ICE agents have taken at least 12 people since I last saw you on Friday. Aside from their targeted operations where they bring in multiple agents to apprehend one individual, they continue to be present at specific courts, at jails, and ISAP/ICE check-ins. This past weekend, the 16th ICE detention death that we know of was also reported. A Mexican national named Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was found unresponsive at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana. He was 49-years-old. Today is Tuesday, April 14, and it is day 313 of the ICE siege in Los Angeles. Shout out to the California Community Foundation for their continued support of the Daily Memo.
On Saturday, ICE agents returned to the 805, where they took one person from the San Luis Obispo County Jail. They were also in the Inland Empire, in the city of Rialto, where they kidnapped a man from his vehicle. On Sunday, ICE agents were once again in the city of Corona where they took two people from the parking lot of an El Super. In the last 12 days alone, ICE agents have been seen taking at least six people from Corona, with all of these taking place in the early morning between 5:50 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. They were, of course, also down in San Diego in National City, where one person was taken near a Wells Fargo.
Yesterday, ICE agents were scouting in Glendale and in San Diego, and one person was confirmed taken in Ventura from the detention facility at the government center.
Today, at least six people have been taken. ICE agents were here in Los Angeles county in Hollywood, Alhambra, Downtown LA, and Canoga Park. They returned to the ISAP office on Hill St and 2nd St, and took two men during their check-in. They also took someone in Moorpark by a Popeyes, and just a few days before Chicano Park Day, kidnapped a father after shattering his vehicle window just a block away from Chicano Park.
There was also a video circulating online about medical examiners seen at the Metropolitan Detention Center here in downtown Los Angeles. MDC houses inmates awaiting trial or transfer, or serving short sentences, but also houses ICE detainees in their basement facility known as B18. I spoke with MDC who stated that the deceased man, Chijoke Isamade, was not under ICE detention and was not housed at B18 or even the holding room known as B17, but was under the MDC prison. He was transferred while waiting a court hearing. We did some searching and found an ongoing legal battle that he’s had with DHS going all the way back to at least 2019, and was also at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. We’re still gathering information about who he was and the full details of his immigration battle. He was 35, and as of now, his death is still under investigation. This is a developing story.
The full list of sightings is on lataco.com, where you can also become a member if you appreciate our reporting and want to support us. I’ll see you all on Friday, stay safe and stay alert. ~ Izzy
16th Death in ICE Custody This Year After Man Found Unresponsive at Louisiana Facility
49-year-old Mexican national Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was found unresponsive in his cell at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana on April 11, according to an ICE press release.
ICE states that staff immediately called a medical emergency and began life-saving measures before transferring Cabrera Clemente to the Winn Parish Medical Center for advanced treatment. Despite the resuscitative efforts of medical staff, Cabrera Clemente was pronounced deceased at approximately 8:51 a.m.
ICE first detained Cabrera Clemente on January 8, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was transferred to the Winn Correctional Center on January 13, 2026.
ICE alleges he was pending removal proceedings, claiming that Clemente has prior convictions and charges for criminal offenses.
Cabrera Clemente lived in the United States for over 25 years.
We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
[Saturday. April 11. Day 310.]
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave. Community watchers recorded as ICE agents were seen waiting just outside the release door in the lobby. At least one person was taken.
- Rialto: On Riverside and 2nd St, around 8:30 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents conducting a traffic stop in a residential area. They took the driver and left the car behind.
[Sunday. April 12. Day 311.]
- Corona: At the El Super grocery store on 1212 Magnolia Ave, around 5:50 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took two people from the parking lot.
- National City: Near a Wells Fargo ATM around 10:00 a.m. Video footage shows ICE agents near a Wells Fargo ATM. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken.
[Monday. April 13. Day 312.]
- Glendale: Near Lukens Place on Barrington Way and Verdugo Rd, around 8:52 a.m. Two confirmed ICE vehicles were driving around the area. According to community observers, ICE agents left the area after being spotted.
- Norwalk: At the L&L BBQ on Imperial Hwy and Norwalk Blvd, around 12:55 p.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen in the area.
- San Diego: On Adelaide Ave, 2:20 p.m. A community watcher documented as he went on scene to confront an ICE agent in an unmarked vehicle in the area. As they filmed, the ICE agent drove away.
- Ventura: 800 S Victoria Ave Government Center, 2:00 p.m. One person was confirmed kidnapped from the center by community watchers.
- Anaheim: On the 5 fwy near the Brookhurst exit. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen exiting the freeway into Anaheim, they were also seen earlier on Katella Ave and Anaheim Blvd.
[Tuesday. April 14. Day 313.]
- Hollywood: On Sunset Blvd and Bronson Ave, around 5:59 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the intersection, stopping traffic and conducting a traffic stop. Video footage shows at least one person being handcuffed and taken away.
- Alhambra: At the Alhambra Courthouse on 150 W Commonwealth Ave, around 9:05 a.m. At least three ICE vehicles were seen at the courthouse. No report of confirmed kidnappings.
- Los Angeles: At the ISAP Office on Hill St and 2nd St, around 10:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping two men during their check-in.
- Canoga Park: At a strip mall near a Pet Smart on 21311 Victory Blvd, around 9:15 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen taking a woman.
- Fontana: On Village Dr and Cherry Ave, around 8:55 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was parked in the parking lot near an Auto Zone and Nogales Burger.
- Rancho Cucamonga: On Foothill Blvd and Archibald Ave, around 6:30 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was in the area.
- San Diego: Near Chicano Park on 1949 Logan Ave. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped a father from his vehicle just a block away from Chicano Park. They photographed the father’s car, left behind with a smashed window.
- San Diego: On 4828 El Cajon Blvd, around 11:50 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen attempting to take someone from the area.
- Moorpark: In front of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Los Angeles Ave and Spring Rd. VcDefensa confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped one person from the front of the restaurant. Their vehicle was left behind.
- Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 3:12 p.m. ICE agents returned to the detention facility at the government center.
- Stanton: On Magnolia Ave and Katella Ave, around 10:00 a.m. ICE agents were scouting in the neighborhood.
AT L.A. TACO
- How to Stop A Data Center in Your Backyard
- Scoop: City of L.A. Facing Over 120 Claims For Damages Related To Anti-ICE Protests Amid Financial Crisis
- You Can Now View a 20-Foot Map of U.S. Detention Centers at The Huntington
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 03/30/26 - Oudone Lothirath, a Lao refugee who arrived in the U.S. as a child in the 1980s, was taken by ICE from Minnesota in January and is now in hospice from missing cancer treatments while detained via angryasianwomxn.
- 04/09/26 - Medical Delays and misdiagnosis drive rising death toll in ICE custody via sfchronicle.
- 04/10/26 - Jesus passed away in fear of be deported during ICE Raids and did not seek medical care via elpaismexico
- 04/11/26 - Alligator Alcatraz detention center’s phones were shut off and caused an uproar. Detaine e is seen with black eye during video call with attorney via miamherald
- 04/12/26 - Two medical examiner personnel were present at MDC for two hours for possible body recovery via azulthevoice
- 04/13/26 - A 49-year-old migrant from Mexico is dead after being found "unresponsive" in ICE custody at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana via nbc26.com and ice.org
- 04/13/26 - DHS’s internal watchdog is no longer providing oversight into ICE internment camps via resist.map