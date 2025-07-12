Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE RAIDS

It was quiet today around the Southland. Not much to report.

Downtown : Women and Children in Handcuffs at the Downtown Federal Building.

Santa Ana : Witnesses say individuals were taken from the immigration courthouse into custody and transported in an unmarked van.

Rancho Cordova: Spotted at the Fairfield by Marriot.

OTHER NEWS

A Federal court grants temporary restraining orders , blocking DHS indiscriminate stops based on racial profiling and denying immigrants access to counsel.

Juveniles found during the Camarillo raid.

Disabled Veteran taken at Camarillo raid.

The farm worker who fell and is hospitalized during ICE raid is still alive, despite multiple news agencies reporting he had passed away today. The family is seeking help. The medical examiner also confirmed this.

Border Patrol

