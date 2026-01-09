Skip to Content
ICE

DAILY MEMO: Numerous Sightings of ICE and Border Patrol In Pomona and San Bernardino County in the Last 48 Hours

There were 10 confirmed sightings of federal agents in Pomona on Thursday. Agents also snatched someone near Hollywood High School on Wednesday.

6:01 PM PST on January 8, 2026

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.

Thursday. January 8th. It’s day 216.

TODAY’S RAIDS

[Wednesday. January 7th.]

[Thursday. January 8th.]

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Read More:

