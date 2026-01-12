Over a thousand people rallied in Pershing Square yesterday and marched through the streets of DTLA to protest ICE’s reign of terror. It was one of many demonstrations in Los Angeles and in the country, days after ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Renee Nicole Good in her vehicle.

The protest was organized by a coalition of local and national activist and political groups. Protestors also demonstrated against the Trump administration’s Donroe Doctrine and its attacks on Venezuela.

Protestors marched through the streets with one group of people heading to Little Tokyo and another to the Metropolitan Detention Center. LAPD reported six arrests total. Legal observer Di Barbadillo was briefly detained but was released after Sergeant Gordon Helper intervened.

Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march to Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march to Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Anti-ICE protesters march to Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

A protester stands in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Protesters face off against LAPD in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

LAPD officers arrest a protester in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Graffiti commemorating Renee Nicole Good in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

LAPD officers arrest a protester in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

LAPD officers arrest a protester in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco