This week, the hashtag #EzequielRivera went viral on social media, gaining speed as the heartwarming news that 14-year-old Ezequiel Rivera Velarde was signing with the Dodgers spread quickly through a touching video on social media.

In the clip, Rivera shares the life-changing announcement with his mother over the phone.

“Mom, I have some news. I finally signed… with the Dodgers,” Rivera said on the call. With tear-filled eyes and a shaky voice, he told his mom that she could finally rest and return to their home city of Culiacán, “Ya por fin puede descansar para alla pa Culiacan, ma.” [You can finally rest over there in Culiacán, ma.”]

Ezequiel Rivera, es de Sinaloa y la nueva promesa de Los Angeles Dodgers. En el video, el joven al borde de las lágrimas le anuncia a su madre que jugará para el equipo de la MLB.

The call continued, with Rivera’s mom expressing how proud she was of her son, as his teammates gathered around him and cheered in support.

Just yesterday, the teenager returned home and was welcomed by a crowd at the Culiacan airport, made up of his family and local fan base, who were already sporting blue and white Dodgers gear.

Rivera shared some quick words with reporters, letting them know his sacrifices have become rewards.

“I’ve worked so hard to achieve this,” Rivera said. “The sacrifices of being away from my family for so long have finally paid off, and this is the reward.”

Ezequiel Rivera Velarde, an undeniably talented third baseman from Culiacán, Sinaloa, has become a name to watch in baseball. With dreams of representing Mexico on the global stage, Rivera's journey from local leagues to international recognition is a testament to his dedication and skill.

Photo via @showtime.athletes/Instagram.

Rivera has been making international headlines for some time as he’s formed part of the Mexican National Baseball Team in various youth categories. He even competed in the U-15 Pan-American Championship in Santo Domingo and the World Championship in China, where he was named the best player from Mexico in both events.

His standout performances at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-12 Baseball World Cup earned him the title of the best third baseman of the tournament.

Rivera began catching recruiters' eyes as he joined the Showtime Athletes Academy in Miami, a renowned institution for developing future baseball stars. However, his batting speed, which reaches 95 mph, already speaks for itself.

So does his nickname in the baseball world, “La Maquina” Rivera, meaning “the machine.”

Photo via @showtime.athletes/Instagram.

After his performance in the WBSC World Cup, Rivera had eyes on him from the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners. Yet it was the Dodgers who were quick to secure this MVP.

Now, Rivera will be making history for several reasons. Not only has he become the youngest Dodgers player in the team's history but he is the youngest MLB player to ever be signed in the national league. With only 14 years and 5 months, he beats out former Cincinnati Reds player, Joe Nuxhall, who was 15 years and 10 months during his debut.

He is also one of the six Sinaloense players ever to make it into the MLB.

As for his plan and time frame for throwing his first pitch, Rivera told Univision that he is waiting for his Visa to get to the U.S. He believes he’ll be here for around six months training with the Dodgers.

“In a couple of years, god willing, you guys will see me playing in MLB stadiums with the Los Angeles Dodgers,” said Rivera.

Rivera is now ready to make Los Angeles his new home and become a key team member whose predominantly Mexican fan base is eager to welcome him with open arms.