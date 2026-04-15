ICE agents have taken at least 12 people since I last saw you on Friday. Aside from their targeted operations where they bring in multiple agents to apprehend one individual, they continue to be present at specific courts, at jails, and ISAP/ICE check-ins. This past weekend, the 16th ICE detention death that we know of was also reported. A Mexican national named Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was found unresponsive at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana. He was 49-years-old. Today is Tuesday, April 14, and it is day 313 of the ICE siege in Los Angeles. Shout out to the California Community Foundation for their continued support of the Daily Memo.

On Saturday, ICE agents returned to the 805, where they took one person from the San Luis Obispo County Jail. They were also in the Inland Empire, in the city of Rialto, where they kidnapped a man from his vehicle. On Sunday, ICE agents were once again in the city of Corona where they took two people from the parking lot of an El Super. In the last 12 days alone, ICE agents have been seen taking at least six people from Corona, with all of these taking place in the early morning between 5:50 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. They were, of course, also down in San Diego in National City, where one person was taken near a Wells Fargo.

Yesterday, ICE agents were scouting in Glendale and in San Diego, and one person was confirmed taken in Ventura from the detention facility at the government center.

Today, at least six people have been taken. ICE agents were here in Los Angeles county in Hollywood, Alhambra, Downtown LA, and Canoga Park. They returned to the ISAP office on Hill St and 2nd St, and took two men during their check-in. They also took someone in Moorpark by a Popeyes, and just a few days before Chicano Park Day, kidnapped a father after shattering his vehicle window just a block away from Chicano Park.

There was also a video circulating online about medical examiners seen at the Metropolitan Detention Center here in downtown Los Angeles. MDC houses inmates awaiting trial or transfer, or serving short sentences, but also houses ICE detainees in their basement facility known as B18. I spoke with MDC who stated that the deceased man, Chijoke Isamade, was not under ICE detention and was not housed at B18 or even the holding room known as B17, but was under the MDC prison. He was transferred while waiting a court hearing. We did some searching and found an ongoing legal battle that he’s had with DHS going all the way back to at least 2019, and was also at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. We’re still gathering information about who he was and the full details of his immigration battle. He was 35, and as of now, his death is still under investigation. This is a developing story.

The full list of sightings is on lataco.com, where you can also become a member if you appreciate our reporting and want to support us. I’ll see you all on Friday, stay safe and stay alert. ~ Izzy

16th Death in ICE Custody This Year After Man Found Unresponsive at Louisiana Facility

49-year-old Mexican national Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was found unresponsive in his cell at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana on April 11, according to an ICE press release.

ICE states that staff immediately called a medical emergency and began life-saving measures before transferring Cabrera Clemente to the Winn Parish Medical Center for advanced treatment. Despite the resuscitative efforts of medical staff, Cabrera Clemente was pronounced deceased at approximately 8:51 a.m.

ICE first detained Cabrera Clemente on January 8, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was transferred to the Winn Correctional Center on January 13, 2026.

ICE alleges he was pending removal proceedings, claiming that Clemente has prior convictions and charges for criminal offenses.

Cabrera Clemente lived in the United States for over 25 years.

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

[Saturday. April 11. Day 310.]

San Luis Obispo: At the At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave. Community watchers recorded as ICE agents were seen waiting just outside the release door in the lobby. At least one person was taken.

Rialto: around 8:30 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents conducting a traffic stop in a residential area. They took the driver and left the car behind. On Riverside and 2nd St, around 8:30 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents conducting a traffic stop in a residential area. They took the driver and left the car behind.

[Sunday. April 12. Day 311.]

Corona: At the El Super grocery store on 1212 Magnolia Ave, around 5:50 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents At the El Super grocery store on 1212 Magnolia Ave, around 5:50 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took two people from the parking lot.

National City: Near a Wells Fargo ATM around 10:00 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents near a Wells Fargo ATM. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken.

[Monday. April 13. Day 312.]

[Tuesday. April 14. Day 313.]

AT L.A. TACO

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