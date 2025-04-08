Some may assume that the crunchy—and sometimes soft—pouches of dough filled with hot stews of shredded beef, chicken, and vegetables, better known as empanadas, were initially born in Argentina.

And they aren’t entirely off, much like the spinning meat spit, better known as a trompo, which is said to have been brought by Lebanese immigrants to Mexico. Empanadas also have a debate about their origin. Who created it and where?

Some food and culture sites will tell you that the empanada first appeared in Argentina in the kitchens of immigrants from northern Spain. And that the first empanada looked more like a “larger, double-crusted pie cut into slices.”

While its origins are debated, we can all agree that empanadas are delicious.

Empanadas have continued to evolve and make their way across South America, the U.S., and the world. From Chile to Nicaragua, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, and other countries have added their special touch. The differences are evident, and you notice them in the way they’re prepared and in the way they look—all equally mouthwatering as they are beautiful.

The great thing about living in Los Angeles is that we have all of them here. Over the years, immigrant families have opened hundreds of food trucks, markets, and restaurants, making empanadas a staple in the city.

To commemorate National Empanada Day, we rounded up some of the best empanadas in Los Angeles that you can enjoy today and year-round.

Sweet and savory empanadas are cut in half.

@Worldempanadas/Instagram.

World Empanadas ~ Burbank

At first glance, you might think the empanadas from World Empanadas are your typical empanadas from Argentina. And in many ways, you’d be right. After all, they’re baked rather than fried, and the repulgue that seals them creates a pattern that makes them look just like them.

But suppose you ask Christopher Hirtz, who opened up World Empanadas with his family in Burbank in 2012. In that case, he’ll tell you that their empanadas have an “Argentinian flair with a Southern California twist.” Hirtz’s dad is from Tres Arroyos in Buenos Aires.

They have empanadas with ham and cheese and biscuits and gravy, which are more American. They also have sweet and savory empanadas and vegetarian ones.

And if you ask us, the Mexican influence is also present, especially in their chile con carne empanadas, very popular Santa Fe chicken empanadas, and spicy potato empanadas.

World Empanadas also offers vegan empanadas, which the chef Matt Hirtz makes with homemade cashew cheese and white mushrooms, all cooked well and added to an empanada dough filled with parsley.

The restaurant offers 18 different kinds of empanadas, from chicken to bean and cheese empanadas, pepperoni empanadas, and our favorite: a Nutella and banana empanada that will satisfy even the most stubborn sweet tooth.

“When people hear World Empanadas, they think they’re going to find Cuban empanadas, Colombian, and Argentine,” Hirtz said. “But for us, the ‘world’ in our name really speaks to our ability to take a blank canvas and make anything from it.”

1206 Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506.

Open: Sunday-Thursday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The empanada Veracruz at Tamales Veracruz y Mas. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Tamales Veracruz Y Más ~ Larchmont

This spot is easy to spot. You know you have arrived when you see the bright blue building where Tamales Veracruz Y Mas stands, previously known as Mi Ranchito Veracruz. With a nice seating area indoors and a few tables outside, you’ll often find yourself surrounded by locals drinking their café de la olla and devouring their chilaquiles with eggs in the mornings.

The staff is super friendly, and the extensive menu offers something for everyone's eating style. Still, you cannot visit without trying their signature tamales, Veracruz, and famous empanadas. Note: Empanadas in Mexico are made by frying corn masa instead of a wheat dough. In Oaxaca, empanadas griddled over a comal.

The empanada Veracruz is so popular that they have a wall dedicated to tallying how many they sell daily. They can sell thousands of empanadas daily, including carnivorous and vegetarian options. The birria empanada features shredded beef and sans red sauce, leaving you with the smoky natural juices of the meat itself. You’ll quickly appreciate its crunchy outer layer colliding with the soft and warm interior, followed by the tangy hit of crema and cotija cheese. Douse your empanadas with complimentary red and green salsas, which are so fresh that they taste like they’ve been made specifically for you. Want to add more spice? Ask for their special salsa macha.

5200 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

An empanada with pebre sauce, a traditional Chilean sauce made to pour over the empanada’s filling, made with jalapeños, cilantro, green bell peppers, salt, garlic, olive oil, and onions. Photo via El Rincon Yelp.

Rincon Chileno ~ East Hollywood

If you’re not an empanada connoisseur, one of the first things you’ll probably notice about the Chilean empanada is its size. The typical empanada de pino (o de carne) is thick, substantial, and generously stuffed. Not to mention juicy, and it’s a complete meal all on its own.

Ricardo Flores, who’s owned Rincon Chileno in Melrose since 1973, tells L.A. TACO that his restaurant prepares the empanadas de pino filling with beef, onion, salt and pepper, oregano, a little bit of cumin, and garlic. Meanwhile, the dough is made with flour, milk, eggs, butter, and several condiments.

He says the secret to making them so juicy is the fat left in the meat and the abundance of onions. They serve their empanadas with their pebre sauce. A traditional Chilean sauce made to pour over the empanada’s filling, made with jalapeños, cilantro, green bell peppers, salt, garlic, olive oil, and onions.

