After witnessing the historical event of Kendrick Lamar's Inglewood concert, “The Pop Out” back in June, it’s easier to recognize L.A.’s place as a hot spot for the budding talent, musicians, and rising artists in hip-hop today.

And while many artists and creatives from all over the world flock to L.A. to invigorate their careers, this city is already home to so much local talent; born and bred here, with an undeniable impact on music.

So, who are the Angelenos carrying L.A. into hip-hop’s future?

“I feel like [the Pop-Out] elevated the culture out here in many ways,” Khari Malik Johnson, a.k.a. “KillaHrtz” tells L.A. TACO. He is a music producer who grew up in Mid-City and has produced hip-hop and R&B tracks for many local musicians, including SaintFromLA, Noa James, Randy White, and many more L.A.-based artists.

Like many of us, he points to Kendrick’s “Pop-Out” show as a critical moment for local rappers, when Lamar thrust a curated lineup of West Coast artists to the forefront of his stage and, in turn, the world’s. Johnson also mentions a few upcoming rappers, including Kalan FrFr, who was raised in Carson and Compton.

Most recently, XXL Magazine announced its brand new "Freshman Class" of emcees to watch. However, reminding us of the early 80s, when L.A. hip-hop didn’t get its due, the list did not include a single artist from the West Coast.

Here, we've made our list of 23 rappers from L.A. who are next to blow up.

Photo via 310babii.

310Babii is a young rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Inglewood. He is best known for his hit track, “Soak City,” which earned featured verses from OhGeesy, Blueface, Tyga, and BlueBucksClan as it grew in popularity. He has also put out tracks with BIA and performed at Kendrick’s “Pop Out” concert at the Kia Forum on Juneteenth.



He has co-signs from legends like New York’s infamous Busta Rhymes, who brought him out on stage at his show at the Crypto.com Arena and cited the young, 18-year-old artist as having a lot of potential, having a bright future ahead of him. 310babii has alreadxy performed overseas and across festivals including Rolling Loud, showcasing the breadth of talent and potential he has as a quickly rising L.A. artist.

Photo via @westsideboogie/Instagram.

Westside Boogie was born in Compton. He’s had co-signs from notable greats, including Masego, JID, and Snoop Dogg.

The talented emcee released a series of mixtapes that put his artistry on the map while also capturing the attention of Interscope Records, which consequently brought interest from Eminem and Shady Records.

Eminem said the following about the Compton rapper: “Boogie is everything I look for in an MC… Unique voice and point of view combined with crazy wordplay.”

In 2015, Boogie released his second mixtape, The Reach, which led to a shout-out by Pitchfork, which called him “one of the best young rappers in the country”

Photo via @bgperico/Instagram.

G Perico grew up in Nickerson Gardens in Watts. Writing rhymes since he was a kid and a Crip since the age of 13. He’s been shot and imprisoned during his crazy life.

Perico began to take his music seriously after getting out of incarceration, having noticed that many local rap artists he grew up with were working their way into becoming well-known MC’s in the music industry.

Investing in his talent, Perico shortly after that started seeing success. Music became a lifeline for him, allowing him to venture into new opportunities away from street life. Today, G Perico is one of the hottest rappers in the city, and all eyes and ears are on him and his come-up.

G Perico is known for his embrace of G Funk, gangster lyrics, and retro jheri curls, as well as popular collaborations with artists including Wiz Khalifa and Dave East.

His big songs include “Billie Jean” and “Keep Killin,” which were created by collaborator Rucci.

“Like a boat, I'ma sail, I'm off drugs at the yard

Finna live it up today because I ain't promised tomorrow

Hundred ten, going fast, westbound on the freeway (what?)

Bogart in traffic 'cause I do shit the G way.”

-”Keep Killin’”

Photo via @vetmusicofficial/Instagram.

VET has been consistently putting out music since 2020. He spent some time in Texas before returning to pursue his artistic dreams in L.A.

“When I think about West Coast music, I’m anticipating a story-telling groove that’s easy to move your body to, has some sort of message, and represents a specific community,” VET explained.

