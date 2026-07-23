On a hot summer day, ice cream isn’t necessarily always what you’re looking for.

Sometimes you want that vanilla flavor, that may or may not be real vanilla, and that fluffy texture that takes you back to your good old days.

The one you got from a truck window while Turkey in the Straw’s enchanting melody blasts, or outside a swap meet under 100-degree heat, or after a long car ride, when all you had was a couple quarters and no worries.

Soft serve has always been that for me. It doesn't need to be fancy. It just needs to be good.

And honestly? I think it's the superior choice.

Here are the best soft serve spots in L.A. With a bit of everything: dollar cones, hidden gems worth the drive, spots doing something you've never seen before, and the classics that have been here longer than most of us have.

Whether you're already a soft serve stan like us, or you've been sleeping on soft serve your whole life, this list is for you.

Ube soft serve at Haos Sweet in La Mirada. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

1. HAO SWEET ~ LA MIRADA

One of the best financial decisions you'll make all summer: a one-dollar ube soft serve. The ube here has a cereal milk quality to it. It’s creamy, sweet but not overwhelming, and the serving size is not small. They also do vanilla, if ube isn't your thing. But come on, honestly, get the ube. This hidden gem is worth every mile of the drive and every penny of that dollar you will spend as well.

Hao Sweet ~ 12208 La Mirada Blvd. La Mirada, CA 90638

Level 1 matcha soft serve with Oreos at Meccha Matcha in Artesia. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

2. MECCHA MATCHA ~ ARTESIA/LONG BEACH

If you're craving a ceremonial grade matcha in soft serve form, with the option of three different intensity levels to choose from, this is your stop. The matcha here is sourced directly from Okabe, Japan and the higher the level the more potent the experience.

Fair warning: This isn’t just a light soft serve. Caffeine levels go as high as 255 milligrams, depending on which level you order, which is wild for something served in a cup with a spoon.

They have a flavor-of-the-day option, or you can mix two flavors, with an array of different toppings. The matcha soft serve level 1, which has a very light matcha taste with Oreo crumbs is a personal favorite here. The locals love this place any time of the day. Especially in the summer, you’ll see this small shop with full tables. It’s a third space worth the trip to Artesia.

Meccha Matcha ~ Artesia ~ 11816 Artesia Blvd. Artesia, CA 90701; Long Beach ~ 2310 N. Bellflower Blvd. #103, Long Beach, CA 90815

Swirl soft served at Wild Scoops in Norwalk. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

3. WILD SCOOPS ~ NORWALK

The soft serve menu here is simple—chocolate, vanilla and swirl—but don't let that fool you. Toppings are available if you want to pimp your cone out. Wild Scoops is a neighborhood staple in Norwalk, still relatively new but already the kind of spot locals claim as their own. As much as the soft serve delivers, the Italian ice with custard filling is a personal go-to here. They do it just right, served in a styrofoam cup to keep you humble.

Wild Scoops ~ 15616 Pioneer Blvd. Norwalk, CA 90650

A swirl of matcha and hojicha soft serve at Midori Matcha Cafe. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

4. MIDORI MATCHA CAFE ~ LITTLE TOKYO

If you love tannins and prefer the sharpness of tea over the richness of cream, then this quite hidden tiny cafe in Little Tokyo may become your new obsession. The shop that sells strictly matcha soft serve is coming up on its ten-year anniversary, which is a testament to the quality of the matcha and hojicha (roasted green tea) they use.

Hitting a nearby restaurant for noodles, sushi, or Japanese curry, and then walking over to Midori for dessert is a contender for the best bang-bang date night in town. Though you really don't need an excuse to come in for a swirl, just be careful with parking enforcement in your desperation to find parking to satisfy your craving. It's worth the risk (sometimes).

Midori Matcha Cafe ~ 123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St. #101-C, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Pineapple and strawberry Dole soft serve at Snowflakes in Artesia. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

5. SNOWFLAKES ~ ARTESIA

Got that Dole Whip craving but not trying to pay Disneyland prices? This is your spot. Strawberry, pineapple, or a mix of both. Snowflakes does it without the markup and without the two-hour line. It's non-dairy, it's got a tart kick to it, and it's the kind of thing you won't feel guilty for finishing all by yourself.

Snowflakes ~ 11660 South St. #109 Artesia, CA 90701

Vanilla soft serve at SnoCorner Snoballs & Cream in Long Beach. Photo via Snocorner.

6. SNOCORNER SNOBALLS & CREAM ~ LONG BEACH

Ashley Monconduit is the founder of this New Orleans-style, Black-owned business, and it is all about family and community. They offer a vanilla soft serve base, but you build it out however you want—Fruity Pebbles, condensed milk, sprinkles, chocolate syrup, or chamoy, if you're craving some spice.

