From classic diners to trendy cafés, neighborhood breakfast spots, and even restaurants making unlikely comebacks, pancakes endure. And it’s not always easy to understand how drastically different a pancake can be from place to place until diving into an exploration of the L.A. restaurants that tout them.

At nearly every restaurant we went to, there was someone else sitting alone with a pancake, more than happy to yap with a stranger about their favorite local diners or why this one had become their loyal breakfast spot.

Pancakes are a luxury in the smallest sense of the word. They're a little treat, a source of comfort, and a reminder of the mornings when your mom made breakfast before school or on special occasions.

Whether they're impossibly fluffy soufflé pancakes, chewy mochi stacks, or thin diner-style griddle cakes swimming in butter and maple syrup, they're all chasing the same sensation of making an ordinary morning feel a little more special. Here’s the top 13 pancakes you should wake up early for.

A thin pancake from Pie 'N Burger. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

13. PIE 'N BURGER ~ PASADENA

Fluff: 1 | Sweetness: 6 | Bang for your buck: 7 ($11.50 for two)

Pie 'N Burger is a Pasadena institution, although you do have to take out an all cash loan to eat here due to its ever rising prices. Still, it remains great if you can overlook that. Known for their you guessed it, pies and burgers, you might not think to come in for the pancakes.

The pancakes are the thinnest of any we tried. There's almost no fluff to speak of, just a soft, delicate pancake with a pleasantly chewy texture. If you ever thought to yourself, ‘what if I wanted a crepe that was literally just slightly thicker?,’ then this is the pancake for you.

The vibe is vintage. No music plays. It’ll just be you sitting in the room listening to the clanks and clicks of the kitchen as you watch from the bar. The type of place that makes you feel like you’re in Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks back in 1942. That exact feeling is what makes Pie N Burger so special.

Pie 'N Burger ~ 913 E. California Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91106

Pancakes from Bob's Big Boy. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

12. BOB'S BIG BOY ~ BURBANK/NORTHRIDGE

Fluff: 4 | Sweetness: 7 | Bang for your buck: 8 ($13.49 for three pancakes and a protein)

Rockabilly is alive and well at Bob's Big Boy. The dining room is a perfect cross section of Los Angeles: bikers, guys debating the merits of their cars over breakfast, and suburban moms wrangling kids into booths.

The Big Stack comes with three pancakes that strike a nice balance: lightly sweet with hints of vanilla and served with a syrup that won't leave your teeth aching. At $13.49, it's one of the better values on this list. Your coffee cup never stays empty—that has to be why David Lynch was such a regular.

The service is what really makes Bob's special. My friend jokingly took a shot of coffee creamer for old time's sake, and our server immediately committed to the bit, returning with an entire platter piled with creamers. That's the kind of small, unnecessary gesture that keeps places like Bob's feeling alive decades after they first opened.

Bob's Big Boy ~ Burbank ~ 4211 W. Riverside Dr. Burbank, CA 91505

Bob's Big Boy ~ Northridge ~ 8876 Corbin Ave. Northridge, CA 91324

Gram Cafe & Pancakes' soufflé pancakes with fresh melon and melon jelly. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

11. GRAM CAFE & PANCAKES ~ MONTEREY PARK

Fluff: 10 | Sweetness: 4 | Bang for your buck: 4 ($18 for a triple stack)

Gram Cafe & Pancakes, the Osaka-born soufflé pancake chain that's slowly making its way across the U.S., earns a perfect 10 for fluff. The pancakes arrive with the type of dramatic jiggle that makes you think, “I should call her. . ."

The seasonal stack comes topped with a lightly sweetened whipped cream and carefully cut fresh melon, and a melon jelly that somehow makes such a rich pancake feel refreshing. With flavors ranging from crème brûlée to taro sago and rotating seasonal specials, the sweetness varies quite a bit depending on what you order. If it's your first visit, stick with the classic three-stack or whatever seasonal special is available.

Expect about a 30-minute wait on weekdays and up to an hour on weekends, making this less of a quick breakfast stop and more of a destination brunch.

