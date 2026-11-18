Is it part of The New York Times' business plan to periodically piss off Angeleños every time it covers Los Angeles?

That’s the question that we found ourselves wondering in our newsroom after reading Genevieve Ko’s latest 36 Hours travel column and itinerary last week. My first reaction when I opened the page, like many other people born and raised east of the L.A. River, was confusion to see The Broad's honeycomb exoskeleton in the featured image and banner behind the headline with the word “Eastside” in it.