Snocorner has seasonal options too, like thin mint with Girl Scout cookie crumble or marshmallow fluff. And while you're there, grab a beignet. (Seriously, don't skip the beignet.)

SnoCorner ~ 1701 Atlantic Ave. Long Beach, CA 90813

Peach Joy-Latti at Happy Ice. Photo via Happy Ice.

7. HAPPY ICE ~ FAIRFAX

The name says it all. Happy Ice is known for water ice but also offers a New York-style vanilla soft serve, in both a dairy and dairy-free option. Try the fruit-forward peach or the rich banana Joy-Lati, both made from real fruit from scratch daily without artificial dyes or shortcuts.

Owner Lemeir Mitchell has really been intentional about everything he does here from the start. He moved from Philly to L.A., went back to study under Fred Cooper of Fred’s Water Ice, one of the most respected water ice businesses, and built his recipe from the ground up before ever opening. If you get a chance to talk to him, you will see how excited he is about bringing you happiness in a cup to every community.

Happy Ice ~ 7324 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Chocolate mocha mousse at Hokey Pokey L.A. Photo via Hokey Pokey L.A.

8. HOKEY POKEY L.A. ~ CENTURY CITY/HOLLYWOOD

Three brothers from New Zealand walk into a bar . . . only the bar is a Century City soft serve counter, and they're doing something L.A. has rarely seen.

Every flavor is made-to-order. They take a premium California ice cream base (or a non-dairy base that will actually surprise you) and blend it on the spot. The passionfruit soft serve is seasonal, creamy and sweet, with a hint of lime that you won't see coming.

The menu rotates, with flavors like pumpkin pie and lemon cream, but everything is worth a try. Dairy-free options are available across the whole menu.

Hokey Pokey L.A. ~ 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 2625 Los Angeles, CA 90067; 6801 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Coffee Oreo soft serve pie. Photo via Magpies Softserve.

9. MAGPIES SOFTSERVE ~ SILVER LAKE/TARZANA/HIGHLAND PARK

Chef Warren Schwartz’s soft serve-of-the-day concept always keeps things interesting, with an ever-rotating menu constantly providing you with a reason to return. But the real move is the soft serve pie. If you've never had one, the chocolate crunch soft serve pie is the one to start with. For those who aren't chocolate people, they have other options, too.

Magpies Softserve ~ 2660 Griffith Park Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039; 18971 Ventura Blvd. Tarzana, CA 91356; 5049 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Vanilla soft serve at Bob’s Freeze in East Los Angeles. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

10. BOB'S FREEZE ~ EAST L.A.

This cash-only East L.A. landmark has been here for over 30 years and hasn't changed much. Coming here on a summer night, hearing the loud music while standing in line for a vanilla soft serve or a chocolate dip cone has to be on your to-do list. The soft serve here is in the top 3 for all of L.A., creamy and slightly sweet. The kind of place you bring your kids because your parents used to bring you.

Bob's Freeze ~ 5144 E. Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90022

Soft serve with cereal cones at Bumsan Organic Milk Bar. Photo via Bumsan Organic Milk Bar.

11. BUMSAN ORGANIC MILK BAR ~ KOREATOWN

Koreatown's go-to for soft serve embodies untold levels of intention. Organic milk, rotating flavors, and a vibe that feels more like a neighborhood spot than a chain. Get the cereal cone option and add the toppings of your choice, or have it plain. Either way, their soft serve stands out among our city’s many cones.

Bumsan Organic Milk Bar ~ 534 S. Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Chocolate soft serve. Photo via Sure Good soft serve.

12. SURE GOOD SOFT SERVE ~ ROAMING

There’s nothing like the nostalgia of getting soft serve from a truck, and that’s exactly what Sure Good Soft Serve offers, only with the modern twist of leaving off the diesel smell.

Small batches, organic non-GMO ingredients, and grass-fed California dairy are the foundation for swirls of vanilla bean, strawberry, milk chocolate, or the twist-of-the-day, all served in a cup or waffle cone. Follow them on social media to find where they're parked.

Sure Good Soft Serve ~ Roaming Truck

Honeymee soft serve with boba and honeycomb chip. Photo via Honeymee.

13. HONEYMEE ~ GARDENA/MID-WILSHIRE/DOWNTOWN

The move here is simple: plain soft serve with the honeycomb. That's it. The menu has options if you want to explore, but don't overthink it. There's something about eating soft serve with an actual piece of honeycomb that just hits different. It's simple, it's somewhat elegant, and it's an experience. Sometimes the most straightforward choice is the right one.

Honeymee ~ 15480 S. Western Ave. Gardena, CA 90249; 3377 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 116, Los Angeles, CA 90010; 120 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90012; 645 West 9th St. Los Angeles, CA 90015

Matcha soft serve with taiyaki. Photo via With Love,.