Gram Cafe & Pancakes ~ 500 N. Atlantic Blvd. Ste 179, Monterey Park, CA 91754

A pancake at Max and Helen's. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

10. MAX AND HELEN'S ~ LARCHMONT

Fluff: 7 | Sweetness: 6 | Bang for your buck: 8 ($8)

Entering Max and Helen's feels like taking a step into your grandma's house. Dark wood wraps the dining room, checkerboard diamond wallpaper frames the bar, and the whole place has the warmth of a small-town 1950s café.

The pancake batter is heavy with lemon zest, giving each bite a bright, slightly tart edge. You can add blueberries to lean into that flavor, but we kept ours classic. The clarified butter creates a delicate crispness around the edges, while the center stays soft and tender. It arrives with a cartoonishly perfect round pat of butter in the middle, served on a scalloped Max & Helen's plate that feels like a quiet nod to the old-school diners and coffee shops that have come before them.

While you’re there already having a little treat, get Lily's hot chocolate for $9.50. It's thick, deeply chocolatey, and topped with a perfectly charred marshmallow that makes it feel more like dessert than a drink.

Max and Helen's ~ 127 N. Larchmont Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004

The mango sticky rice pancake from Arize Bistro. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

9. ARIZE BISTRO ~ LONG BEACH

Fluff: 5 | Sweetness: 9 | Bang for your buck: 4 ($16.50)

Arize Bistro offers American-Thai fusion that has people lined up down the street to get their pancake, chicken-and-waffles, and omelette fix. This was the busiest pancake spot I visited.

Its mango sticky rice pancake is exactly what the menu promises: "super soft." The pancake has a chewy, mochi-like texture with crisp edges and a tender center, topped with a mango coconut puree that tastes like fresh mango instead of candy. It's lightly sweet and easily big enough to feed two people.

While waiting, people in line told me they happily sit through a 30- to 45-minute wait every weekend, because "it's literally just the best and worth the wait."

Walking up, you can smell fried chicken, waffles, and warm syrup before you even get out of your car, and it's easy to understand why the line forms so early. They're just as well known for its Thai-seasoned chicken and waffles as they are for brunch in general.

Across the street, a record shop had a crowd of white people dancing to deep house at 11 a.m. on a Saturday. Sit back and watch the show while you wait for your pancakes.

Arize Bistro ~ 306 Elm Ave. Long Beach, CA 90802

A pancake from Friends & Family. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

8. FRIENDS & FAMILY ~ EAST HOLLYWOOD

Fluff: 7 | Sweetness: 4 | Bang for your buck: 5 ($15.50)

On your way inside Friends & Family, you'll wave hello to Jumbo's Clown Room, wishing they were open and would let you bring your pancake inside for breakfast and a show. Instead, you'll have to settle for a window seat where you can admire it from afar.

Friends & Family is incredibly casual. You order at the counter, grab a seat, and wait. Nearly everyone inside is working on a laptop, giving the place strong "working from home, away from home" energy. There's also a small bodega stocked with wines, bottled drinks, and pastries to take home.

The server warned me that the pancake would take about 20 minutes, but everyone from the surrounding tables insisted it was one of the best in Los Angeles and well worth the wait.

The first buckwheat pancake of our entire pancake journey arrived steaming, dusted with powdered sugar, with butter cut into little cubes, cold maple syrup, and a side of blueberry jam.

The buckwheat changes the entire experience. It's denser, earthier, and nuttier than every other pancake on this list, making the whole thing feel substantial. The syrup is among the darkest I've had, and together it all feels less like brunch and more like fuel.

This is the kind of pancake you want to eat in the woods: The buckwheat makes you feel like a traveler who is camped out by a creek and about to build a fire, energized and ready for whatever comes your way. This is a grandpa pancake—the working man's pancake.

Friends & Family ~ 5150 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Pancakes with berries and vanilla whipped cream from Saint & Second. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

7. SAINT & SECOND ~ LONG BEACH

Fluff: 7 | Sweetness: 6 | Bang for your buck: 5 ($16)

Saint & Second feels like one of those restaurants that has everything dialed in.

