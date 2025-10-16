Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s Wednesday. October 15th. It’s day 133.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Encinitas: At the corner of Quail Gardens and Encinitas Blvd, around 7:45 a.m. Several ICE agents were seen driving and chasing after various people on foot near the San Dieguito Union School District. They kidnapped a total of five people, two U.S. citizens, two parents who were on their daily commute after leaving their daughter at school, and one who was chased into an apartment complex, who was tased and dragged.
- Encinitas: In the same area of Quail Gardens and Encinitas Blvd, at an apartment complex, around 7:50 a.m. ICE chased a man from the Encinitas incident mentioned above into an apartment complex. The agent repeatedly tased the man on a stairway while grabbing and dragging him down. Another agent is seen walking up to them to continue to apprehend the male, who states that he is sick. One of the agents responded, stating that the man just wants to fight. The man responds, “It is you guys who want to fight.”
- L.A. TACO spoke with a local rapid responder who reported that Julian Charter School Mountain Oaks, within a block of where all this happened, confirmed agents came in this morning and said they’d be back in the afternoon. School gets out at 2 pm.
- “The person I spoke with at the front desk said ICE was staging in their parking lot this morning and left when told it was a school site. I asked if they were concerned that they would return, and they said no.”
- The rapid responder added that community patrols were present when the kids got out of school, and there were no reported ICE sightings at that time.
- L.A. TACO spoke with a local rapid responder who reported that Julian Charter School Mountain Oaks, within a block of where all this happened, confirmed agents came in this morning and said they’d be back in the afternoon. School gets out at 2 pm.
- Fontana: At the Bel Air Swap Meet on Valley Blvd and Alder Ave, around 11:00 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents attempting to force a woman out of the backseat of a vehicle in the presence of a young lady and an infant. An agent, in Spanish, tells her that she is hurting the baby by not cooperating. The woman constantly demands that they explain why they’re taking her, but they don’t explain anything. The woman then asks them to show a warrant, and they respond that they have already shown it to the driver. The driver states that what they showed her was not an official order for her arrest. They eventually force the woman out and kidnap her.
- North Hollywood: In front of Arminta Elementary School on Strathern St and Goll Ave, around 10:00 a.m. Witnesses stated that a man was taken from his work vehicle in North Hollywood. ICE took his vehicle and parked it across from Arminta Elementary.
- Chino: At the Arco Gas Station on Benson and Riverside, around 6:00 a.m. Approximately six Border Patrol agents are seen surrounding a man at a gas pump. He was confirmed taken.
- Pomona: At 1443 E Grand Ave, around 7:15 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of a person. No further info was provided.
- San Bernardino: At the Home Depot on 21st and Lincoln, around 9:30 a.m.ICE chased day laborers all around the block and kidnapped 10 of them. During the raid, six agents confronted a community watch member and violently detained her. Witnesses stated that at some point, they had their knee on her neck as she was on the ground. She has since been released.
- San Bernardino: In the parking lot of a Mike’s Burgers on Highland and Lincoln, around 10:05 a.m. Community watch teams saw agents using the burger shop's parking lot to park several of their vehicles.
- San Bernar dino: By the Wells Fargo on N Arrowhead and W Third St, around 10:14 a.m. Community watch teams stated that agents were seen scouting and looking for people to take. They eventually kidnapped one individual. This was on the same block as the Mexican consulate, Disability Insurance Office, and Superior Court of California.
- Riverside: At the Home Depot on Indiana Ave and Madison St, around 11:12 a.m. Several ICE agents were seen all over the parking lot. One male was confirmed kidnapped.
- La Puente: At a residential area on Ballisa Ave and E Maplegrove St, around 1:45 p.m. A ring camera captured unmarked vehicles with several agents in the area. It is unknown if anyone was taken.
- Temecula: On the 15 freeway, around 5:30 p.m. Video footage shows a man in an orange shirt being pulled over. We are unsure if the man was taken.
- Huntington Beach: Behind the Target on Garfield Ave and Beach Blvd, several community watch teams witnessed an ICE scout in the parking lot who then began driving towards a Huntington Beach Home Depot on Garfield Ave and Magnolia St. There were no day laborers at the Home Depot, and no one was taken.
- San Diego: In a residential neighborhood in Mountain View on Franklin and 40th, around 9:30 a.m. Union Del Barrio confirmed the presence of an ICE agent scouting outside someone’s home. Community watch members soon pressured them out.
- Somis: At the Somis Ranch Apartments on Somis Rd and Las Posas Rd, around 10:00 a.m. A neighbor in the area noticed the known ICE vehicle and pressured them to leave the premises. A Community watch team member responded to the sighting and arrived on time to watch the vehicle drive back to their office in Camarillo.
- Santa Maria: At a Santa Maria Courthouse on S Miller St and E Cook St, around 8:45 a.m. Community watch teams confronted an ICE vehicle —a black Ford with a sun visor and no front plate —parked and hidden in the back of the lot. A community member walked up to the vehicle to check the back license plate and then approached the window to ask the agent a question. The agent opened his door in an attempt to hit the older man. No kidnappings are confirmed at this time.
AT L.A. TACO
- Feds Detain a Wilmington Tea House’s Employee Taking Out The Trash
- Federal agents detained a beloved Hojas Tea House employee of 12 years, Eloy Marin, while he was on the clock. “ He's one of the men that you wanna have in your family,” says coworker Guadalupe Oruza. “ That's why it's, it's been very difficult for everybody in the community because we know him the way he is.”
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Tatiana Martinez, the TikTok influencer who was violently arrested in Downtown, dragged out of her car, where the tow truck driver took the ICE vehicle, is back in Colombia. Says she was moved around to three different detention centers before being deported. This could be a huge story developing now. She is outing a person she alleged reported her to ICE.
- ICE arrests in Fresno area surge amid Trump crackdown. Here’s where they’re happening
- ICE arrested an estimated 1,156 individuals in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties between January to the end of July. During the same time period in 2024, ICE made 733 arrests in the six-county region. While many of these cases are pending, at least 516 individuals have already been deported. Most of these arrests took place in the Fresno and Bakersfield areas, where ICE has sub-field offices.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information.