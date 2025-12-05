Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Thursday. December 4th. It’s day 181.
In the last two days, Federal immigration agents almost broke their previous two-day record set on November 12th and 13th, when we documented over 50 raids where more than 50 people were taken. Yesterday and today, we documented just shy of 50 incidents, including raids, scoutings, and sightings.
More than 30 people were confirmed to have been detained in the last couple of days, including 3 U.S. citizens. Considering that back on November 13th, 15 of those taken were from a single raid in Santa Maria that also included a pregnant woman and a baby, then ICE and Border Patrol got close to another record-setting two days, if not for community watch and responders, everyday citizens like yourselves watching and listening, on the frontlines donating their time, gas, and risking themselves to alert and protect you and your neighbors. They are the real heroes working tirelessly out there.
Yesterday, December 3rd, Border Patrol focused their attention on West Covina, Baldwin Park, and La Puente, detaining 2 U.S. Citizens in the process, one at the Fontana courthouse, who had just recently become a naturalized citizen and was appearing in court to clear up a misunderstanding with his social security. The other, a construction worker, was at work. He was later released in a neighborhood he was unfamiliar with. We’ll have that full story up soon on L.A. Taco.
They took street vendors as well, including three from the Don Chilaquiles stand, and came back for their cash box in the process. We have the full story on Lataco.com.
Meanwhile, ICE again was in Lynwood, Chinatown, Fillmore, and Simi Valley. Down in San Diego, there’s been an increase in activity as well, but many potential raids were thwarted by community members pressuring agents out of their neighborhoods.
Today, the same strategy again, ICE raided through Chino, Montclair, Simi Valley, Pomona, and Ontario, while Border Patrol swarmed Hawthorne, Lawndale, Gardena, and Carson. Again, there was a significant presence in the San Diego area.
Lastly, I recommend you watch the video by Sandra of the Orange County Rapid Response Network, noting that USCIS has been notifying ICE of individuals scheduled for interviews when they arrive, allowing ICE to exercise discretion when showing up. This applies to San Diego as well. We are unsure of the total number of these kidnappings that have occurred in private, but they include folks with green card hearings and asylum hearings.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Chino: Between Benson, C St and Riverside, around 5:55 a.m. ICE agents were seen in a residential area where they kidnapped three people.
- Montclair: On Holt and Central, around 6:34 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that one person was kidnapped at this intersection.
- Montclair: On Mission, Monte Vista and Fremont, around 7:05 a.m. ICE agents pulled over a truck and questioned an individual, they were ultimately let go.
- Simi Valley: On Haven and Royal, around 7:05 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the neighborhood. Community watch teams alerted the community, and the ICE agent left.
- Simi Valley: Early this morning on Cochran and Caldwell. Community watch teams verified that one person was kidnapped.
- Pomona: At La Caridad Market on 11288 Pipeline, around 7:20 a.m. ICE and HSI agents stopped two people outside the market. They ultimately kidnapped one person.
- Pomona: On East End and Grand, around 7:35 a.m. Near the La Caridad Market, ICE agents stopped a work truck. We are uncertain if the driver was kidnapped.
- Pomona: On Holt and Loranne, around 8:03 a.m. ICE agents pulled over a work truck and kidnapped two people.
- Ontario: On Euclid between Mission and Phillips, around 9:28 a.m. ICE agents were seen on foot outside their vehicles in this residential area. We are unsure if anyone was taken from here.
- Ontario: At the 7/11 on Vineyard and Riverside, around 9:58 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that two people were taken outside of the mart.
- Ontario: In front of a Starbucks on Vineyard and Walnut, around 10:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot.
- Pomona: On S Reservoir St, around 12:00 p.m. ICE agents stopped someone on a bike and were seen heading into the 60 FWY. We are uncertain if the individual was taken.
- Carlsbad: At the Lowe’s on 2515 Palomar Airport Rd, around 10:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the street outside the store.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan on 26th and Newton, around 7:10 a.m. ICE and ERO agents were seen in the neighborhood, and they were soon pressured out.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan, around 8:00 a.m. A community watch member legally documented an ICE agent driving towards a Navy base.
- San Diego: At a Courthouse on 1st and E st around 10:00 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving around the lot. They attempted to re-enter the court, but were denied by security.
- San Diego: Outside of Lincoln High School on 4777 Imperial Ave, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen here again after walking around the area yesterday. This time, they kidnapped one individual.
- Chula Vista: Behind a Goodwill on Otay Lakes Rd, around 4:30 p.m. Municipal law enforcement was seen providing some sort of information to Border Patrol agents.
- Oceanside: At a Chick-fil-A early this morning. Three to six ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Dana Point: Near a Pizzeria on Del Obispo and Pacific Coast Highway. Federal agents were seen walking near the beach looking for someone. We are unsure whether they located and apprehended the person they were looking for.
- Santa Ana: At the ICE Field Office on 34 Civic Center Plaza, OCRRN released a statement noting that USCIS has been notifying ICE of individuals scheduled for interviews when they arrive, allowing ICE to exercise discretion in showing up. This applies to San Diego as well. We are unsure of the total number of kidnappings that have occurred, but they include folks with green card hearings and asylum hearings.
- Gardena: At the Home Depot on 740 W 182nd St, around 9:17 a.m. Federal agents were seen questioning people; however, no one was taken.
- Hawthorne: On 118th and Hawthorne, around 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person at the intersection.
- Hawthorne: At the Home Depot on 14603 Ocean Gate Blvd, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped at least one person from the parking lot.
- Gardena: Off the 405 N by Crenshaw Blvd, around 10:48 a.m. A flower vendor was kidnapped near the freeway entrance.
- Carson: At the Home Depot on Sepulveda and Main, around 10:52 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.
- Inglewood: At the Shell gas station on Inglewood and Imperial, around 10:55 a.m. One person was confirmed kidnapped.
- Gardena: At the Village Auto Spa on 15407 Crenshaw Blvd, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person who was a citizen.
- Inglewood: Near La Playa Market in Lennox on Imperial and Truro, around 11:43 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the neighborhood; no one was reported kidnapped.
- Lawndale: At the VIP Detail Center on 15808 Inglewood Ave, around 11:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the premises, and community watch teams verified at least six kidnappings.
- Hawthorne: At the Home Depot on 14603 Ocean Gate Blvd, around 12:00 p.m. Border Patrol agents returned to the parking lot, however no one was taken.
AT L.A. TACO
