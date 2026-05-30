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The Ultimate Guide To 2026 World Cup Watch Parties And Fútbol Events In L.A.

From small, community events to gatherings at pubs to bombastic, expensive events, we’ve got you covered for this year's World Cup.

10:00 AM PDT on May 30, 2026

Who will lift the prestigious World Cup trophy this year?!

|Courtesy of Ivan Ehlers for LA TACO

It’s that time again: the World Cup is back and it’s bigger than ever before.

Anyone who thought the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan was a doozy is in for a treat, what with the U.S. hosting alongside Canada and Mexico this time.

Los Angeles will once again host a number of World Cup games, as it did in 1994 for the Men’s World Cup, and in 1999 for the Women’s World Cup.

Unfortunately, this is also the most expensive World Cup of all time, at least until the next one. Thankfully, there are plenty of places that will screen World Cup games for the low price of $0 or the price of a beer/drink.

There are also plenty of soccer-related events that are more community-oriented, as well as events for the diehards to trade and collect Panini stickers or add to their collection of jerseys. We even have a few events happening in the days before the World Cup.

Dive in below for our list of free, and not-so-free, events in L.A.

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Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander@afroxander.bsky.social

A.k.a. Afroxander; Weekend Editor at L.A. Taco and a lecturer at San Diego State University. He has covered arts, culture, history, politics, and sports with an emphasis on Latin America and its U.S. diaspora for over two decades.

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