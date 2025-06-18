On Sunday, Nate Rebolledo of Xibalba and SOS Booking, along with 5.7 Booking, Mosh For Youth and The Hood Santa, threw an emergency fundraiser hardcore show at Creator Tattoo Parlor in Pomona. More than 300 people attended to support and donate what they could, and together, they raised $10,000 that will go entirely to the 501(c)(3) Local Hearts Foundation. They will distribute the proceeds to families affected by the recent surge of ICE raids in Los Angeles.

SOS is a respected leader in L.A.'s underground hardcore community and recently raised more than $28,000 for families who lost their homes in Altadena as well.

“It’s crazy as Xibalba isn’t a fairly active band anymore but more often than not we use it as a platform to help when we can. Everyone from the band comes from a similar background and understanding. So when these things happen it’s hard to say no. If everyone does a little, we can do a lot.” Rebolledo tells L.A. TACO.

Nate Rebolledo of Xibalba. Photo by Photos by Oscar Rodriguez @bloomxphoto.

"We're in crisis mode," says Victor Campos, the Director of Mosh for Youth. "Immigrants build our communities, and they thrive with immigrants. If we look at who's being taken by the raids, it's hard-working Latinos. They're going to Home Depots, to swap meets, to places of business, and taking our people away. Families are left broken and shattered by these raids, so it's our responsibility as individuals with platforms to do something about it."

Rebolledo tells L.A. TACO that the show came together in three days. It also featured a surprise performance from Big Ass Truck. One of the tattoo artists, Brandon Detancourt, who works at the tattoo parlor, suggested their parking lot as a venue. It was a no-brainer for him.

"We all volunteered because the majority of us are Latinos, Mexican, Peruvian, Middle Eastern, Asian, and all our parents came here to provide a better life." He tells L.A. TACO. "

"My father crossed the border for a better life, taking the risks, which made him my hero, a great role model. When Nate called me about putting this together, I didn’t hesitate. We were pleased to have helped collect donations; seeing everyone come together to support the cause was truly inspiring. The hardcore scene has always been about looking out for each other, standing up for what we believe in."

Guitarist from Auditory Anguish. Photos by Oscar Rodriguez @bloomxphoto.

Rebolledo shares that the reason so many people in L.A.'s predominantly Latino hardcore scene consistently show up is that many understand what it means to be undocumented and hungry. "Whether it's receiving toys from local foundations or being hungry because your parents were working immigrants who couldn't get federal help, so they picked up food from a local food bank. Being able to have lived in those shoes, it's hard not to come together and give everything they've got, even if it's not much."



"In this community, we always come together, says Rafael de La Torre, the owner of Creator Tattoo Parlor.

Miguel Maldonado-Velasco, a photographer in L.A.'s hardcore scene, tells L.A. TACO that the show felt particularly cathartic.



"The show felt like a united anger. It was a way for people to release any pent-up frustration they may have had since the overwhelming ICE raids last week, whether it was those in the pit or those on the sidelines nodding and headbanging in unison. Nate instilled pride in our Latino heritage not just from Xibalba’s lyrical content, but by shutting out various countries, from Mexico to Guatemala."

Rebelledo confirms that no band gets paid and that they all do it out of their generosity. He says that he's been rejected by bigger bands that still ask for money, but he no longer gets upset about it. "As much as you want to be upset for not wanting to help or staying silent, it's hard to paint that picture if you haven't lived it. All we can do is what is in our control."

All the funds raised will provide groceries to families directly affected by raids, as well as those indirectly affected.

"We also know that there are families that have been skipping work, staying home because of the fear of being detained by ICE. They need help, too, so these funds are being allocated in that direction as well," says Campos.