There are three ways to eat here: the main dining room, patio seating if you want an ocean breeze, or upstairs in a seat-yourself lounge overlooking 2nd Street that's perfect for people-watching, with that 2016 rooftop bar energy of low couches, coffee-table-height tables, and a laid-back crowd, making it ideal for drinks and small plates.

The coffee is stronger than your average diner brew, with floral notes and unlimited refills. The service is equally polished, welcoming from the moment you walk in, happy to make recommendations, and attentive without hovering.

The pancakes are classic, done exceptionally well. Fluffy with crisp edges, they have subtle hints of vanilla and just enough tang from the buttermilk. They're topped with halved blueberries, fresh strawberries, crushed raspberries, and house-made vanilla bean whipped cream, finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar and a humble side of warm maple syrup.

Saint & Second ~ 4828 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803

The OG stack at Salt's Cure, topped with cinnamon molasses butter. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

6. SALT'S CURE ~ SILVERLAKE/HOLLYWOOD/SANTA MONICA

Fluff: 4 | Sweetness: 8 | Bang for your buck: 7 ($10)

Salt's Cure recently opened in Silver Lake, joining its Hollywood and Santa Monica locations. What makes their pancakes different is that they don't come with syrup because they don't need it, though people naturally still ask.

The OG stack comes with cinnamon molasses butter and three pancakes, for $10. It also offers blueberry, banana nut, and chocolate versions.

The pancakes are thin and slightly charred on top, the bitterness from that char balances the rich sweetness of the cinnamon butter. They're sweeter than most pancakes, but never feel overwhelming because of the contrast. These are one of the few pancakes where adding syrup would actually throw them out of balance. They are the Cinnamon Toast Crunch of pancakes.

The service was a 10/10. They checked in just enough to make us feel taken care of without hovering, and the coffee arrived quickly with refills offered right as the cup hit halfway.

Salt's Cure ~ Silverlake ~ 4348 Fountain Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029

Salt's Cure ~ Hollywood ~ 1155 Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Salt's Cure ~ Santa Monica ~ 714 Montana Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90403

A pancake from Sqirl. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

5. SQIRL ~ VIRGIL VILLAGE

Fluff: 10 | Sweetness: 6 | Bang for your buck: 4 ($18)

Sqirl is pulling off the biggest comeback since JNCO jeans came back into fashion. The vibe hasn't changed at all—like, literally at all. It's still full of art yuppies, someone getting dropped off in an Uber Black by a driver in a full suit for reasons unknown, and servers who are hot, young, and don't give a fuck about you in a way that somehow works in the restaurant's favor.

After waiting more than 25 minutes for a single pancake, a thiccc– with three c’s– pancake, I would do it again. It's closer to cake than your average diner pancake, with a neutral flavor that's neither particularly sweet nor savory, just a light buttermilk tang. The butter tastes expensive in that way where you immediately know they care about the little details. It's unsalted, finished with flaky maldon salt, and the syrup is thin—closer to water than the sticky diner syrup most people expect.

Sqirl ~ 720 Virgil Ave. #4, Los Angeles, CA 90029

A breakfast slam at Yang's Kitchen including soft scrambled eggs, sausage, and a single mochi pancake. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

4. YANG'S KITCHEN ~ ALHAMBRA

Fluff: 3 | Sweetness: 6 | Bang for your buck: 4 ($18)

Yang’s Kitchen will always be busy because it's consistently good and constantly rotating seasonal dishes worth coming back for. Its cornmeal mochi pancake is the reason to visit, made with heirloom blue cornmeal, Koda Farms mochiko, whipped cream, and whatever seasonal topping they're featuring at the moment.

I went all in with the Breakfast Slam, which comes with soft scrambled eggs, sausage, and a single pancake, plus a purin latte inspired by the flavors of a Japanese milk pudding, made with locally roasted Post Era cold brew, Clover milk, Clover cream cap, Chino Valley egg, sea salt, and Okinawan black sugar.

