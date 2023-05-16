After 80 Years, L.A. Formally Denounces The Racism of The “Zoot Suit Riots”
A motion brought by Supervisor Hilda Solis was unanimously approved to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots, recognize [it] as a dark chapter in Los Angeles County's history, and recommit to fighting against racial discrimination.''