Since his family immigrated to Los Angeles from Santiago, Chile, in 1972 and opened the restaurant, Flores said that his goal is to make people in L.A. know empanadas just as well as tacos or pupusas.

4354 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Open: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M., Thursday and Friday from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., and Saturday from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Carne asada Empanada, marinated chopped steak, chipotle, guacamole and onion. Photo via @Nonnasempanadas/Instagram.

Nonna's Empanadas ~ Beverly Grove

At Nonna’s, the saying goes, "Made by hand, eaten by hand." No forks or knives are needed to eat their delicious empanadas. Nonna’s has been around since 2009. It serves empanadas that are said to be heavily inspired by flavors around the world. One glance at its menu, and they would be right.

They have seven different filling options, each with its list of flavors. For example, their beef menu includes Filipino beef, samosa beef, carne asada, and even a cheeseburger empanada.

Other filling options include carnitas, shrimp, salsa verde chicken, and their dessert empanadas, which include dulce de leche and guava empanadas. And they all come engraved with Nonna's signature mark.

8556 West 3rd Street. Los Angeles, California 90048.

Open: Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

For more locations, check their Instagram. ​​

Cariaco’s empanada de carne. Photo by Marina Peña for L.A. TACO.

Cariaco’s empanadas. Photo by Marina Peña for L.A. TACO.

Cariaco ~ Glendale

Before visiting Cariaco in Glendale, reporter Marina Peña had never had a Venezuelan empanada, and she'd only heard of their traditional, slightly sweet arepas. But much to her delight, empanadas are, in fact, one of the more popular foods in Venezuela and very much part of the culture.

Wilkins Salas, one of the owners of Cariaco and also from Caracas, Venezuela, told L.A. TACO that what distinguishes their empanadas from others in South America is the ingredients in their dough and how they’re cooked. The dough is made with wheat and corn flour and is about the size of two to three Argentinian empanadas.

Look at their menu, and you'll notice they serve 18 different kinds of empanadas, from their spinach empanada to their shredded beef and queso empanada. They’re all served with guasacaca, an avocado and cilantro sauce, and garlic sauce on the side. Mixing the semi-dulce dough with the more savory shredded meat and cheese makes for a mouthwatering, delicious bite.

Their most popular empanada is the pabellon, Venezuela's national dish. It includes shredded beef, black beans, fried ripe plantains, and cheese. The Caripe empanada, which is stuffed with cheddar cheese, ground beef, and plantain, is a close second.

211 W Wilson Ave. Glendale, CA 91203.

Open: Tuesday-Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Photo via Empanada's Place.

Empanadas Place ~ Mar Vista

If Messi craves the quick comfort of home favorite after landing, Empanadas Place is a mere 20 minutes from LAX in the Mar Vista neighborhood, serving empanadas and other Argentine classics. Its sparkling reputation, built up over 40 years, should put Leo at ease that he’s getting the real deal.

Norma Gil and her sons started Empanadas Place in 1985 and still get together every Monday to prepare for the week ahead. We spoke with guests at Empanadas Place, each of whom detailed many decades of loyal patronage and testimonials about the unwavering quality of the product.

“When you have the empanadas, it gives you those tingles,” said longtime patron Sebastian Gallegos, who made the journey from Calabasas for a meal with his dog Enzo. “It washes over you.”

Shane Azpilicueta, the son of Norma, was unequivocal about what’s behind the endurance of their neighborhood restaurant, whose clientele spans a world of cultures far beyond homesick Argentines: fresh, homemade ingredients.

Roque Al, Norma’s brother, has worked at the restaurant for 47 years and confirms the kitchen’s commitment to making their empanadas the same way it has since day one.

3811 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90066.

Open: Tuesday-Saturday from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Sunday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Chicken empanadas served with kimchi aioli. Photo via @Escalaktown/Instagram.

Kyu Min Lee, better known as OG Chino, the owner of Escala, draws inspiration from both of his cultures regarding his menu. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to Colombia in 1967.

His vibrant cultures are reflected in his food, which includes a variety of unique empanadas like the ones in his K-Town restaurant. Colombian and Korean food merge here, resulting in beautiful creations like their kimchi rice empanada with kimchi aioli—one of the more unique empanadas on this list.

But don’t worry if you are still craving a traditional empanada. He serves beef, chicken, and vegetarian empanadas served with ají verde, so there’s a little bit for everyone.

3451 W 6th St., Los Angeles, California 90020.

Open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 11:30 A.M. to 1 A.M. and Thursday- Saturday from 11:30 A.M. to 2 A.M.

Beef, chicken, and veggie empanadas. Photo via @Saborcolombianolosangeles/ Instagram.

Sabor Colombiano ~ Westlake

At Sabor Colombiano, you can choose between three types of empanadas: chicken, beef, or veggie.

The restaurant owner, Dario Garcia, told L.A. TACO that their famous empanadas de carne dough is made with cornmeal, and the filling is a purée of shredded beef and potatoes. He said they fry them for about four to five minutes and come out similar to those in Cali in el Valle del Cauca.

