Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
ICE

What To Do If A Loved One Has Been Detained By ICE

Here's a few ways you can try to find them.

1:30 PM PDT on July 11, 2025

A man being wrestled to the ground by Border Patrol agents.

A man being wrestled to the ground by Border Patrol agents. screenshot from GoFundMe.

In the heartbreaking event that someone you know has been detained by a federal immigration agent, you'll need to know what steps to take to locate them and hopefully, get some money on their books, and hopefully be able to advocate for them.

L.A. TACO has verified the following ways to help you find a loved one who a federal agency has detained.

If Your Loved One Has Been Detained By ICE or another federal agency:

--Make sure you know their full name, aliases, immigration status, and if they have one, their A-Number, which is short for "Alien Registration Number," a number given to registered non-citizens who receive certain government benefits. It is also important for you to know the history of your loved one's past contacts with the criminal justice system.

-Find out what detention center they're at on ICE's dystopically-named online detainee locator system. The URL is https://locator.ice.gov/odls/#/search. You can search by your loved one's A-Number. If you don't have that, you can search by name, birth date, and country they were born in.

-If and when you reach the detention center where your loved one is kept, ask how you can get some money on their books, which funds their trust account, and hopefully allows them to buy necessities, food, and items of comfort. There's little to buoy someone's spirits in confinement like knowing someone on the outside is looking out for you and thinking of you.

-Try to obtain the detainee's Notice to Appear (NTA) (Form I-862), which outlines the charges your loved one may be facing, which is crucial to know. Read it over carefully so you understand any potential court dates, and in case there's an error that could affect the case.

-Assuming there is one, find out The Immigration Court date. If you don't have that information, try calling the Immigration Court’s Toll Free Hotline at 800-898-7180. Or look it up on their website.

Reach out to your Congressperson:

-To find out who your representative in congress is, simply put your zip code into this website.

-In order to release details about their case, you or your loved one will need ICE Form 60-001, which authorizes their personal details to be disclosed to a third party. The detained person may be able to request one from the detention center's library. If that is not feasible, you can download it here and send it to them. You'll see that towards the top left, where it says "60-001.pdf," right below where it says "document file." We've circled it below to make it easy to see.

-You must then contact your Congressperson and tell them who that form has been given to at the detention center, in order for them to look into your loved one's case.

This information comes second-hand. Obviously there is a lot we don't know right now about how detainees are being treated or what they're allowed to do.

One thing we do know is that this will take some dogged effort on your part to communicate both to your loved one through the detention system and to your representative. But knowing someone is out there doing their best to help them will be a big boon to your loved one in allowing them to maintain hope as well as connection to someone they love.

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Everything We Know About the Possible California Farm Workers Strike

L.A. TACO reached out to farm worker organizations, including UFW, and asked about their participation.

July 11, 2025
News

Undocumented Californians Barred From Accessing Federally Funded Health and Social Service Programs By HHS

L.A. County health agencies said that the announced changes will have a “massive impact” on programs run by their departments and that restricting access will worsen health outcomes and “deepen systemic inequities.”

July 11, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Crime

Border Patrol Agent Who Arrested US Citizen In Pico Rivera, Charged With Drunkenly Assaulting L.B. Cop

“No one is above the law, regardless of their position or badge. Law enforcement officers have a responsibility to always conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism. Our office will pursue prosecution accordingly to ensure justice is served.”

July 11, 2025
ICE

U.S. Attorney’s Office Quietly Drops Case Against American Citizen Arrested In Montebello

When the agent questioned U.S.-born Javier Ramirez about his citizenship, the feds claimed that Ramirez refused to talk to them, despite video footage showing that Ramirez repeatedly told agents he had his passport on him.

July 11, 2025
Food

Weekend Eats: Filipino Tacos On 50/50 Corn-Flour Tortillas

Plus churros for CHIRLA, cumbia and vinos for Órale in Long Beach, ostrich eggs for breakfast, spanakopita quesadillas on a Venice rooftop, and new spots for tortas ahogadas and malbec-poached pears.

July 11, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Women in Downey Save a Man From Agents & More

A group of women are seen defending a man knocked off his bike and surrounded by federal agents preventing his arrest. Santa Ana was hit hard today and Camarillo saw a military raid on a farm. In Oxnard, a hospital closed the door on agents who were quickly surrounded by protesters.

July 10, 2025
See all posts