Welcome to Friday’s Weekend Eats Newsletter, a look at some of the newest and most exciting food-and-drink finds and culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO. You get this (and more!) every week in your inbox when you become a member of L.A. TACO.

For previous Weekend Eats collections, look here.

Steak, shrimp, and fried rice at Gordo's Backyard Steakhouse. Photo via Gordo's.

GORDO’S BACKYARD STEAKHOUSE ~ PASADENA

A chef named Marcelo aka “Gordo Cooks” is operating a wood-fired, Brazilian-inspired steakhouse at his place in Pasadena. Gordo’s Backyard Steakhouse will serve this Saturday, with reservations available by DM.

“I am trying to recreate an atmosphere that is very close to a backyard barbecue in Brazil,” Marcelo tells L.A. TACO. “People can expect good music, lots of protein, beef ribs, steaks, sausages, and veggies. I also make a fried rice to accompany that protein, and some fried polentas for appetizers.”

In an Instagram video, the patio looks super chill, with fan-cooled tables, grill-side seats, and a sunny backyard filled with cacti.

If you’d like to join the backyard churrasco, which goes from 5-9 p.m. this Saturday, hit Gordo Cooks up with a direct message on his socials.

Diablo’s Tacos’ tacos. Photo via Diablo’s Tacos.

DIABLO’S TACOS ~ MARINA DEL REY

Diablo’s Tacos is now open in Marina Del Rey, serving tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, and nachos using all halal Zabiha-certified, grass-fed steak, halal chicken, and fresh seafood.

Dishes include enchiladas with fried or grilled fish; Caesar salads; loaded nachos; bean-and-cheese burritos; taquitos; potato tacos; and steak tacos on corn tortillas. The business first opened in Stevenson Ranch before making its L.A. debut.

4248 Lincoln Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90292

Escovitch red snapper at Winna’s. Photo via Winna’s.

WINNA’S JAMAICAN CUISINE ~ SILVER LAKE

Winna’s Jamaican Cuisine is now open inside of Los Globos in Silver Lake, offering a dine-in experience, as well as pick-up, takeout, and delivery to L.A., O.C., the SFV, and I.E. The business also offers private event catering.

Winnas was founded by two childhood friends, Leon and Garry, who grew up together in the town of Old Harbour in Saint Catherine, Jamaica, and emigrated separately, the latter to L.A., the former to New York, before they reunited in L.A. and decided to embark upon their culinary ventures.

“Our mission is to bring authentic Jamaican flavors to Los Angeles using traditional recipes, bold island spices, and fresh ingredients,” Leon tells us. “We serve classics like jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail, curry goat, escovitch fish, and a full Jamaican breakfast menu, all prepared with the same flavors we grew up enjoying in Jamaica.”

3040 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Gochujang-marinated pork belly jeyuk, served with ssam, at Jilli. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

JILLI ~ KOREATOWN

Fans of L.A.’s departed Korean-pasta concept, Hanchic, will be excited to learn that its chef, Kyungbin "Justin" Min, has rejoined his former partners at their restaurant Jilli, in KTown, bringing both new and past menu items with him to the modern KTown sool jip.

“Over the last five years, I feel like we all grew up a bit in terms of how we see food, plating, and knowing the vibe and culture we wanted to create,” Min told L.A. TACO at a friends and family dinner, explaining that he’d been feeling burned out doing pop-ups and corporate gigs.

“And I think this is what Jilli is becoming,” he continued. “As if Hanchic went through life and now has grown up. Still keeping in [the] lines of Korean flavors and ingredients but with a slightly more mature look, with influences of my background in cooking in other cultures.”

You’ll find his fan-favorite bulgogi risotto with hangar steak on the menu; along with galbi frites; rigatoni all kimchi vodka; cod papillote; hamachi crudo with cranberry, wasabi, grapefruit, and fried garlic; and a starter of milk bread with butter and ginseng honey, as well as fried chicken from the owners’ Korean fried chicken concept Chimmelier. All fit to be paired with beer, N/A cocktails, and makgeolli cocktails, like the cream-topped “Pay Raise.”

3905 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Pad Thai at Radna Silom. Photo via Radna Silom/Instagram.

RADNA SILOM ~ HOLLYWOOD

The first time I tried Radna Silom’s pad thai, cooked-to-order on the sidewalk at its Thai Town stand, I came to the realization that I’d probably never had real pad Thai before.

The dish was hot, straight outta the wok, smaller and more composed than what you typically see on the plate; its sweetness tamed, the flavor amped up with fish sauce and tamarind, the rice noodles springier under a tidy pile of friends: dried shrimp, crushed peanuts, and a lime wedge.

The stand, which has been dormant for two years, will return to Hollywood tonight to serve four dishes: pad Thai; pad see ew with marinated pork; pad krapao with minced pork; and pad see ew with marinated pork.

Following tonight’s relaunch, you’ll find Radna Silom every Friday and Saturday at this new location for the foreseeable future.

6-11 p.m., 6000 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028