14. WITH LOVE, ~ SAN GABRIEL

Get the pure milk soft serve with a taiyaki (crisp, fish-shaped Japanese waffle) on top and choose your filling. Traditional red bean is the classic move, but custard is a personal preference. The taiyaki will put a smile on your face and make a great companion to your social media post. Just take that photo quickly before your soft serve melts.

With Love, ~ 819 W. Las Tunas Dr. San Gabriel, CA 91776

Funfetti dipped cone. Photo via Heavy Handed.

15. HEAVY HANDED ~ SANTA MONICA

It’s known for smash burgers, but don't sleep on the soft serve. It's the kind of thing you order after your meal and end up talking about more than the food. You can pick from vanilla, chocolate, or a swirl, with dipped options like funfetti, cookies-and-cream, butterscotch, and classic chocolate. Putting truth on its name, they are heavy-handed with the servings. Definitely worth a stop if you're on the Westside.

Heavy Handed ~ 2912 Main St. Santa Monica, CA 90405

Soft serve with mochi balls and strawberry puree (left) and Hokkaido milk and chocolate soft serve with mochi balls (right). Photo via Indigo Cow.

16. INDIGO COW ~ LOS ANGELES

Hokkaido milk soft serve is the specialty here, which is very distinct from your standard vanilla, creamier in flavor with a silky texture. You can get it plain, swirled with matcha, topped with mochi, or if you want it torched? Try the creme brulee soft serve.

It's the kind of soft serve that makes you realize how much the quality of the milk actually matters and can change the experience.

Indigo Cow ~ 1710 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Swirl soft serve at J’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pico Rivera. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

17. J’s ICE CREAM PARLOR ~ PICO RIVERA

The soft serve here comes in the classics: vanilla, chocolate, and swirl. J's still has that same family-owned feel you remember from when you were a kid. It’s the kind of ice cream parlor that hasn't tried to reinvent itself. And it doesn't need to.

The simple soft serve is light with a classic taste, not overly sweet. Add a waffle cone with your order if you don’t want it to melt too quickly.

J’s Ice Cream Parlor ~ 8427 Rosemead Blvd. Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Limoncello soft serve. Photo via Lunada Creamery.

18. LUNADA CREAMERY ~ PALOS VERDES ESTATES

Lunada Creamery is very much a neighborhood creamery that is worth stopping by if you are ever on this side of town. They make the soft serve in small batches, with no dyes, and have vegan options. Add cookie dough to your soft serve or keep it simple with some sprinkles. Everybody wins.

Lunada Creamery ~ 711 Yarmouth Rd. Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274

Dipped soft serve. Photo via The Win~Dow.

19 THE WIN~DOW ~ HOLLYWOOD/LONG BEACH/SANTA MONICA/SILVER LAKE/THE GROVE/VENICE

The soft serve here is the kind of thing you grab after a double cheeseburger and fries, and the world instantly becomes a better place. With a few locations in L.A, the Long Beach one is a personal favorite, the vibe there being more kicked back. Order the chocolate dipped soft serve at the window, eat it outside, or go for a walk.

The Win~Dow ~ Hollywood ~ 6801 Hollywood Blvd. 2nd Floor, Hollywood, CA 90028; Long Beach ~ 4600 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803; Santa Monica ~ 930 Montana Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90403; Silver Lake ~ 1529 Griffith Park Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026; The Grove ~ 189 The Grove Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90036; Venice ~ 425 Rose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90291

Chocolate soft serve on a waffle cone at Mixue. Photo via Mixue.

20. MIXUE ~ HOLLYWOOD

Another dollar, another soft serve. A vanilla cone for a buck—yes, really. They have vanilla and matcha if you want to switch it up, plus tea and float options if you want some variety. Make a whole day out of it and explore Hollywood if you decide to get your soft serve fix here.

Mixue ~ 6922 Hollywood Blvd. Suite 107 Hollywood, CA 90028

Chocolate dipped soft serve at Foster’s Freeze. Photo by Karina Soriano for L.A. TACO.

21. FOSTER'S FREEZE ~ MULTIPLE LOCATIONS INCLUDING ATWATER VILLAGE/BURBANK/BELL GARDENS/EAGLE ROCK/TORRANCE

This has been a California institution since 1946, with locations spread across the state, including several in L.A. The swirl cone, the famous dipped cone, and the classic soft serve—it's all here, and it's all exactly what you remember. Honestly, it was never my favorite and still gives me a stomachache, but some places are still worth visiting for the memories alone.

Foster's Freeze ~ Atwater Village ~ 2760 Fletcher Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90039; Bell Gardens ~ 7540 S. Eastern Ave. Bell Gardens, CA 90201; Burbank ~ 201 S. Glenoaks Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502; Eagle Rock ~ 4967 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041; Torrance ~ 1624 Cravens Ave. Torrance, CA 90501