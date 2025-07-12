Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: Women and Children in Handcuffs at the Downtown Federal Building and More

The Southland was relatively calm today, the federal court approved restraining orders against the DHS, and a border patrol agent is arrested.

10:48 PM PDT on July 11, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

It was quiet today around the Southland. Not much to report. 

  • Downtown: Women and Children in Handcuffs at the Downtown Federal Building.
  • Santa Ana: Witnesses say individuals were taken from the immigration courthouse into custody and transported in an unmarked van.
  • Rancho Cordova: Spotted at the Fairfield by Marriot.

OTHER NEWS

  • A Federal court grants temporary restraining orders, blocking DHS indiscriminate stops based on racial profiling and denying immigrants access to counsel.
  • Juveniles found during the Camarillo raid. 
  • Disabled Veteran taken at Camarillo raid.
  • The farm worker who fell and is hospitalized during ICE raid is still alive, despite multiple news agencies reporting he had passed away today. The family is seeking help. The medical examiner also confirmed this. 
  • Border Patrol 

ON L.A. TACO

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

