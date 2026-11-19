Walking up to the vacant Rite Aid parking lot on Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, you’ll see a blue tarp over a folding table adorned with a black table cover bearing two containers of corn kernels: one blue and one yellow, along with two coolers packed with tamales.

Above it all is a banner with the name that probably brought you here, one you have likely seen in your algorithm: True Blue Tamales.

The blue corn masa has a rich, grounded corn taste, a bit earthy, and not sweet like some might describe it. The fillings are rich and spicy but not so overpowering that someone with a spice aversion can’t partake. The queso con rajas is a favorite; the chiles are smoked, and that red salsa she adds balances it out with a nice kick and a bit of sweetness from the chile de árbol.

Chef Jasmine Ledesma uses two masas, both blue. One is made with olive oil, for vegetarians. The other gets a little organic lard.

"I'm a lard girl myself," Ledesma says. Her tamales are filled with chicken in red chile, chicken in green salsa, and rajas with queso fresco and Monterey Jack, sautéed with a little garlic and onion.

True Blue's stand in a vacant Rite Aid parking lot in Sherman Oaks. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

“Not just cheese and rajas,” Ledesma says. "It has to have something more to it."

The slow-cooked red salsa that goes in with the rajas is her grandmother's recipe using chiles, tomato, and onion, cooked down slowly to bring out their flavor. "

“It's a very simple recipe that was passed down from my grandma,” she says.

Co-owner Byron Gonzalez stands behind the fold-up table smiling as you approach.

"How can I help you?" he may ask. On most mornings, True Blue sells out before 10 a.m., and sometimes as early as 9.

When L.A. TACO visited in early November, the stand had only been open for three weeks.

Before establishing the stand, like so many of us trying to make rent and pay bills, Gonzalez had been DoorDashing for a year to bring in some extra money. The family's other small businesses, including his car detailing business, weren't doing well.

True Blue tamales. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

"It was kind of like an almost emergency situation," Gonzalez tells L.A. TACO, noting that he has two daughters to provide for.

One afternoon, he called his longtime partner, Jasmine.

"I was like, ‘I've been DoorDashing for a year trying to make extra money now. Like, this isn't getting us forward," he says. "It's barely getting us by."

That night, they decided to sell Ledesma’s blue corn tamales. The next morning, they bought the banner. They already had the tent, and Ledesma already had tables from her catering business, La Prieta Mexicana, where she was focused more on what she calls “Mexicatering.”

On True Blue’s first Saturday in business, the couple sold out in 20 minutes.

"I had to sit down and take a breather right by that tree over there,” Gonzalez says, pointing a couple of steps away from where they set up. “I had to process it. Thank God it's been going good.”

Gonzalez and Ledesma are parents and partners, both from L.A. They met in their late teens, through mutual friends, and have been together for 14 years. Their two daughters love seeing their mom in her happy place, cooking and dancing in the kitchen. Some mornings, if they haven’t sold out yet, the youngest tags along with Ledesma to visit her dad at the stand.

Like a lot of us here, they know the hustle. You try everything to pursue your passion, then find yourself doing even more just to provide some stability to your family.

Gonzalez says he knew Ledesma’s cooking deserved recognition. He saw that her passion and talent with tamales could be impactful, especially with the holidays coming up.

"She makes really good Mexican food," Gonzalez says. "Every once in a while, she would make blue corn tacos randomly. She would make blue corn tamales, and it was always an idea I had: that other people need to taste this. It almost felt a little selfish, just having the food to myself."

Gonzalez shared Ledesma’s cooking with his mom, who became a huge fan, and later, with his tías.

"I was like, ‘Maybe there's something behind this,’” he says.

Ledesma, also known as La Prieta Mexicana, is an Afro-Mexican cook. The look in Gonzalez’s eyes when he talked about her and her cooking told us everything we needed to know about her passion for the craft.

True Blue Tamales' blue corn masa and kernels. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

The first couple of days in the lot were slow for True Blue.

"I think people were a little intimidated," Gonzalez says. "Blue corn. Like, nobody knows what blue corn is really."

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Mexican restaurants and supermarkets in Los Angeles have served blue tortilla chips for decades, including green and red ones. But most of those are just for novelty and dyed blue with artificial food coloring.

For their tamales, the blue color comes from real blue corn. Ledesma tells L.A. TACO that she has a contact who sources Mexican-grown blue corn and nixtamalizes it for her tamales. However, we were not able to find the variety or region where it is grown.

