Wednesday, October 1st. It’s day 118.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Southeast L.A. : A work truck full of tools and equipment was found abandoned by one of the 710 onramps yesterday, Tuesday, September 30th. A work truck full of tools and equipment was found abandoned by one of the 710 onramps yesterday, Tuesday, September 30th.

Jurupa Valley: On Mission Blvd. Several masked and armed agents were seen outside a home. No more information has been gathered at this time.

San Bernardino: On E Baseline Street and Bobbett Drive, 6:50 AM: One kidnapping. A jeep belonging to a man named Santos Quitanilla was found abandoned. He was on his way to work when his mother, on the phone, could hear the agents yelling at him to pull over. He never made it to work, and the family had been searching for him at the jails and hospitals. The family ultimately found his vehicle through an Instagram post. Other witnesses On E Baseline Street and Bobbett Drive, 6:50 AM:One kidnapping. A jeep belonging to a man named Santos Quitanilla was found abandoned. He was on his way to work when his mother, on the phone, could hear the agents yelling at him to pull over. He never made it to work, and the family had been searching for him at the jails and hospitals. The family ultimately found his vehicle through an Instagram post. Other witnesses captured pictures showing masked agents taking an individual from the vehicle.

Santa Paula: On Dartmouth Road, 7:09 AM: VcDefensa documented known ICE vehicles in this area. There were no kidnappings reported.

Ontario: King Taco on 406 N. Mountain Ave at 7:40 a.m. Two men were reportedly pulled over and taken from their vehicle. The report states they had a fourteen-year-old with them and were allowed to call someone to pick him up alongside the car.

Pacoima: At Hansen Dam Park, 11770 Foothill Blvd in Lake View Terrace, near Sylmar, 8:15 AM: Agents were seen outside a white car with no rear license plate.

Monrovia: on Mountain Avenue and E Evergreen Avenue, 9:20 AM: 6 kidnappings at the same location where Carlos Montoya was killed on the 210 Freeway. Home Depot on Mountain Avenue and E Evergreen Avenue, 9:20 AM: 6 kidnappings at the same location where Carlos Montoya was killed on the 210 Freeway.

Garden Grove: Harbor Town and Country strip mall, Harbor Boulevard and Garden Grove Boulevard, 9:30 AM: Agents were seen parked in their vehicles. When community members spotted them and began to approach, the agents left and started driving around.

Rancho Cucamonga: Home Depot. 11:45 AM: Four day laborers were arrested by local law enforcement after being called by security. They were later released.

Colton: On N 7th Street and W Olive Street, 12:50 PM: Masked agents were seen in the neighborhood, and a photo was taken of them walking back to their vehicle.

Carson: Home Depot on W Sepulveda and S Main Street, 1:30 PM: One person Home Depot on W Sepulveda and S Main Street, 1:30 PM: One person confirmed taken

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

ICE, Border Patrol Continue Work Under Shutdown “It doesn’t really affect us very much,” one senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told Ken Klippenstein this morning. Despite the government shutdown, over 90% of DHS employees — including nearly all ICE, Border Patrol, and TSA staff — are exempt and will continue working. While Secretary Kristi Noem claimed hundreds of thousands will go unpaid, most are either fully exempt or will work without pay until the shutdown ends.

Immigration officials outline plans to accept new DACA applicants Federal officials announced that they will reopen DACA to new applicants under a court order, although the Trump administration still retains discretion to alter the program. Applicants outside Texas may receive deportation protections and work permits, while those in Texas will only get deferrals without work authorization or be granted a lawful presence.



