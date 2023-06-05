On Saturday, Hundreds gathered with slick back hair, their best outfits, and classic cars in Little Tokyo to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots.
The horrifying events that came to be known as the Zoot Suit Riots are engraved in Latino and Mexican American history. In 1943 on the week of June 3rd Latino zoot suitors in Downtown East Los Angeles, Watts, and other neighborhoods were said to have been stripped from their clothes, beaten, and humiliated by over 200 marines, sailors, and law enforcement personnel.
A year prior to the riots in 1942, the racism against people of color, particularly those who dressed in zoot suits, was already being targeted and wrongfully arrested for the murder of Jose Gallardo Diaz, who was found dead near a swimming hole known as the "Sleepy Lagoon."
Fast forward to 2023, and some strides have happened to commemorate and honor those who suffered through the injustices against Zoot suitors. Last month, a motion brought by Supervisor Hilda Solis was unanimously approved to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots, recognize this as a dark chapter in Los Angeles County's history, and recommit to fighting against racial discrimination.''
And this week, Kevin De León of District 14 introduced a resolution that will come to the Council this Friday. The councilmember said on Facebook that the resolution will: “Formally apologize for the City’s role in the violence perpetrated 8 decades ago and commemorate this week as Zoot Suit Heritage Week in the City of Los Angeles.”
Whether or not it will pass is yet to be seen. We do know that the community had celebrations throughout the city over the weekend. In Little Tokyo, the music was blasting, the people were dancing, and the pride in their culture was proudly being displayed in attendees' clothes and cars. We captured some of our favorite moments from the event.