On July 27th, VET will host its event, VET CULTURE FEST, which will feature five artists he deems “versatile with endless talents" and says, "I take pride in being from the West Coast because there aren’t any creative limitations that come with it."

Photo via @caseyveggies/Instagram.

Casey Veggies is best known as one of the founding members of L.A.’s Odd Future Collective, but his influence on local music in rap stretches deeper than his collective work. Many local L.A. artists cite Veggies as an inspiration for their sound, and he has worked alongside artists including Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller. In Spring, he popped out to a show at Unreleased HQ and showed love to local talent from the city. Most recently, he has released tracks, including the March 2024 release “Trendsetter.” He also has his brand, “Ps N Carrots,” which he established in 2007, and is known for his unique, stylistic, West Coast-inspired flow, as well as his deep discography and innate desire to uplift fellow local musicians. He boasts beautiful, West Coast-inspired sounds featuring other local talent, including Jhene Aiko, D Smoke, Dom Kennedy, RJMrLA, and more.

Photo via @whoislejerion/Instagram.

Growing up in Moreno Valley in the Inland Empire, LeJerion blends rap, and R&B sounds unique, with a sound that is reminiscent of artists like Bryson Tiller. He has been making music since 2014.

“West Coast Music means the restoration of a feeling of intrinsic value in the musical landscape," LeJerion tells us. "Storytelling from the point of view of the man in the arena. Introspective rhymes coupled with intricate cadences and elaborate wordplay. From a city rarely heralded, I must bring a spotlight to a city with a hotbed of impending superstars, while honoring all those who arrived before."

Photo via @hittaj3tml/Instagram.

Hitta J3, hailing from Compton, started taking music seriously around 16. His primary goals consist of using his music to “shine a light on those less fortunate” and give a voice to those who “don't got it like that.”

He wants to put on for his city and show people that “it’s possible to believe in something and chase your dreams.”

“Stay occupied with what keeps you happy more than what keeps others happy,” he explained in a 2018 interview with the Fomo Blog.

The talented rapper refers to himself as the “Westwood Ave. Crasher,” and recently released a track called the “Not Like Us 3 Mix.” His most popular tracks include “Certified Steppas” with Prince Taee and EST Gee, as well as “Full Fledge” with RJ.

Tracks of his like “Westside Ygz” are highly reminiscent of 90s rap–melodically inclined, with rhythmic and instrumental elements and samples, while still fused with aggressive delivery and a unique personal twang that makes them edgy.

Photo via @dopeitsdomPhoto/Instagram.

Dom Kennedy is a Leimert Park rap veteran widely known for his collaborations with the modern icons of L.A. rap, including Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign, and many other artists. In 2008, he released his first mixtape, “25th Hour,” which earned him royal levels of respect in the game, cementing his place as a major player in the city’s rap ecosystem.

Photo via L.A. TACO archives.

Baldwin Park-based artist Lefty Gunplay is a Latino rapper taking the city by storm with his unique style and the witty storytelling motifs used throughout his raps. L.A. TACO talked to him in February, in which the artist spoke about his experiences in prison and the influences of Game and 50 Cent on his music and lyrics. “This rap thing changed my life,” Holladay told L.A. TACO. “I am worth more to the rap game than I ever did in the streets.”

Photo via @ohgeesy/Instagram.

OHGEESY is an L.A. local whose rap career began at age 18, when he co-founded Shoreline Mafia in 2018 with several other peers in the music game, meeting collaborator Fenix Flexin while doing graffiti in L.A.

As far as his solo pursuits in the group’s demise, he’s collaborated with notable talents, including Future, YG, Lil Yachty, and many more, and released his first album, “GeezyWorld.”

Photo via 03greedo/Instagram.

03 Greedo is a rapper, artist, and record producer born in west Los Angeles and raised in Gardena. He later moved to Watts after his mom kicked him out of the house as a teen and following a bout of homelessness.

Citing the influence of Southern rap on his style, Greedo first started to gain attention upon releasing his “Purple Summer” mixtape series that began dropping in 2016. His story is a remarkable one, as the rapper was sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges, copping a plea rather than face 300 years, before a release on parole in 2023.

