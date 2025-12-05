Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Drink

No Sign, No Menu, and Alcohol-Free: Inside Downtown L.A.’s Hidden Tea Speakeasy

This tea bar quietly opened in May this year, quietly carving out a hidden third space for the tea-obsessed and the sober-curious alike.

2:16 PM PST on December 5, 2025

a man and woman, a couple, pose together from behind their tea stand

Co-owners Severin Sauliere and Natalie Tran smile warmly, holding up a heart to celebrate both their love for each other and the community they’ve built at Bu Tea Den.

This story was written in collaboration with L.A. TACO’s Media Lab class at USC, an incubator for emerging journalists aimed at forging a new path for the future of journalism. Keep a look out for our ongoing series of stories from L.A. TACO Media Lab students.

You won’t find it on Google Maps. There’s no glowing sign pointing the way, no crowd spilling onto the sidewalk, cocktails in hand. On a quiet stretch of Downtown L.A., behind an unmarked warehouse door, a low hum of conversation rises over the bubbling of boiling water.

Inside, people are blissfully buzzed—not on booze, but on tea, with varieties strong enough to lift your mood, hangover-free. Soft lantern light dances across the concrete walls, drawing you into Bu Tea Den, which opened its doors in May 2025, quietly carving out a hidden third space for the city’s tea lovers and the sober-curious alike.

It’s not a bar and it’s not your standard teahouse. Visitors RSVP online and follow secret directions into the speakeasy, making a deliberate choice to be here and be present. 

a shot of a building exterior
The unassuming, unmarked warehouse exterior of Bu Tea Den disguises the speakeasy inside. Photo by Kate Stuzin.

“I think the concept of third spaces, as someone that doesn't drink, is just fantastic, and I love that it's become a more of a focus recently,” customer Ingrid Liu said. “People are really talking about it. Rather than hanging out at a bar, having something like this.”

a woman hosting a tea bar speaks with her customers
Natalie Tran serves tea to customers Jonathan Walton and Ingrid Liu, guiding them through her “lazy gong fu” ceremony. Photo by Kate Stuzin.

There’s no giant menu board, no cashier, and no laptops. Instead, guests trade the keyboard clatter of work-culture cafés for the vintage buttons of the Automated Fortune Telling Machines, or AFTMSs for short. Husband and wife Severin Sauliere and Natalie Tran built this space out of a desire to fuse tea, art, and tech.

“This installation started as something we brought to festivals, where people were doing all kinds of things, maybe even tons of drugs.” Sauliere said. “We wanted a place where people could really sit with it. The moment to combine tea and the installation came to us last January during ‘Dry January.’ We had just rediscovered tea in Portland and learned about gong fu style brewing. The installation is more like spiritual light, and the tea would allow people to sit down and kind of steep in this kind of different view of themselves.”

That installation he speaks of is called the Paisley ID. Guests begin by answering reflective questions about their energy and priorities, and the AFTM spits out a fortune receipt and generates a colorful Paisley, a digital portrait of the visitor’s energy, on a large screen at the center of the tea den, in what Sauliere calls an “aquarium.”

“The aquarium, all of the Paisleys, they interact with each other, and they swim,” Sauliere said. “This is kind of a reflection of how we meet people, how we hang out with people, and whether we stay with them, or not. “I will conquer the world at one point and Zoltar is my nemesis. Through my machines, I will take over Zoltar and replace him.”

a shot of a machine resembling an ATM
The Automated Fortune Telling Machine creates each guest’s Paisley ID, displayed on the Den’s interactive “aquarium” board. Photo by Kate Stuzin.

Tran curates the tea and snack selections with the same intentionality. To honor the Mid-Autumn Festival, she paired mooncakes with jasmine green tea, one of her favorites, and lotus green tea, which is popular in Vietnam. Each quarter, the offerings rotate, spotlighting teas that reflect her Chinese-Vietnamese heritage.

“Having Bu Tea Den is an avenue for me to tell my story, connect with my mom,” Tran said. “We had a dysfunctional family growing up, so I kind of pushed myself away. Now I'm coming back to that and getting more in touch with my roots.”

Tran created her own “lazy gong fu” style ceremony for Bu Tea Den, adapting traditional Chinese brewing methods into an approachable, simplified ritual.  She weighs out five grams of loose leaf tea and gives it a 10-second rinse to awaken the leaves. 