The couple wanted a name that tells the story, especially for those wondering whether it is truly blue corn. “It's natural, like the masa; there's no dye, nothing,” Gonzalez says. Thus, True Blue was born.

Unfortunately, their quick social media success also attracted scammers. Fake TikTok pages have been combing True Blue's comments for anybody asking about preorders. They then message those customers a copied menu and ask for money. Some people paid, then showed up at the stand and asked where their order was.

Unfortunately, their quick social media success also attracted scammers. Fake TikTok pages have been combing True Blue's comments for anybody asking about preorders. They then message those customers a copied menu and ask for money. Some people paid, then showed up at the stand and asked where their order was.

"People scamming for tamales is really, really wild," Gonzalez says.

True Blue doesn't take preorders. It doesn't take payment online or over the phone, either. You simply pay at the table.

Neighbors have started stopping by for tamales after picking up their doughnuts from a nearby shop; they see the stand’s presence as a win. Sherman Oaks isn't necessarily a Latino neighborhood, and offering customers blue corn for the first time makes both Ledesma and Gonzalez feel they can reach a wider customer base.

LA PRIETA MEXICANA

The daughter of two Mexican parents, Ledesma grew up in El Monte. Her family's roots are in Michoacán and Querétaro. Her dad and grandmother loved being in the kitchen, and feeding the family was how they showed love.

"So I kind of watched them a lot," Ledesma tells L.A. TACO. "And I learned so much."

At age six, she decided to make eggs by herself and used sugar instead of salt. Her grandmother told her they were good, even though she vividly remembers the face her grandma made at them.

Before True Blue, there was La Prieta Mexicana, her catering business. She sold food as a street vendor for a while, which grew into her catering events. Ledesma mentions how stressful it was doing it alone, but takes pride in starting something that belonged to her no matter what.

The name Prieta Mexicana comes from her dad, who endearingly calls her Prieta, a Spanish nickname for someone with dark skin. (As an Afro-Salvadoran myself, I am very familiar; my dad calls me Prieta, too.)

Jasmine Ledesma, chef and co-owner of True Blue Tamales, prepares a tamal. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

"There's too many Jasmines in this world," Ledesma says. "It's not just a name. It's a meaning between me and my dad."

Her dad made sure she knew to wear the name with pride and not let anyone make her feel it wasn't acceptable. It can be difficult for people with darker skin to feel accepted in a community that is often colorist.

"It's not something ugly,” Ledesma says. “It's something beautiful! It's a good name describing who I am without taking away anything else. I wear it with my head high."

She's already passing the name down to her daughters, making sure to teach the younger ones in the family to stay close to their culture while exploring beyond it.

A close-up of True Blue Tamales' chicken in red chile and rajas con queso tamales. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

HER GRANDMOTHER'S MAÍZ NEGRO

Ledesma's dad used to drive the family to Mexico, spending three or four days on the road. They passed through Chihuahua and Mexico City, savoring the various regional foods along the way. At the end of the drive was Ledesma’s paternal grandmother in San Joaquín, Querétaro, making gorditas azules. Her grandma called the blue corn “maíz negro.”

While prepping tamales in our L.A. TACO kitchen, Ledesma tells us that she wanted to make something meaningful. "Something more to the root of the culture," she calls it. She spent a lot of time in the kitchen learning what to do with the blue corn masa in order "not to overpower it, not to steal from it, to give it life."

Ledesma familiarized herself with the kitchen while playing Mexican banda music on the speakers, filling the atmosphere with a vibe that was entirely her own.

Ledesma cares about what goes into the food she cooks for everyone, down to the health benefits of her ingredients. She even makes special batches for her father, who is dealing with a health condition but still wants to enjoy a tamal made with so much love.

When asked about her grandmother, who was always in the kitchen cooking for the whole family and always using lard, Ledesma leans on the countertop, her eyes glancing at the stove.

"I'm trying not to cry," she says. “She always smelled like lard."

Ledesma uses a 60-year-old pot with a small hole where you add the water. Her grandmother made tamales in it, then gave it to Ledesma’s dad, who held onto it when relatives fought him for it. Now it's Ledesma’s, and it's where she makes True Blue's tamales.

She calls her grandmother her guardian angel. "She leads me to where I need to go,” Ledesma says.

Ledesma says her purpose is to "give a story into food," passing the love her grandmother gave her to everyone who buys a tamal.

True Blue Tamales ~ 13351 Riverside Dr. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423