His 2018 release, “The Wolf of Grape Street” is what truly put the emcee, inked with “Living Legend” across his cheeks, on the radar of rap fans.

“If I wasn't rappin' baby,

I'd be back stuck on the pavement,

If I wasn't rappin' baby,

I'd've never left the station.” – 03 Greedo

Photo via bigx1900/Instagram.

Big Sad 1900 grew up in La Cienega Heights, which inspired his project, “Gang Ties,” recorded and created alongside LA producer Cypress Moreno. A Playboy Gangster Crip, he is best known for the hype track “Misunderstood,” which features an aggressive, upbeat track with a melodic sample to pair. He also did a remix with 03 Greedo.

Sad’s hard lyrics reflect his experiences in L.A. street life. He also has a tat of Bugs Bunny blazing a blunt on his left eyebrow, which he got as a teen after getting incarcerated for assaulting an officer of the peace at age 12.

Photo via Coyote.

Coyote is an independent hip-hop duo hailing from Hawthorne. They're known for a viral track with Shaquille O’Neal called “3 Lokos,” the third loco being Shaq. Their uniquely blended sound dives so much deeper than just their top hits. Their discography showcases a sound that incorporates their culture and backgrounds with rap beats that remind us of the best of street-driven hip–hop, an aggressive, fast, and upbeat delivery pairing with witty wordplay about the L.A. streets.

“Ain't no love where I rest my head

Sleep with a vest, coming live from the wild, wild west (puta)

Hundred thousand, man, that ain't no flex

I've seen the youngins make a millie off of fraudulent checks (woo-ah)

Even tough guys drop like flies

'Cause where I'm from, shit, not even the strong survive (puta)

Make a toast 'cause we're still alive”

Photo via @problem354/Instagram.

Jason Martin pulled up to “The Pop Out” on Juneteenth with a pocket full of vengeance and a headful of rhymes, spat loudly and excitedly at the crowd, who see him as a central player in the L.A. rap scene.

Born in Germany, the artist, formerly known as Problem, was raised in the City of Compton, and is the head of independent record label Diamond Lane Music Group, which is home to fellow artists including Airplane James.

A celebrated ghostwriter and prolific songwriter, Martin’s career first alighted when he wrote a verse for major producer Terrace Martin.

He is co-signed by fellow collaborator Childish Gambino, for whom hes written lyrics, and was featured on the “Grand Theft Auto V, Vol. 1” soundtrack in 2013 as well as on multiple Wiz Khalifa projects. A major collaborator, you’ll hear him on cuts with YG and E-40, Nipsey, Pharrell, Travis Barker, John Legend, schoolboy Q, and Kendrick.

Photo via @uraelb/Instagram.

Uraelb grew up in South Central L.A. and rests his head in Inglewood. He began making music at 17 years old and founded his own independent music company in honor of his late grandmother. With sonic versatility, a deep immersion in poetry, and a knack for opening up on stage, Uraelb has songs that stretch across different genres, from jazz and melodic rap to R&B.

Photo via @baleutl.

Bale hails from South Central L.A. and has been dropping music since 2019 and has been on tour with artists including Curren$y. In an iconic piece of cover art, his 2023 project “Normandie Art” pays homage to how and where he grew up.

Bale was the victim of a shooting on his 25th birthday, surviving 28 shots. Surviving the experience has endowed him with an even more intense motivation to fulfill his musical dreams, purpose, and aspirations.He is best known for his track “Make A Toast,” a celebratory anthem that gives off West Coast energy and sounds both luxurious and rhythmic. Bale also boasts collaborations with artists including T.F. and Casey Veggies.

Photo via @im.t.f/Instagram.

T.F. is an emcee, a rapper, an artist, and a force of nature on his own, in addition to his many accolades, co-signs, and notable collaborators. T.F was born in Sacramento and moved from 42nd and Vernon to South Central before he began high school and fought fires while incarcerated as an 18-year-old.

