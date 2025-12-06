DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Posed As Humans Hiring Day Laborers As A Ruse to Kidnap Them

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, December 5th. DAY 182.

Pico Rivera: At a Starbucks parking lot on Rosemead, around 5:23 a.m. A resident drove by and documented several ICE vehicles that were parked in the lot.

Vista: In an undisclosed neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. A community watch member recorded an ICE vehicle being driven around the neighborhood.

Fontana: On Mulberry and Cherry, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. Community watch teams verified that one person was kidnapped.

Long Beach: On Pacific Coast Highway and 7th, around 8:20 a.m. Community watchers witnessed a person being chased by two federal agents at the intersection. They were seen boarding a bus and were promptly followed by ICE. We are unsure if the individual was kidnapped.

Long Beach: around 8:40 a.m. Community watchers verified that Border Patrol agents raided the parking lot in search of day laborers. They kidnapped one person. At the Home Depot on Atlantic and Spring, around 8:40 a.m. Community watchers verified that Border Patrol agents raided the parking lot in search of day laborers. They kidnapped one person.

San Diego: In Barrio Logan on Harbor Dr, around 9:00 a.m. A community watch member legally documented as an ICE agent was seen driving around the neighborhood.

Westminster: At the Home Depot on 6633 Westminster Blvd, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided this location twice; the first time, they left momentarily, but remained around for ten minutes. At the Home Depot on 6633 Westminster Blvd, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided this location twice; the first time, they left momentarily, but remained around for ten minutes. They then returned around 10:50 a.m. In total, they kidnapped three day laborers.

Anaheim: around 11:20 a.m. Residents noted that Border Patrol agents stopped and detained a woman at the intersection. They drove around to return to the stop; however, when they returned, the woman was no longer there. The Border Patrol vehicle was seen driving away. The watchers legally documented as they drove away. Near Katella and Euclid by a Food 4 Less grocery store, around 11:20 a.m. Residents noted that Border Patrol agents stopped and detained a woman at the intersection. They drove around to return to the stop; however, when they returned, the woman was no longer there. The Border Patrol vehicle was seen driving away. The watchers legally documented as they drove away.

Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on E1750 E Edinger , around 11:45 a.m. Community watchers verified that at least one person was taken. Watchers on the ground spoke with a witness who stated that a woman was seeking day laborers to help her move. While speaking with her, another man drove up seeking help from the day laborers offering $500 for two hours of a job. The man then made a call and stated he was told by his boss to ask the day laborers to meet him at another section of the parking lot. Shortly afterwards, Border Patrol agents rushed in.