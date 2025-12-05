Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Over 20 Kidnapped by ICE and CBP, Including Another U.S. Citizen, Amid Escalating Southern California Raids

More than 30 people were confirmed to have been detained in the last couple of days, including 3 U.S. citizens.

9:58 PM PST on December 4, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday. December 4th. It’s day 181.

In the last two days, Federal immigration agents almost broke their previous two-day record set on November 12th and 13th, when we documented over 50 raids where more than 50 people were taken. Yesterday and today, we documented just shy of 50 incidents, including raids, scoutings, and sightings. 

More than 30 people were confirmed to have been detained in the last couple of days, including 3 U.S. citizens. Considering that back on November 13th, 15 of those taken were from a single raid in Santa Maria that also included a pregnant woman and a baby, then ICE and Border Patrol got close to another record-setting two days, if not for community watch and responders, everyday citizens like yourselves watching and listening, on the frontlines donating their time, gas, and risking themselves to alert and protect you and your neighbors. They are the real heroes working tirelessly out there. 

Yesterday, December 3rd, Border Patrol focused their attention on West Covina, Baldwin Park, and La Puente, detaining 2 U.S. Citizens in the process, one at the Fontana courthouse, who had just recently become a naturalized citizen and was appearing in court to clear up a misunderstanding with his social security. The other, a construction worker, was at work. He was later released in a neighborhood he was unfamiliar with. We’ll have that full story up soon on L.A. Taco. 

They took street vendors as well, including three from the Don Chilaquiles stand, and came back for their cash box in the process. We have the full story on Lataco.com

Meanwhile, ICE again was in Lynwood, Chinatown, Fillmore, and Simi Valley. Down in San Diego, there’s been an increase in activity as well, but many potential raids were thwarted by community members pressuring agents out of their neighborhoods.

Today, the same strategy again, ICE raided through Chino, Montclair, Simi Valley, Pomona, and Ontario, while Border Patrol swarmed Hawthorne, Lawndale, Gardena, and Carson. Again, there was a significant presence in the San Diego area. 

Lastly, I recommend you watch the video by Sandra of the Orange County Rapid Response Network, noting that USCIS has been notifying ICE of individuals scheduled for interviews when they arrive, allowing ICE to exercise discretion when showing up. This applies to San Diego as well. We are unsure of the total number of these kidnappings that have occurred in private, but they include folks with green card hearings and asylum hearings.

TODAY’S RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Border Patrol Detains Three at La Puente Chilaquiles Stand Before Seizing Its Cash Box

A screaming woman in an apron was seen running from the stand into the safety of a nearby firetruck, while the stand's other employees weren't so lucky.

December 4, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: Feds Detain U.S. Citizens and Take Street Vendor’s Cash Box

Federal immigration raids are escalating in intensity, with more people being profiled and taken without due process.

December 3, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

L.A. City Council Rejects Proposal To Limit LAPD’s Use of Tear Gas and ’40mm Foam Launchers’

Prior to June 8, the LAPD had not used tear gas in crowd-control settings in almost 50 years, an LAPD spokesperson told L.A. TACO.

December 3, 2025
ICE

Update: Border Patrol Agents Raid Huntington Park Home Depot, As Fleeing Man Is Struck By Vehicle

“I denounce the Trump Domestic Terrorism Campaign that continues to target law-abiding residents in Huntington Park and across the nation,” said Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores. “I have faith that those who choose to violate human rights and constitutional rights will be held accountable for their crimes. Not to mince words . . . FUCK TRUMP and FUCK ICE.”

December 3, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: Border Patrol Is Back, Targeting Southeast Los Angeles and Ripping Parents From Their Children

Border Patrol Is Back after their week-long hiatus, targeting Southeast Los Angeles and other areas, ripping parents from children, chasing workers and almost killing one, arresting a U.S. citizen, and targeting street vendors again.

December 2, 2025
Culture

‘If We Don’t Laugh, We’ll Cry’: Meet the Indigenous Activists Behind L.A.’s Chapter House

In 2020, executive director and environmentalist Emma Robbins founded The Chapter House, now home to an annual drag show, Indigenous art galleries, and improv comedy events.

December 2, 2025
See all posts