The heirloom blue cornmeal gives the pancake a muted blue hue and a texture unlike almost any other pancake in Los Angeles. It's grainy from the cornmeal, pleasantly chewy from the mochiko, with little bits of crunch throughout. It's dense rather than fluffy, but that's exactly the point.

Every person that works there is moving so fast and remains so poised, you would never be able to tell if they were in the weeds. A beautiful thing about Yangs is that almost every table is met with a pancake and a steak. It sounds like an unlikely pairing that makes you feel like you’re celebrating even if it's just a random Sunday.

Yang’s Kitchen ~ 112 W. Main St. Alhambra, CA 91801

Pancakes at Clark Street Diner. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

3. CLARK STREET DINER ~ HOLLYWOOD

Fluff: 6 | Sweetness: 7 | Bang for your buck: 8 ($9 for a kids stack, and the portion is huge)

Clark Street Diner, formerly the 101 Coffee Shop, serves breakfast all day until 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on weekends), and the quality never slips. Their buttermilk pancakes are made with Tehachapi grains, Sonora flour and can be topped with bananas and chocolate chips.

The kids stack is just $9.50 and is big enough that most adults could happily call it breakfast, while the full stack runs $16, plus $3 for toppings.

Two bites into the pancakes, my friend and I looked at each other and said "whoa" with wide eyes, even after eating pancakes all day. Which is why this earned its place so high on the list. They're light, buttery, and taste nostalgic without feeling old-fashioned.

The soft brown interior somehow makes it feel like it's 4 a.m. no matter what time you walk in. People camp out with their laptops for hours, and no one seems eager to rush them out the door. Clark Street is a near perfect diner.

Clark Street Diner ~ 6145 Franklin Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90068

A stack of two pancakes topped with a blueberry compote at Cafe Telegrama. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

2. CAFE TELEGRAMA ~ MELROSE HILL

Fluff: 7 | Sweetness: 7 | Bang for your buck: 6 ($17)

After circling the street a thousand times, if you're lucky enough to find parking, you’ll get to enjoy a pancake at Cafe Telegrama.

The menus are by the front door, so don't make my mistake, walking straight up to the counter expecting to order there (the server looked at me like I was the dumbest bitch she'd seen all morning). Maybe she was right. The coffee, from Canyon Coffee, is smooth, rounded, and lightly fruity. I ordered an iced vanilla latte with whole milk (sue me).

The pancakes arrive as a stack of two, already buttered and already syruped, so your only job is to eat them. Every bite has crisp edges and a soft, chewy center, while the seasonal blueberry compote adds just enough acidity to balance the richness of the butter. Almost every table had an order of pancakes and a chopped salad, and I overheard more than one person declare, "This is the best pancake in L.A."

Cafe Telegrama ~ 737 N. Western Ave. Ste. A, Los Angeles, CA 90029

A stack of pancakes at Du-Par's Restaurant. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

1. DU-PAR'S RESTAURANT ~ MID CITY

Fluff: 10 | Sweetness: 1o | Bang for your buck: 8 ($15.98 for 3)

The vibe at Du-Par's is old, red, hot, sentimental, and sweet. A server who had been working there for 20 years had the kind of effortless sense of humor that makes diners so special, quick, sassy, and on top of it.

Du-par's has been around since 1938, and it shows. Narrow tufted red booths wrap around an open kitchen where chefs in towering white hats aren't messing around. Sitting in those big booths feels like stepping into old Los Angeles. I also personally love a restaurant where you have to completely leave the building just to use the bathroom.

Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

Du-Par’s pancakes are the perfect balance of fluffy, crispy, light, and airy. They come with two dainty cups of hot melted butter and warmed syrup that look like two little ducks kissing (very cute to me).

Everything on the menu is made from scratch, with potatoes washed and cut daily for the hash browns and donuts baked in-house. The kitchen sits right in the middle of the room, where you can watch a chef in a cartoonishly fluffy hat move through the space like a one-man symphony. He's clearly been doing this for a long time, and that's exactly what makes Du-Par's special.

Du-Par's Restaurant ~ 6333 W. 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90036