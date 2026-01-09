Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.
Thursday. January 8th. It’s day 216.
TODAY’S RAIDS
[Wednesday. January 7th.]
- Montclair: On Canoga St and Helena Ave, between 5:50 a.m. and 6:08 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping an individual from their vehicle in the early morning.
- San Bernardino: On W Rialto Ave and S Mt Vernon, around 6:35 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area kidnapping one person.
- Ontario: On S Campus Ave and E Philadelphia St, around 7:40 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that at least one person was taken.
- San Bernardino: At the ISAP office on 255 N D St, around 9:15 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. No confirmed kidnappings were reported at this time.
- Chino: On Yorba Ave and Riverside Dr near a pizza shop, around 10:50 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken at the intersection.
- Santa Barbara: Known ICE vehicles were seen scouting around the city, including areas like Milpas and Eastside.
- Pasadena: At a CVS parking lot on Lake Ave and Mountain St, around 8:00 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen parked towards the end of the lot.
- Los Angeles: On 6580 Lexington Ave, around 12:20 p.m. Masked federal agents were seen in a parking lot.
- Hollywood: Near Hollywood High School on Highland and Sunset, around 11:08 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were seen kidnapping someone near the school.
- Los Angeles: On Cherokee and Melrose, between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping someone at the intersection.
- Los Angeles: On Pico and Normandie, around 1:32 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.
- Los Angeles: On Pico and Redondo: Border Patrol agents were seen forcibly grabbing a landscaper after stepping onto the property and taking him away.
- Nichols Canyon: A report of a gardener being kidnapped was submitted. No further information was provided besides a photo of a vehicle known as Border Patrol from Terminal Island.
- Linda Vista: At the Linda Liquor on 6950 Linda Vista Rd, around 9:43 a.m. ICE agents were seen forcing a man into their vehicle in the parking lot of the liquor store.
[Thursday. January 8th.]
- Oxnard: In the La Colonia neighborhood, around 5:37 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken. The vehicles were later seen returning to the ICE field office in Camarillo.
- Linda Vista: Behind a Thai Massage Parlor around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the back of the lot. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Santa Ana: On 17th and Parton, around 8:35 a.m. ICE agents from the Santa Ana ICE Field Office kidnapped two men at the intersection.
- Anaheim: On 2600 E Miraloma Way, around 8:58 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed with L.A. TACO that masked agents kidnapped a woman across the street from the resource center.
- Pomona: At the Home Depot on 2707 S Towne Ave, around 9:50 a.m Border Patrol agents from San Pedro’s Terminal Island entered the city and were seen kidnapping one man from the parking lot.
- Pomona: At the Ranch Market on 604 W Mission Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were recorded after having apprehended a man and forcing him into their vehicle.
- Alhambra: On Granada Ave and Cynthia St, around 10:00 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed that HSI agents kidnapped one person.
- Cathedral City: Near the Cardenas Market on Date Palm Dr and Ramon Rd, around 10:20 a.m. Marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving around the supermarket.
- Pomona: At the WinCo Foods on 90 Vio Rancho Rd, around 10:23 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the parking lot. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Pomona: On Grand Ave between East End and Pipeline Ave, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone from the parking lot of an apartment complex.
- Pomona: At an apartment complex on Pasadena St and Karesh Ave, around 11:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents entered the parking lot of an apartment complex. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Pomona: On Garey Ave and Grand Ave, around 11:18 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen chasing a man from a panaderia parking lot, apprehending him and taking the man to their vehicle.
- Pomona: On Pasadena St and Abbey Ln, around 11:41 a.m. Photos show two Border Patrol agents walking around a neighborhood.
- Pomona: At the 99 Cent Store on Phillips Blvd and Garey Ave, around 11:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone from the parking lot of the store.
- San Diego: On 5251 San Bernardo Terrace, around 10:50 a.m. An ICE agent was seen scouting in the area.
- Pomona: On Grand Ave and Palomares St, around 10:55 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a fruit vendor.
- Pomona: On East End and Walnut Ave, around 1:15 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a flower vendor. They were also seen questioning citizens about their status.
- Riverside: Near the Home Depot on Madison St, around 6:35 a.m. Rapid responders spoke with a woman who stated ICE agents pulled her over to question her status and was soon let go.
- Bell: On Gage Ave and Atlantic Ave, around 10:40 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed that a flower vendor was kidnapped.
- Maywood: On Randolph St and Pine Ave, around 11:00 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that federal agents kidnapped a community member.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Star Tribune identifies ICE agent who fatally shot woman in Minneapolis
- Minnesota and federal officials are no longer cooperating on ICE shooting investigation
- Honduran National Dies in ICE Custody in Houston Hospital Amid Medical Complications and Detention Scrutiny
- US Border agents shoot, wound two people in Portland, city officials say
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.