Juan Carlos Guerra, the second-generation taquero from Tijuana known as J.C., is having the best year a new taquería could have in Los Angeles. Just seven months in after opening his first border-defying taco stand in Cypress Park, he was rated #1 taco in Los Angeles in our annual 69 best tacos list, and he’s opening a second, bigger location in Silver Lake that is even closer to Dodger Stadium—and you’ll be able to enjoy his tacos with ice cold fresh local beer.

“It’s a surreal feeling. Seven months in, I still wake up overjoyed with emotions every day because I see people come in and enjoy my family’s tacos so much,” he tells L.A. TACO in an interview.

He’s confirmed that the opening date will be Cinco de Mayo, which lands on a Monday this year after vending at our annual TACO MADNESS festival.

Taquería Frontera's al pastor taco. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

J.C., the second-generation award-winning taquero behind Taquería Frontera. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

J.C. is particularly excited about offering some limited-edition tacos he has “up [his] sleeve,” like his family’s secret recipe for crispy tripas. “I just want this location to be fun,” he says. He dreams of having karaoke nights with his loyal customers to fully use their outdoor dining area just in time for summertime and Dodger baseball. He will also have custom-branded local craft beer from Boomtown Brewing—specifically, their Bad Hombre lager, along with three other local taps and micheladas.

J.C., a licensed real estate agent in his past life, wasn’t planning on expanding so fast, but the strip mall owner made him an offer he couldn’t refuse before it was announced in the market. He signed the lease and is making it happen. His emerging taquería will take over the space that housed Modern Eats for 40 years after the owner's retirement.

After this impromptu second location, J.C. plans to focus on these two taquerías and get them to operate consistently.

“I’m going to chill for at least a couple of years unless something pops up that I can’t say no to!”

2590 -D Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039