Sunday Taquitos #5: Out Of Business
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol In Disguise Try to Hire Day Laborers to Kidnap Them
Border Patrol raided five Home Depots, chased a man into a bus, and a flower vendor into a gas station, who were among at least 13 people kidnapped around the Southland, with most of the focus in Orange County today.
No Sign, No Menu, and Alcohol-Free: Inside Downtown L.A.’s Hidden Tea Speakeasy
This tea bar quietly opened in May this year, quietly carving out a hidden third space for the tea-obsessed and the sober-curious alike.
CBP Briefly Detains U.S. Citizen While at His Construction Job in Baldwin Park
"They told me that they dropped me back off, but no, they just dropped me off somewhere random,” the man explains, after being interrogated inside of a vehicle.
Weekend Eats: Free Bison Barbacoa ‘Tacos For Toys’ At Evil Cooks
Meanwhile, one of L.A.'s best Thai spot comes west, a Swahili food business arises in South L.A., and a chocolate vending machine graces West Hollywood.
Daily Memo: Over 20 Kidnapped by ICE and CBP, Including Another U.S. Citizen, Amid Escalating Southern California Raids
More than 30 people were confirmed to have been detained in the last couple of days, including 3 U.S. citizens.
Border Patrol Detains Three at La Puente Chilaquiles Stand Before Seizing Its Cash Box
A screaming woman in an apron was seen running from the stand into the safety of a nearby firetruck, while the stand's other employees weren't so lucky.