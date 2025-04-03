Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Long Beach

Long Beach’s Sourdough Panadería Is a Back-to-Back National Best Bakery Finalist

“We didn’t study business or baking, Ana [Salatino] and I just dove into it all with absolutely no experience, just romanticism for bread and passion for our community. So to be recognized nationally inspires us to keep going," says Arturo Enciso as he reflects on being named a finalist again for the "Outstanding Bakery" category of the James Beard Awards.

3:54 PM PDT on April 3, 2025

Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino sit in front of their Gusto Bread in Long Beach.

Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino sit in front of their Gusto Bread in Long Beach. Photo by Lorena Caro.

A mix of excitement, anxiety, and pride rushed through Arturo Enciso yesterday as he heard the name of his homegrown sourdough panadería, Gusto Bread, announced as a coveted finalist for the James Beard Awards at the ceremony held at the Conrad Hotel in downtown Los Angeles yesterday. 

“I felt proud just to see ‘Long Beach’ up there on the screen next to all these other major cities,” he tells L.A. TACO. “We didn’t study business or baking, Ana [Salatino] and I just dove into it all with no experience, just romanticism for bread and passion for our community. So to be recognized nationally inspires us to keep going.”

Since first popping up in Salatino’s and Enciso’s former home equipped with an earthen oven in downtown Long Beach in 2017, the partners—in life and business—have learned the art of running a naturally leavened bakery by trial and error.

Enciso is originally from Lebec and Fort Tejon, the small mountainside community with a population of 1,200 people on top of the grapevine where Los Padres National Forest meets Angeles National Forest. They opened up their brick-and-mortar shop on 4th Street in 2020. Now, they employ 20 passionate workers and count on a full espresso bar with “Cafe Cuate” beans that Enciso roasts himself every Friday. 

A media luna, pan de maíz, and doña twice-baked concha are among the sourdough offerings at Gusto Bread.
A media luna, pan de maíz, and doña twice-baked concha are among the sourdough offerings at their bakery counter. Photo via Gusto Bread.
A spread at Gusto Bread.
A spread at Gusto Bread. Photo by Lorena Caro.

Enciso and Salatino celebrate the finalist nomination for a second year as a win. “We’ve never had any investors and have re-invested every penny we worked hard for, so this is a big deal for us and our team,” Enciso says. 

When Enciso returned to his bakery after the announcement ceremony, he opened a bottle of Charles Dufour champagne and celebrated with a key lime pie from Fat & Flour. “This nomination reflects all the care our team takes with every piece of bread we bake and coffee we serve. Everyone takes pride in our work, and it all adds up.” He notes that being a finalist for the James Beard Awards brings new customers eager to try their offerings.

Enciso admits that at the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago last year, he felt very nervous and fantasized about not winning just to not go up on stage and have to give a speech to the hundreds of hospitality professionals who attended. 

 “I felt so nervous even though I’m a performer and musician. I had a fear of winning versus the excitement of it all,” he says.

Ana Salatino and Arturo Enciso standing in front of their Gusto Bakery.
Ana Salatino and Arturo Enciso standing in front of their brick and mortar Gusto shop. Photo via Gusto Bread.

They didn’t win last year, but this year feels different. He is hopeful but still cautiously optimistic. “I studied Buddhism, so I always try to practice having a beginner’s mind. Not being excited and not being sad, just being in the moment.”

Win or not, Enciso and Salatino are proud of what they’ve built and have no plans to expand anytime soon. “There’s still much to grow within our team and our products. We are happy just expanding on that front.”

The James Beard Awards winners will be announced at the Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 16.

Gusto Bread

2710 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

The 25 Best Breakfast Burritos In L.A.

A good breakfast burrito has the ability to fortify your body and soul, and will keep you full well into lunch or further. Here are our favorite ones.

April 3, 2025
Tacos

The 18 Best Fish and Seafood Tacos In Los Angeles

From scallop tacos to fish machaca flautas to a smoked marlin gobernador, here is a taco crawl for our pescatarian friends!

April 2, 2025
Food

L.A.’s Only Korean Street Food Stand Serves Hand-Sliced Bulgogi and Fruit-Fermented Kimchi

Only one dish, the tteokbokki, which costs $12, is priced over $10. And yes, they also serve Korean tacos and gimbap. The stand has no internet presence neither.

April 1, 2025
See all posts