A Dive Into L.A.’s Punk Scene: Decolonize-Core with Xibalba

L.A.-based hardcore band Xibalba recently headlined a record-release show at 1st Street Billiards in Boyle Heights. Their new album "Aztlán" is a tribute to L.A.'s thriving DIY punk and hardcore scene that is led by Latinos born and raised in Los Angeles.

10:39 AM PST on February 8, 2024

    Xibalba is perhaps the heaviest band out of Los Angeles since Slayer. The members are from all over the city, and the band's insanely raw and powerfully relentless sound has led them to have a loyal base of fans since forming in 2006.

    To celebrate their newest E.P., Aztlán, the five-piece band threw a free show at 1st Street Billiards in Boyle Heights on Friday, January 13. The show doubled as a music video shoot for Desmadre, another emerging hardcore band out of Los Angeles. Hundreds of punks and fans of aggressive music showed up to support.

    "Aztlán is all about Chicanos, power, and being fucking relentless," says Nate Rebolledo, Xibalba's frontman. "What better place to do a record release show for an album titled Aztlán than East L.A.?"

    The show was organized by Nothing Less Booking, SOS Booking, and California Cowboys, the three independent music booking collectives making sure L.A.'s historic punk scene stays as active as it has always been.

    "This album is a testament to the people of color in Los Angeles," says Rebolledo. "As much as some people would like it, we're not going anywhere because this is Aztlán."

    All photos by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

    Javier Cabral

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