He added that Sabor Colombiano also offers una salsa rosada for its empanadas, a pink sauce native to Bogota, the capital of Colombia, which is a mix of mayonnaise and ketchup. Garcia also stated that a good empanada does not require a knife and a fork to be enjoyed.

“A Colombian takes a bite of the bottom tip of the empanada and then starts adding chili to it and eating it from there,” Garcia said. “In Colombia, we say that true love isn’t defined with a kiss or by getting married. Rather, it’s shown by giving your loved one the bottom tip of your empanada.”

847 S. Union Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90017.

Open: Monday-Thursday from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. and Sunday from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Empanada platter. Photo via @Obrahandbakery/Instagram.

OBRA HandBakery ~ Long Beach

Obra Hand Bakery in Long Beach has proudly served Latin American-inspired empanadas since 2014. They are made by Cesar Villarreal, the chef and co-owner, sharing his recipes. While they have gone viral several times for their crispy Obra balls, filled with mashed potatoes and your choice of protein, their empanadas are also a must-try when stopping by.

They offer 12 different flavors of empanadas, from a unique seafood paella empanada to chicken curry empanadas and more. These come served with spicy mayo and mild green salsa on the side, but if you want to add some extra flavor, try some of their signature dipping sauces, like their house chimichurri and creamy cilantro sauce.

Their menu also includes sandwiches, pastries, and delicious coffee drinks. We recommend getting a little bit of everything, but if you must get one thing, get an empanada.

6240 E Pacific Coast Highway. Long Beach, California 90803.

Open: Monday - Saturday from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sunday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Empanadas de maduro with coleslaw and pickled onions. Photo via @Portobancosrestaurant/Instagram.

We didn’t know an empanada could be so sweet. An Argentinian empanada is a lot of things, but sweet isn’t one of them. Portobanco’s empanada de maduro, a Nicaraguan delight made with ripe plantains, is also filled with cheese and it melts in your mouth. Heberto Portobanco, the owner of Portobanco’s Restaurant, told L.A. TACO that the empanada de Maduro is a unique Nicaraguan tradition accompanied by pickled onions, a coleslaw salad, and a good café con leche.

“I think it became popular in Nicaragua because of its rich, sweet flavors, how quickly it can be made, and how affordable it is in our country,” Portobanco said.

Portobanco added that the secret to getting their empanadas just right and ready to eat is ensuring that the ripe plantains aren’t overcooked. It’s a matter of timing, how long the empanadas will be in the fryer, and guaranteeing the plantains don’t get bitter.

Since they opened in 2018 in Pico-Union, they have been proudly introducing locals to their empanadas.

1225 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006.

Open: Monday-Thursday from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. and Friday- Sunday from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M.

A plate full of crunchy empanadas and a side of their salsas. Photo via @lordempanadala/Instagram.

Lord Empanada ~ Monrovia

Suppose you’re looking for a place to enjoy authentic Argentinian food, head to Lord Empanada in Monrovia. They offer a wide variety of delicious dishes that will make you feel like you're dining right in Argentina.

At Lord Empanada, they pride themselves on saying they have something for everyone, whether you are craving a big meal or a snack. Their menu is full of mouth-watering traditional Argentinian dishes like tri-tip, choripan, and empanadas.

Try their crispy, golden empanadas, which come in over a dozen flavors, from savory ones like breakfast and carne asada to sweet ones filled with Nutella and apple pie filling and even a New York cheesecake empanada.

1540 S Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, California 91016.

Open: Tuesday - Saturday from 9 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. and Sunday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Onion and cheese empanada. Photo via @Mercadobuenosairesusa/Instagram.

Mercado Buenos Aires ~ Van Nuys

Since 1989, Mercado Buenos Aires has been delighting the San Fernando Valley with its blend of Argentine restaurant, bakery, and market—a place that seems to have it all, from extensive grass-fed beef cuts to award-winning Argentine wines and other culinary delights.

But you already know what we came for: their empanadas, which you can have either baked or fried. Get them filled with beef, chicken, spinach, chorizo, and even corn humita, a traditional South American dish made from fresh corn pounded to a paste. Its flavor is often described as savory and tamale-like.

Other empanadas include grilled skirt steak, plant-based ones, and a straightforward one with homemade chimichurri.

7540 Sepulveda Blvd. Van Nuys 91405.

Open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mushroom black mole empanadas. Photo via @GustoBread/Instagram.

Gusto Bread ~ Long Beach

If you lean towards savory instead of sweet and find yourself overwhelmed with the overwhelming—in a good way!—bakery case at this 2x James Beard Award finalist panadería in Long Beach, ask for their flaky, tender black mole mushroom empanada. It's still sweet but balanced with smokey and spicy mole flavors. The mushrooms are meaty, and the buttery puff pastry is house-made. It also pairs well with an expertly pulled espresso using their own Café Cuate coffee roasted on a weekly basis by their baker, Arturo Enciso.

2710 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

Open Wednesday to Sunday, 8 AM to 4 PM.