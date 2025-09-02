Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

Feds Use TikTok To Arrest Man Accused Of Towing Federal Vehicle During Immigration Arrest

Nunez is accused of towing the federal vehicle during the August 15 arrest of Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a TikToker who had been documenting immigration raids in Los Angeles. He faces 10 years in federal prison.

4:34 PM PDT on September 2, 2025

A federal agent walking towards two cars, as seen from behind

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Bobby Nunez was arrested and charged with “stealing government property” after allegedly towing a federal police vehicle while agents attempted to arrest a TikTok influencer suspected of being in the country illegally. 

Nunez is accused of towing the federal vehicle during the August 15 arrest of Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a 23-year-old, well-known TikToker who had been documenting immigration raids across Southern California.

On the morning of August 15, federal police used two vehicles to box Martinez’s Tesla in at the exit to the Da Vinci Apartment complex’s parking structure near Fremont Street on the northern border of Downtown Los Angeles.

Video footage from the arrest posted on social media shows masked agents pulling Martinez out of the passenger side of the Tesla by her feet and arms while she screams.

In another video clip, an agent is seen pinning Martinez down to the ground with their leg.

While agents attempted to arrest Martinez, Nunez allegedly “began pressing the passenger side door of Martinez’s vehicle on a federal agent," according to a sworn affidavit filed with a federal criminal complaint.

While attempting to arrest Martinez, federal agents reportedly identified themselves to Nunez as police conducting immigration enforcement. They told him not to interfere with what they were doing, according to the affidavit.

“Police, get back. You’re going to get arrested,” an agent reportedly told Nunez.

Later, when another man that federal prosecutors have identified as "H.C." approached Martinez’s vehicle, Nunez allegedly jumped into his tow truck and towed one of the government vehicles that was being used to box in Martinez’s Tesla.

While an agent chased after Nunez, he laughed at them and recorded the agent with his cell phone, as he drove towards Temple Street with the vehicle's keys and a firearm located in a safe still in the car, prosecutors allege.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) used TikTok videos and social media posts to track down Nunez and confirm his identity, according to the complaint.

A day after the incident, HSI agents located a tow truck that looked like the tow truck from the day before, parked in the Da Vinci Apartment complex parking garage with no license plates and a card covering the truck’s vehicle identification number (VIN). The truck had a sign on the rear driver's side panel reading: “ITRA Towing,” a business located in the city. 

Using DMV records, a California Secretary of State business database, and “law enforcement records,” agents connected the truck and towing company to Nunez, and Nunez to an “associated address at the Da Vinci Apartments.”

“How it started vs. How it’s going,” acting U.S. Attorney Bill Assayli wrote on X after Nunez’s arrest was announced.

“ARRESTED: Bobby Nunez is now under arrest for brazenly towing an ICE vehicle. He is charged with theft of government property,” the 39-year-old Trump appointee continued. “Apparently, he thought it would be funny to interfere with our immigration enforcement operations. Now he can laugh behind bars while he faces justice.”

Nunez faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Share the taco:

Lexis-Olivier Ray
@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Hundreds of New Agents Arrive in L.A. as Chief Bovino Prepares to Take “This Show” to Another City

ICE raids resumed on September 1st and 2nd across Southern California, with confirmed abductions at multiple Home Depots and car washes, including at least two people in Long Beach, four in Temple City, three in Newport, five in Arcadia, and others in San Bernardino and Paramount. Meanwhile, ICE announced reinforcements in Los Angeles and teased expanding raids to other cities, while new reports revealed their use of Israeli spyware, protests against DHS violence, and a federal judge’s ruling blocking the Trump administration from deploying soldiers in immigration enforcement across California.

September 2, 2025
Film

With Film Production Down, Is the Sun Setting on the Hollywood Dream?

In the past five years, the whirlwind effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2008 and 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes, the advent of AI, and productions filming outside of California and the greater U.S. have meant that the glamorous “Hollywood” industry has become more of an ideal rather than a physical setting.

September 2, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Opinion

Opinion: Trump Doesn’t Want to Stop Fentanyl—He Wants Mexican Slave Labor

Like in the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the story being sold is terrorism and security, but the machinery being built points to something deeper: keeping Mexico in its place. Washington is not afraid of fentanyl. It is afraid of a Mexico that builds its own economy, reforms its own judiciary, and refuses to play second fiddle.

September 2, 2025
San Bernardino

Update: San Bernardino Man Shot at by Federal Agents in Early August Now in Custody

Francisco Longoria is in custody weeks after fleeing an arrest from then-unidentified and armed assailants who smashed the windows of his vehicle before shooting at him.

August 30, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Takes More Than 12 From Studio City Car Wash, The Most In A Single Raid

ICE agents conducted multiple raids across Southern California, taking at least 28 people from car washes, Home Depots, a warehouse, and near a courthouse, while rapid responders in North Hollywood helped many escape by blowing whistles to alert the community. In other news, a Reseda teen was secretly transferred to Arizona, reports surfaced of brutal beatings inside Alligator Alcatraz detention, and the NYT profiled Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, who may expand his aggressive Los Angeles raid tactics nationwide.

August 29, 2025
Food

Weekend Eats: Barbacoa French Dips, Oysters Al Pastor, and Tire Shop Taqueria In Hollywood

Plus, a tacos and wine pop-up in Boyle Heights to raise funds for a pioneering Mexican chef in L.A. fighting cancer.

August 29, 2025
See all posts