L.A. TACO takes pride in covering communities and culture in stories that reflect Los Angeles' diverse history, music, and people, from revisiting famous film locations to documenting local punk shows, and highlighting the hard-working people behind some of your favorite businesses in the city.

Here, we've rounded up L.A. TACO's most-read culture features of the year for your enjoyment.

The Newest Addition to the L.A. Dodgers is a 14-Year-Old From Culiacán, Sinaloa

Photo via tomateros.com.mx

One of our biggest stories of the year was that of Ezequiel Rivera, the teenager from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who was signed to one of the MLB’s most prominent teams—the L.A. Dodgers, making him one of the youngest people to get signed with the team.

Baldwin Park Rapper Lefty Gunplay is Playin’ for Keeps

Photo via L.A. TACO archives.

Through witty lyrics, Lefty experiments with telling stories of his stints in prison and surviving on the grittier streets of the San Gabriel Valley. He is one of the biggest names in today's L.A. rap scene and was recently featured on Kendrick Lamar's new album. But before that, this rising Latino rapper was featured in L.A. TACO.

Where to Find Psychedelic Mushrooms In L.A. (or Anywhere In the U.S.)

Educate yourself about this brave new world of bogus brands trying to cash in on a recent trend that promotes the scientifically backed mental health benefits of psychedelic mushrooms.

Ten (Mostly) Recognizable ‘Repo Man’ Locations You Can Visit 40 Years Later

The original film somehow managed to cohesively fuse weathered, jaded repo men, L.A.’s burgeoning punk scene, UFO cultists, generically-labeled food items, and nuclear proliferation into a dark comedy that is both a product of its time and yet feels somewhat timeless.

​Tens of Thousands of Fans Showed up to San Pedro for NOFX’s Final Show Ever

After 40 years, NOFX ended their storied career next to the San Pedro seaside, with an ocean of fans and supporting punk bands watching the band sail away into the sunset.

The 24 L.A. Rappers You Need to Know in 2024

Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop Out' show celebrated the rising L.A. rappers carrying hip-hop into the future. Here is our list (and your next playlist) of the local emcees putting on for the West Coast.

A Dive Into L.A.’s Punk Scene: Decolonize-Core with Xibalba

L.A.-based hardcore band Xibalba recently headlined a record release show at 1st Street Billiards in Boyle Heights. Their new album "Aztlán" is a tribute to L.A.'s thriving DIY punk and hardcore scene led by Latinos born and raised in Los Angeles.

This Latina-Owned Coffee Stand In Boyle Heights Serves Up ‘Abuelitas Love’ In A Cup, Right From Her Front Yard

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

The atmosphere at Cafe Niña is something you won’t see anywhere else. Janet serves her coffee straight from her yard, next to the 4th Street Bridge. Arriving there feels like being welcomed at a family member's home. If it’s not her infectious personality that draws you in, her nostalgia-inducing lattes will.

‘This is Los Angeles:’ Family Behind El Burro at Placita Olvera Fight to Save 57 Years of Tradition and Culture

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

"It’s a huge part of L.A.'s identity," said Eugenia Nicole Macias. "We’re not going anywhere. Our grandmother raised us to make noise." In the 1960s, her grandfather and grandmother, Jesus "Don Chuy” and Maria Trancito “Tancho” Hernandez, established La Carreta, the home of the famed stuffed donkey known as "Jorge."

This Godfather of California’s Punk Scene Founded Goldenvoice Before Going to Prison For Smuggling Weed

Photo via Gary Tovar/Facebook.

In the early 80s, Gary Tovar named his company Goldenvoice after he smoked a strain of Thai weed. He threw the biggest punk shows in the country, filling up spaces like The Grand Olympic Auditorium with 5,000 punks. Decades later, Tovar still plays a part by consulting and helping to formulate some of the biggest punk shows today.

‘Not Like Us:’ Kendrick Lamar Unifies Los Angeles In a One-Night-Only Juneteenth Concert, Placing West Coast Unity At the Forefront

Photo by Taylor Marie Contarino

“The Pop Out” wasn’t just a showcase of the breadth of talent and music that Los Angeles has to offer—it was a cultural renaissance, a presentation of art bursting with unity and West Coast pride. In a city with so much pain and suffering throughout history, “The Pop Out” showed that community is everything.

How L.A.’s Cholo and Chicano Culture Conquered the World

"To see people from the other side of the world... is dope," says Frankie Quiñones. It might sound strange to hear that the Japanese in Tokyo are championing cholo vibras. Perhaps stranger is their presence in Germany, where Latinos comprise less than 0.05% of the population. But how did we get here? Read more here.

Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders

The Sioux Chef Sean Sherman, Odilia Romero, and Alfonso Martinez. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

We sat down with Indigenous revolutionaries Sean "The Sioux Chef" Sherman and L.A.'s own Odilia Romero and Alfonso Martinez to reflect on native wisdom. These were some of their universal truths.

This Latina Provides a Safe Space For Women to Learn Free Auto Repair and Maintenance In O.C.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Teaching women how to do their own oil changes, replace tires, and jump-start a car, Angie Hernandez, owner of Soco Smog Test in Costa Mesa, provides them with the tools to maintain their vehicles and be prepared for on-the-road emergencies.