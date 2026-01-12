Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Protests

Protestors Rally in Pershing Square Against ICE and the Donroe Doctrine

A coalition of activist and political groups brought people out to the streets to protest ICE and the Trump administration’s attacks on Venezuela. Many also paid tribute to Renee Nicole Good, killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, and Keith Porter, killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Northridge.

4:55 PM PST on January 11, 2026

Protesters face off against LAPD in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26.

|Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Over a thousand people rallied in Pershing Square yesterday and marched through the streets of DTLA to protest ICE’s reign of terror. It was one of many demonstrations in Los Angeles and in the country, days after ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Renee Nicole Good in her vehicle.

The protest was organized by a coalition of local and national activist and political groups. Protestors also demonstrated against the Trump administration’s Donroe Doctrine and its attacks on Venezuela.

Protestors marched through the streets with one group of people heading to Little Tokyo and another to the Metropolitan Detention Center. LAPD reported six arrests total. Legal observer Di Barbadillo was briefly detained but was released after Sergeant Gordon Helper intervened.

Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters gather at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26.Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march to Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march to Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Anti-ICE protesters march to Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26.Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
A protester stands in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Protesters face off against LAPD in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
LAPD officers arrest a protester in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
Graffiti commemorating Renee Nicole Good in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
LAPD officers arrest a protester in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
LAPD officers arrest a protester in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco
LAPD officers release a legal observer after falsely detaining her in front of Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles on 1/10/26. Photo by J.W. Hendricks for L.A. Taco

Share the taco:

Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander@afroxander.bsky.social

A.k.a. Afroxander; Weekend Editor at L.A. Taco and a lecturer at San Diego State University. He has covered arts, culture, history, politics, and sports with an emphasis on Latin America and its U.S. diaspora for over two decades.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Comix

Sunday Taquitos #10: Good Is Dead

…or will it? Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

January 11, 2026
Featured

Meeting of Styles: A Year of Los Angeles Graffiti

Indiana Holmes shares his Top 15 Shots of 2025. Shoutout to the graff community and to everyone who participated in, and supported, this year’s Meeting of Styles.

January 10, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Food

Weekend Eats: Paneer Tacos, Hamburger Handrolls, and Orange Chicken Fries Are Here To Test Your New Year’s Resolutions

Meanwhile, over 30 of L.A.'s best pizzerias are uniting to bake and deliver free pizza pies on Wednesday.

January 9, 2026
ICE

DAILY MEMO: Numerous Sightings of ICE and Border Patrol In Pomona and San Bernardino County in the Last 48 Hours

There were 10 confirmed sightings of federal agents in Pomona on Thursday. Agents also snatched someone near Hollywood High School on Wednesday.

January 8, 2026
Food

‘It’s Colonizing All Over Again:’ Chefs and Tortilleros React to California’s Fortified Tortilla Mandate

A new California law, penned by a Fresno assemblyman, mandates folic acid in corn tortillas to curb birth defects in Latina women—rattling L.A.'s taco universe. Tortilla makers in California, who have followed the same 12,000 year-old recipe, now must add a synthetic vitamin... but not all are complying.

January 8, 2026
ICE

Pasadena Community Job Center Director Speaks Out About Arrest While Observing Federal Immigration Activity

“They didn’t stop the ICE agent, but they stopped me,” said Jose Madera, who followed a vehicle driven wrecklessly by ICE agents, who continue to roam freely nationwide, even after killing 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier today.

January 7, 2026
See all posts