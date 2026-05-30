It’s that time again: the World Cup is back and it’s bigger than ever before.

Anyone who thought the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan was a doozy is in for a treat, what with the U.S. hosting alongside Canada and Mexico this time.

Los Angeles will once again host a number of World Cup games, as it did in 1994 for the Men’s World Cup, and in 1999 for the Women’s World Cup.

Unfortunately, this is also the most expensive World Cup of all time, at least until the next one. Thankfully, there are plenty of places that will screen World Cup games for the low price of $0 or the price of a beer/drink.

There are also plenty of soccer-related events that are more community-oriented, as well as events for the diehards to trade and collect Panini stickers or add to their collection of jerseys. We even have a few events happening in the days before the World Cup.

Dive in below for our list of free, and not-so-free, events in L.A.