His father is an Indigenous Miwok and T.F. spent summers visiting a Central Valley reservation. He is best known for the hit track “Hidden Stages” and tracks with G Perico and friend Schoolboy Q.

Photo via @thehomiedreebo/Instagram.

Dreebo, named for an obscure Stars Wars character, grew up in Los Angeles before attending college to play football at Pittsburgh University in Missouri. He has his own brand, “Shop The Homies,” that he created during that time in college.

To Dreebo, “The Pop Out” represented a pivotal moment for West Coast music.

“Kendrick gave the West Coast a real opportunity," he says. "Now, it’s up to those who are serious about their music to take it and run with it.”After being disappointed by a lack of West Coast representation in the latest XXL Freshman Class, Dreebo leveraged his brand and platform to create his own lineup. You can find Dreebo’s lineup in a collaborative post with Shop The Homies that he posted on Instagram.

Photo via @walliethesensei/Instagram.

Wallie The Sensei grew up in Compton, where he was given his artist name in high school, an ode of respect to the power of the sensei, a respectful term used to refer to an elder, teacher, or figure of respect and authority.

He is best known for his viral hit "03 Flow" and is highly respected in the underground hip-hop scene in L.A due to his lyrical abilities and clear display of talent at the cyphers where he first began showcasing his hip-hop capabilities.

His chops have earned him co-signs from PnB Rock and the late, beloved Huntington Park rapper MoneySign Suede.

“Feel like the tension in my city is so real,

It's like we all in jail or end up getting killed.” – “Homi”

Photo via @ZoeOsama.

Zoe Osama’s most release is “From the Eastside With Love," showing love to the side of the city where he was raised.

He began gaining traction back in high school for his old school beats and is perhaps best known for his anthemic and beloved viral track, “Underrated.” Crowds instantly gravitate to its fast-paced rhyme schemes and groovy beat, paired with an intense, empowering delivery and a confidence-boosting melody. The track grew so popular that even Snoop Dogg and E-40 felt compelled to add a verse to the remix.

“Yeah yeah yeah! LA what’s happening?

It’s ya boy B Eazy The DJ, and I been getting a lot of requests for this new song.

It’s called ‘Free Game,’ by Zoe Osama,

and It’s fo' sho' something you gon' be slappin' in your ride

You heard it here first on Eazy Talk Radio, let’s get it!”

Photo via @hitboy/Instagram.

Hit-Boy is best known for his infamous and widely-spanning musical production skills, which have touched a variety of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated projects including Beyonce’s 2023 “Renaissance,” which was nominated for Album of the Year.

Hit-Boy was nominated for a Grammy for himself as “Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.” He and his father recently dropped the 2024 album, “Black & Whites” with The Alchemist. Big-Hit credits their musical collaboration for keeping him out of trouble after he served nine years of a twelve-year prison sentence.The father-son duo has been taking the rap game by storm with fiery deliveries and West Coast-inspired beats. Hit-Boy is also notable for producing for the legendary late Nipsey Hussle, working on the infamous track “Racks in the Middle."

Photo via @Kalan.FrFr/Instagram.

Kalan.FrFr, who hails from Carson and Compton, came out of the gate on the offensive with his debut 2018 project, “Hurt,” and has been a major player in the L.A. rap game ever since, cited by publications like Rolling Stone as a force to be reckoned with in the L.A. rap game.

His collaborators include Ohgeesy, 1TakeJay, G Perico, Blxst, Mozzy, and Dom Kennedy, among others.

Growing up, the artists played multiple instruments, but was ultimately motivated towards his goal of playing for the NFL. Today, he is signed to the Jay-Z-founded label Roc Nation.

Photo via @rjmrla/Instagram.

Hailing from South Central L.A. and bringing his own unique personal street-influenced style, RJMrLA boasts collaborations with local legends, including YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mustard. He hit the ground running as an emerging artist in 2013. Just before the end of the 2010s, RJ went independent. He leads his own independent label with EMPIRE, called OMMIO. Fondly known as “RJ” and/or “Mr. LA,” the emcee is best known for tracks including “Get Rich,” and has co-signs from artists including Rae Sremmurd and Mustard.