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“I just wanna let people know to keep their families safe, and I hope every family stays together, and I hope none of this happens to you guys how this happened to me,” said Kevin Robles, a U.S. Citizen who was 17 years old at the time.

I sucked in a shaky breath as I listened to Kevin's words over a year later. An ache in my chest. My body remembered the pain and panic of that summer. I had hoped that by this point, by this time, this would have stopped. I’ve lost track of how many people I’ve talked to who have had a loved one taken, in some cases multiple times.

During this last fiscal year, ICE has deported 483,200 people—a record amount—the highest amount in its history, according to CBS. The federal fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30.

I imagine the heartbreak I feel for Robles' family multiplied by nearly half a million. It’s incomprehensible. Almost half a million of our neighbors just . . . gone. Some trapped inside inhumane immigrant camps, others deported to countries they never even heard of before, or sent back to countries they’ve fled—the federal government essentially giving them a death sentence.

Xenophobia has unfortunately been endemic to the U.S.

I find both hope and despair in the fact that the stories I’m writing today are the same ones that have been written over and over as the American story has been chronicled over centuries.

Despair in the reality that anti-immigrant sentiment follows a cyclical pattern, inevitably emerging as the easy scapegoat. Hope that when xenophobia rises, people fight back and history never reflects kindly on fascists. I am certain that history will not be kind to the orchestrators and perpetrators of the innumerable atrocities of Trump’s deadly immigration agenda.

The alley was quiet as I walked up to meet Kevin, the day after 10 to 15 Homeland Security Investigation agents in full tactical gear invaded his home with assault rifles and drones.

When the agents' assault on the home was done, they went back to leave a note detailing how the family could sue them for the damages they made, a neighbor alleged.

“ You don't see no one out here coming out no more . . . everything's silent,” said the neighbor.

The raid had shaken the tight-knit community of Crown Heights in Oceanside. Over a year and a half later, Oceanside is the second hardest hit city by ICE in San Diego County. ICE has made at least 451 arrests since January 2025. That silence has remained in the hardest-hit communities targeted by federal immigration enforcement violence in Southern California.

Kevin Robles. Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares.

Kevin showed me the shards of glass beneath the boarded-up windows the agents had broken. A section of chain-link fence was torn down by the agents, as they pushed through a small strip of yard to file through the back and surround his home.

Broken windows and broken hearts—left in the wake of the raid.

“ My day is looking . . . It's gloomy today. It's not, not bright. It's a cloudy day, and it hurts having to go to work and not seeing my dad or mom, and especially hurts more knowing that I have to take over my dad's company with him not being there, and them being my providers,” Kevin told me.

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He wore an orange hoodie and a safety vest. We talked shortly, as he needed to get started on making his landscaping rounds. Everything had changed overnight—he now had only himself to care for his little sister and his own well-being.

Both of his parents were taken during the raid, despite ICE only providing a warrant for his father. Kevin and his little sister, who was 14 at the time, were handcuffed by agents, even though they are both U.S. Citizens.

“ Yeah, I did tell him [the agent]. And that's when he was still saying, ‘Shut the fuck up.’ Like, ‘All right, I don't care.’ Like, ‘Stop lying,’” Kevin told me a few weeks later, recalling the incident.

Damage at the Robles-Ortega home, in a photo taken in the days after the raid. Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares.

Kevin told me it wasn’t until after his older sister spoke to agents and told them he was born in the U.S. that he and his sister were released.

Since then, ProPublica has verified at least 519 instances of U.S. Citizens being detained by federal immigration agents under Trump's second term. U.S. Citizens getting caught up in mass deportation efforts is not new.

During Mexican repatriation in the 1930s, over one million people were forcibly “repatriated” to Mexico, including 60% who were U.S. Citizens, the majority of whom were children, according to KCRW. Many of the victims of the racist repatriation effort are no longer alive, but the record remains, unknown to too many.

The violent cycle of xenophobia in this country must end. Let it die here.

Let this administration be the last vestige of it, and let’s never allow it to be repeated again.

It is happening in front of our eyes right now, but we must not be complacent when it ends. We need to make sure the violence unleashed on our communities is never forgotten so it never happens again.

Join your community patrol group, and be involved in pushing for change across all levels of government. If you see federal immigration enforcement activity, document it.

Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares.

ICE WATCH

Federal immigration agents have continued to make detentions across California over the past week. An 18-year-old in San Diego was injured and threatened by federal immigration agents. ICE agents were involved in a traffic collision, where they crashed into a city bus in San Diego. Well-known community patroller Angelica Vargas was arrested by federal agents last weekend while documenting an ICE operation. A pregnant, 23-year-old U.S. Citizen was pepper-sprayed, made to lie on her stomach, then arrested by ICE agents during a protest in the Central Valley, captured on video footage. In El Cajon, a man was violently arrested—an ICE agent attempted to choke him. ICE violence has not stopped.

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