Sunday Taquitos #10: Good Is Dead
…or will it? Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
Protestors Rally in Pershing Square Against ICE and the Donroe Doctrine
A coalition of activist and political groups brought people out to the streets to protest ICE and the Trump administration’s attacks on Venezuela. Many also paid tribute to Renee Nicole Good, killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, and Keith Porter, killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Northridge.
Meeting of Styles: A Year of Los Angeles Graffiti
Indiana Holmes shares his Top 15 Shots of 2025. Shoutout to the graff community and to everyone who participated in, and supported, this year’s Meeting of Styles.
Weekend Eats: Paneer Tacos, Hamburger Handrolls, and Orange Chicken Fries Are Here To Test Your New Year’s Resolutions
Meanwhile, over 30 of L.A.'s best pizzerias are uniting to bake and deliver free pizza pies on Wednesday.
DAILY MEMO: Numerous Sightings of ICE and Border Patrol In Pomona and San Bernardino County in the Last 48 Hours
There were 10 confirmed sightings of federal agents in Pomona on Thursday. Agents also snatched someone near Hollywood High School on Wednesday.
‘It’s Colonizing All Over Again:’ Chefs and Tortilleros React to California’s Fortified Tortilla Mandate
A new California law, penned by a Fresno assemblyman, mandates folic acid in corn tortillas to curb birth defects in Latina women—rattling L.A.'s taco universe. Tortilla makers in California, who have followed the same 12,000 year-old recipe, now must add a synthetic vitamin... but not all are complying.
Pasadena Community Job Center Director Speaks Out About Arrest While Observing Federal Immigration Activity
“They didn’t stop the ICE agent, but they stopped me,” said Jose Madera, who followed a vehicle driven wrecklessly by ICE agents, who continue to roam freely nationwide, even after killing 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier today.