LAPD.

In 2022, Pablo Vera sued the City of Los Angeles and the LAPD for excessive force and violating his civil rights. Six years after the alleged attack, Vera finally had his day in court.

10:29 AM PDT on June 11, 2026

Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s weekly Investigations Newsletter, I’m Lexis-Olivier Ray, the Head of Investigations for L.A. TACO.

After a year of tremendous loss, Pablo Vera finally had something to celebrate when the Lakers won their 17th NBA title on October 11, 2020, nearly a year after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

A lifelong Laker fan, Vera went out that night to take in the historic victory and document the events that unfolded.

At around 9 p.m. that night, Vera was standing on 12th Street in Downtown, near what was then known as the Staples Center (RIP), when LAPD Officer Alexander Alvarez allegedly struck him with a Japanese wooden sword known as a “bokken,” breaking his arm.

At the time, Alvarez was assigned to the LAPD’s infamous Mounted Unit, a team of around 35 sworn officers and 40 horses that generally respond to crowd-control situations and special events. In March of this year, Alvarez was captured in a viral video that I recorded, knocking over a protester during a No Kings Day protest in Downtown.

In 2022, Vera sued the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department for excessive force and violating his civil rights.

Six years after the alleged attack, Vera finally had his day in court.

For the past three days, L.A. TACO’s investigative intern, Lizbeth Solorzano, has sat through jury selection, opening statements, and two days of testimony in the civil case between Vera and the City of Los Angeles.

Like many people, most of Lizzy’s understanding of the legal system came from watching TV shows and movies. 

“So when I had the opportunity to witness it firsthand, I was eager to jump into it,” she tells me.

Lizzy has never covered a trial. But I can confirm, so far, she’s handling it like she’s done this before. 

Below are some of her reflections from Monday and Tuesday. By the way, the only reason we’re able to send Lizzy to cover this trial is because of the hundreds of generous people who donated to our fundraiser. We appreciate the support!

Mounted LAPD officers push back Dodgers fans celebrating the World Series win in Echo Park, CA on Nov. 1, 2025. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. TACO.

THE HORSE IN THE ROOM

  1. Jury selection alone was a long, grueling process that took a few days to be solidified. As a journalist, I felt it was important to be here to capture details that wouldn’t make it into official records. It’s one thing for attorneys to describe the six-foot horse that Alvarez was riding at the time of the alleged assault, it’s another to see a life-sized cutout of a horse standing in the corner of the courtroom. When attorneys professionally argued over the “elephant in the room” (or rather, the horse), even a few jurors couldn’t help but giggle.

“This trial showed me how intentional this system is with every aspect of the process."

Lizbeth Solorzano
  1. Beyond the unusual courtroom props, I became aware of how much can be communicated through the body language and demeanor of those participating in a trial. When LAPD Officer Scott Coffey took the stand, he entered confidently. But as the plaintiff’s attorneys confronted him with his own body-camera footage and deposition testimony from six years earlier, that confidence faded. His voice softened, eye contact diminished, and the contradictions in his testimony became increasingly apparent. This reinforced that attorneys, like journalists, are storytellers. They build narratives to sway jurors. 
  2. During opening statements, the plaintiff in the case, Pablo Vera, was portrayed as simply a devoted fan who felt moved by the Lakers' championship, and that’s why he went out to celebrate with the community. He is indeed a fan, but I don’t think the attorney captured the fullness of his passion. When Kobe Bryant’s death occurred in early 2020, it was a loss felt by all. After speaking with Vera briefly, I learned that he felt inspired to commemorate Bryant by documenting the celebrations. So when the Lakers won Game 6 of the NBA Finals, during the height of the pandemic, he knew he had to be there to witness a win in a world that was feeling dread. Little did he know that, in capturing the emotions of fans, he’d have his arm broken in the process. All he wants from this is closure, he says. He waited 6 years for it.

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Lexis-Olivier Ray
@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Lizbeth Solorzano

Lizbeth Solorzano is a graduate student pursuing a Master's in Specialized Journalism. As a native to Los Angeles, she loves writing stories about arts, culture, and local news. Growing up bilingual, she loved learning about different cultures and stories around L.A.

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