As an L.A. local with a remote job, I’ve toted my laptop around to cafés, restaurants, libraries, museums, and anywhere else that would provide me enough Wi-Fi to huddle over the blue glow of my screen. Sure, I could work within the confines of the apartment I spend most of my salary to rent, but why stay inside when I could type very publicly, sipping on a $12 matcha latte and enjoying the ambiance of the Los Angeles daytime crowd? I love to do my corporate duty amidst people who have also avoided an office building nine-to-five, whatever their jobs may be.

Lately, I’ve been faced with an interesting conundrum. My boyfriend edits content that’s not fit for the 9 a.m. coffee shop crowd. Suddenly, our laptop-friendly needs are not the same. Not all coffee shops are created equal when it comes to privacy, discretion, and, most importantly, a seat backed up against the wall so you don’t traumatize other patrons.