From there, the tea is brewed through multiple short steeps, each lasting around 10 seconds and gradually increasing in duration. Depending on the tea, the ceremony can stretch across five to eight infusions over the course of an hour and a half, encouraging guests to slow down and savor the evolving flavors with each pour.

a Lucky Cat is on display in front of polaroids of people
Loose-leaf tea sits in front of a wall of Polaroid portraits, featuring everyone who has taken their Paisley ID test at Bu Tea Den. Photo by Kate Stuzin.

“I feel like I'm always trying to go, go, go,” customer Jonathan Walton said. “Being able to come in, relax, chill, drink tea, talk, eat snacks. I think that was real cool to do.”

For visitors, Bu Tea Den isn’t just about tea or their fortune — it’s about slowing down in a city that rarely does.

As of 2024, 160 million people in the U.S. (nearly half the population) drink tea daily, and Peter Goggi, president of the Tea Association of the USA, says that number is expected to climb even higher in the coming years.

“Tea houses are going to be one of the stepping stones for bringing more and more people into the tea category,” Goggi said. “It's a friendly way for people to introduce their friends into tea, and it's also a way for the social aspect to take over. This is especially true for millennials and Gen Z, so many are turning to tea as a substitute for alcohol.”

two customers chat while sitting
Customers Corey Ito and Kayla Yoo share a laugh over Black Gold Bi Luo Chun tea and furikake snack mix. Photo by Kate Stuzin.

For Sauliere and Tran, the growing interest in tea created an opportunity to carve out their own niche. Finding the San Francisco scene limiting, they moved to Los Angeles, and embraced the city’s slasher culture. The pair still have full-time tech jobs and run Bu Tea Den, Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, as a passion project rather than a source of income.

“We’ve learned that it takes constant, open communication to make this work,” Tran said. “When we’re not in alignment, things feel off, but when we are in sync, everything flows. Since we decided not to have a baby, Paisley ID is his baby, and so now we have my first baby, his second baby, which is Bu Tea Den. Now we share this project together, and it gives us both a sense of purpose.”

And their project is growing, one tea-laden RSVP at a time. Bu Tea Den has expanded its hub for community and creativity through a series of thoughtfully curated events, such as Friday Happy Hour 2-for-1 specials and afternoon Mahjong gatherings

Looking ahead, Sauliere and Tran plan to host projection mapping, sound baths, and other immersive experiences. All upcoming events will be listed on Bu Tea Den’s Instagram and website.

Address revealed after booking.

Share the taco:

Kate Stuzin

Kate Stuzin is a senior at USC majoring in journalism with a minor in law and social justice, currently serving as an assignment desk intern at ABC7 Los Angeles. She creates reels on Instagram @bykatestuzin and reports for Annenberg TV News, covering stories across campus and the greater LA community.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol In Disguise Try to Hire Day Laborers to Kidnap Them

Border Patrol raided five Home Depots, chased a man into a bus, and a flower vendor into a gas station, who were among at least 13 people kidnapped around the Southland, with most of the focus in Orange County today.

December 5, 2025
Baldwin Park

CBP Briefly Detains U.S. Citizen While at His Construction Job in Baldwin Park

"They told me that they dropped me back off, but no, they just dropped me off somewhere random,” the man explains, after being interrogated inside of a vehicle.

December 5, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Food

Weekend Eats: Free Bison Barbacoa ‘Tacos For Toys’ At Evil Cooks

Meanwhile, one of L.A.'s best Thai spot comes west, a Swahili food business arises in South L.A., and a chocolate vending machine graces West Hollywood.

December 5, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: Over 20 Kidnapped by ICE and CBP, Including Another U.S. Citizen, Amid Escalating Southern California Raids

More than 30 people were confirmed to have been detained in the last couple of days, including 3 U.S. citizens.

December 4, 2025
News

Border Patrol Detains Three at La Puente Chilaquiles Stand Before Seizing Its Cash Box

A screaming woman in an apron was seen running from the stand into the safety of a nearby firetruck, while the stand's other employees weren't so lucky.

December 4, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: Feds Detain U.S. Citizens and Take Street Vendor’s Cash Box

Federal immigration raids are escalating in intensity, with more people being profiled and taken without due process.

December 3, 2025
See all posts