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As hunger strikes are underway at two California ICE processing centers, I spoke with lawyer Yliana Johansen-Mendez of Immigrant Defenders Law Center to get her perspective on what lawyers are currently dealing with trying to get these folks out of detention and sent home.

Meanwhile, the raids continue. Yesterday, ICE took people from their vehicles in Highland and at the USCIS offices in Pomona, and conducted a joint operation at the Home Depot on Slauson in South L.A.

Today, Wednesday, May 20th, Day 349, Border Patrol was seen back in Indio, Cathedral City, and Palm Springs. ICE grabbed one person from their vehicle in Santa Paula, Anaheim, Colton, and San Bernardino. They also grabbed two people in Highland and two more in San Juan Capistrano.

Now going back to the detention centers, about 20 hunger strikers are demanding bond reform, mold remediation, better food, water, medical, and mental care. They are also demanding accountability for the deaths that have occurred, addressing various suicide attempts, the right to organize and speak with family and representatives without interruptions and retaliations, and the overall shutdown of Adelanto.

According to Yliana Johansen-Mendez with Immdef, they are currently overwhelmed with the number of detainees needing representation and are having to prioritize detainees who may have the best chance of being released. Immdef currently represents more than 2,000 people while receiving still 50-60 referrals a week. Many of those referrals, according to Johansen-Mendez, are moved or deported faster than Immdef can intake.

“The system has been set up in a way to make people lose hope, to make them give up fighting their case before they talk to an attorney, before they even really know what their options are," according to Johansen-Mendez.

I asked Johansen-Mendez if she’s witnessed new challenges or tactics arise from the judges, prosecution, or administration. She pointed out the administration's constant rule changes as they go along, making it harder to bond out detainees. “This administration seems to say, let’s set our policy and let's deal with the lawyers later. If it’s illegal, let them sue us,” moving at a speed they’ve never seen before, forcing the lawyers to be in constant reaction mode.

Behind the scenes, Johansen-Mendez explains how judges are being fired left and right for granting too many cases and failing to align with the administration's goals. So many judges, in fear of losing their jobs, are denying cases even when there is a precedent set.

A newer challenge that Immdef is seeing is that the Trump administration is adding new bureaucratic obstacles faster than before for folks with some sort of status, like DACA, TPS, or some kind of permit, lengthening the process to renew to the point that these folks' status expire before the renewal process is completed, leaving them vulnerable to be picked up at their USCIS appointments or elsewhere.

Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Tuesday. May 19. Day 348

Highland: On , around 6:50 a.m. According to community watchers, two people were taken on their way to work. They reported, after speaking with witnesses, that six ICE vehicles were present and stopped a car with both individuals inside, and after detaining them, moved their vehicle to Sterling Ave and 18th St and left it. On Sterling Ave and Pacific St around 6:50 a.m. According to community watchers, two people were taken on their way to work. They reported, after speaking with witnesses, that six ICE vehicles were present and stopped a car with both individuals inside, and after detaining them, moved their vehicle to Sterling Ave and 18th St and left it.

Pomona: At the USCIS Application Support Center on 435 W Mission Blvd, around 8:34 a.m. Confirmed ICE vehicles that were seen at the Metropolitan Detention Center were in the parking lot of the center.

Corona: At the Hensley at Corona Pointe apartments on 1171 Baywood Dr., confirmed ICE vehicles were present. No one was reported taken, and community watchers stated that the vehicles were gone by 12:55 p.m.

Los Angeles: At the on 1830 W Slauson Ave, around 8:00 a.m. Several agencies were seen at Home Depot, apparently conducting a joint operation, including ICE vehicles and Federal Protective Service. At the Home Depot on 1830 W Slauson Ave, around 8:00 a.m. Several agencies were seen at Home Depot, apparently conducting a joint operation, including ICE vehicles and Federal Protective Service.

North Hollywood: At the at 11414 Tiara St., according to multiple community watchers, a woman was detained shortly after dropping off her child. At the Maurice Sendak Elementary School to multiple community watchers, a woman was detained shortly after dropping off her child.

[Wednesday. May 20. Day 349.]

AT L.A. TACO

GENERAL NEWS