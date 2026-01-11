Skip to Content
Meeting of Styles: A Year of Los Angeles Graffiti

Indiana Holmes shares his Top 15 Shots of 2025. Shoutout to the graff community and to everyone who participated in, and supported, this year’s Meeting of Styles.

7:47 PM PST on January 10, 2026

As the year comes to an end, another amazing Meeting of Styles comes to a close. 

“Meeting of Styles“ is a time of year where a collective of graffiti writers from all over Los Angeles, even some from other countries, display their talent and skill amongst peers. They leave behind their work to be seen by all contributors and local communities. 

But aside from that, there’s an artist who really stood out the most this year. From hitting street sides to rooftops, freeways and cuts (hidden areas) one can easily appreciate SINKOE and his commitment.

He is a well-rounded graffiti writer with an eye for choosing spots and executing letter placement that flows perfectly. In all honesty, his work speaks for itself. 

Since we are closing the year, I wanted to share my top 15 favorite shots of 2025 as a way of thanking the graff community.  

Thoughts and prayers to those who we lost this year.

Top 15 Shots of 2025

Indiana Holmes

https://www.instagram.com/_indianaholmes_/

Read More:

